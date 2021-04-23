GAGE Awards 2021 takes centre stage as Bisola hosts virtual edition

After what has been an interesting year for so many reasons, the GAGE Awards is finally taking centre stage on 24th April, 2021.This year’s edition is fully virtual, leveraging the best of technology to broadcast proceedings at the event.

The event is beach-themed, which is meant to help set viewers in a relaxed mode after such a tough past year. Digital came through for us and it’s time to gather virtually to celebrate the stars that made our lives simpler and better especially in the thick of the pandemic.

The virtual edition will be hosted by Ex – BBNaija star Bisola Aiyeola alongside a stellar cast of entertainers billed to perform on the night. It will be interesting to see the winner of some of the categories such as the Online news platform of the Year, Data Service provider of the Year, Webseries of the Year, Content Creator of the Year etc.

The Influencer of the Year category which got the internet in frenzy with over 20 million engagements on the GAGE Awards website will definitely be one of the most anticipated categories on the night. In that category are online powerhouses such as BBNAIJA revelations Erica Nlewedim and Nengi Hampson. Also in that category are Twitter top influencers Pamilerin Adegoke, Aisha Yesuf and Instagram top brand Influencer, Tomike Adeoye. Another big category to watch out for is the Online Comedian of the Year. Top contenders in that category are; Mr Macaroni, MCLively, Sydney Talker, Taaooma and Lasisi Elenu. Taaooma took home this category last year and it will be interesting to see if she can retain her crown as king of Online Comedy. The Banking app of the Year is another huge category to look for.Top contenders for the crown are GTBank, VBank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank and Alat by Wema.

To attend the GAGE Awards virtual edition, registration is via this link, https://gageawards.com/register/.

It will be recalled that GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands or groups who have enriched lives in 2020 by leveraging on the power of digital to simplify our everyday lives. The award recognizes, celebrates, rewards, and amplifies the eventual winners’ outstanding activities and contributions to the digital ecosystem yearly.