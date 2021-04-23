Corporate Press Releases
GAGE Awards 2021 takes centre stage as Bisola hosts virtual edition
The virtual edition will be hosted by Ex–BBNaija star Bisola Aiyeola alongside a stellar cast of entertainers billed to perform on the night.
After what has been an interesting year for so many reasons, the GAGE Awards is finally taking centre stage on 24th April, 2021.This year’s edition is fully virtual, leveraging the best of technology to broadcast proceedings at the event.
The event is beach-themed, which is meant to help set viewers in a relaxed mode after such a tough past year. Digital came through for us and it’s time to gather virtually to celebrate the stars that made our lives simpler and better especially in the thick of the pandemic.
The virtual edition will be hosted by Ex – BBNaija star Bisola Aiyeola alongside a stellar cast of entertainers billed to perform on the night. It will be interesting to see the winner of some of the categories such as the Online news platform of the Year, Data Service provider of the Year, Webseries of the Year, Content Creator of the Year etc.
The Influencer of the Year category which got the internet in frenzy with over 20 million engagements on the GAGE Awards website will definitely be one of the most anticipated categories on the night. In that category are online powerhouses such as BBNAIJA revelations Erica Nlewedim and Nengi Hampson. Also in that category are Twitter top influencers Pamilerin Adegoke, Aisha Yesuf and Instagram top brand Influencer, Tomike Adeoye. Another big category to watch out for is the Online Comedian of the Year. Top contenders in that category are; Mr Macaroni, MCLively, Sydney Talker, Taaooma and Lasisi Elenu. Taaooma took home this category last year and it will be interesting to see if she can retain her crown as king of Online Comedy. The Banking app of the Year is another huge category to look for.Top contenders for the crown are GTBank, VBank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank and Alat by Wema.
To attend the GAGE Awards virtual edition, registration is via this link, https://gageawards.com/register/.
It will be recalled that GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands or groups who have enriched lives in 2020 by leveraging on the power of digital to simplify our everyday lives. The award recognizes, celebrates, rewards, and amplifies the eventual winners’ outstanding activities and contributions to the digital ecosystem yearly.
ASR Africa donates N1bn to the University of Ibadan as part of its Tertiary Education Grants Scheme
…commences project initiation process in collaboration with University.
The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has commenced project initiation consultations for its N1billion grant to Nigeria’s foremost University, the University of Ibadan, as part of its ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grants Scheme. This was announced at a presentation of the grant to the management of the university and comes barely a month after the ASR Africa Initiative donated N1billion to Ahmadu Bello University towards the provision of student housing and a faculty building.
The initiative, whose core areas of intervention are Education, Health and Social Development in Africa focuses mainly on equipping facilities, researchers, healthcare practitioners and community-level service providers and also supporting the efforts of various Governments in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.
Represented by Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, the Chairman of ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu said, “We are committing 100million dollars annually for social development, health and education intervention in Nigeria and Africa through the ASR Africa Initiative. Of this amount, 50million dollars is being committed to Nigeria and another $50million for the rest of Africa. As part of the initiative’s Tertiary Education Grants Scheme, N1billion each has been allocated to 6 universities across Nigeria. Subsequently, more interventions will be done in the areas of health and social development”.
On his part, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Adebola Ekanola thanked Abdul Samad Rabiu and ASR Africa for the gesture stating that, “This is an important intervention for the University of Ibadan. It will meet some of our most pressing needs which will also impact on our capacity to achieve the core objectives of the University of Ibadan.
“We believe that these projects we are proposing for the grant sponsorship will empower the University of Ibadan to be more efficient and effective in teaching, research and community services. It will also empower us to train our students in ways that would make them to be globally competitive.
“This initiative will go a long way in revamping our educational sector in Nigeria with specific reference to the university system in the country”.
ABOUT ASR AFRICA
The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative seeks to support sustainable development initiatives in the Health, Education and Social Development within Nigeria and the rest of Africa, every year. For more information visit asrafrica.org or email asrafrica[at]buagroup[dot]com
N1m up for grabs with Quickteller Business contest
To join in the contest, entrepreneurs are to post a 1-minute video of themselves explaining how N1 million will boost their businesses.
Interswitch has announced a virtual pitch tagged ‘Boost your business with Quickteller’ where one business owner has the opportunity to win N1 million cash. The promo is believed will help businesses signed onto the Quickteller Business platform boost their business further.
To contest for the prize money, business owners are simply required to complete their account activation on Quickteller Business and they stand a chance of winning.
To join in the contest, entrepreneurs are to post a 1-minute video of themselves explaining how N1 million will boost their businesses. The videos should be uploaded on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok or YouTube with the hashtag #boostwithquickteller. To submit an entry, business owners are required to paste their post’s URL in the video URL section of the entry form on the Quickteller Business site, share the entry with friends and family and invite them to vote.
They must register and activate their businesses on the Quickteller Business platform using the referral code ‘Boost’. Any entry without a referral code will be rendered invalid.
Speaking about the promo, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Interswitch noted that the promo is important to Interswitch as it helps business owners – not only to boost their businesses – but to provide solutions that addresses some of the pain points of business owners. “At Interswitch, we are committed to growing the business community by providing simple and scalable payment solutions because it is critical to their growth and essentially to the national economy at large,” she added.
The Quickteller Business platform provides seamless payment solutions for businesses and their customers. The platform is an intuitive and robust one that enables businesses of all sizes, small, medium, large, to take their businesses online even if they did not have prior technology infrastructure or website.
The top 10 entries with the highest votes by 11:59pm on Friday, April 30, 2021 will qualify to participate in the grand finale.
Apart from the numerous benefits enjoyed on the Quickteller Business platform, such as generating invoices to track sales and payments, customized storefront to display products and brand image, backend access to manage inventory, dispute management options to settle chargebacks and refunds, the platform further exposes its users to a ready market of over five million potential customers from Nigeria, Gambia and Kenya.
On the Quickteller Business platform, business owners can get paid by anyone, from anywhere without hassles. From massive corporations to smaller tech-savvy businesses, Quickteller Business makes payment easy for entrepreneurs and their customers.
About Quickteller Business
Quickteller business provides various payment tools for freelancers and small businesses operating without a website to receive payments easily. The platform seamlessly integrates with your existing website or store to provide various payment options.
About Interswitch
Interswitch is a leading technology-driven company focused on the digitisation of payments in Nigeria and other countries in Africa. Interswitch’s vision is to make payments a seamless part of everyday life in Africa, and its mission is to create transaction solutions that enable individuals and communities to prosper across Africa.
We began in 2002 as a transaction switching and electronic payments processing business, building and managing payment infrastructure, delivering innovative payments solutions and driving transactions across Nigeria and other African markets. We provide secure solutions and services that facilitate convenience and real value for consumers, businesses, governments and other organizations, helping to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency and drive sustainable revenue growth.
