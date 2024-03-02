The Gage Awards Goes Live at 8 pm tonight.

For all you lovers of tech and how it affects our lives daily, tune in to the GAGE Awards 8 pm WAT time tonight streaming live on the GAGE Awards YouTube channel; https://www.youtube.com/@gageawards6786, and Facebook page; https://www.facebook.com/gageawards?mibextid=ZbWKwL, celebration of the best players in tech.

The GAGE Awards is the biggest night in tech where the most innovative Nigerians in the digital space are celebrated.

From, Best Food Influencer of the Year nominee, Hilda Baci, and Ify”s Kitchen, Opeyemi Famakin and Diary of a Kitchen Lover nominated for the trophy, to Most Innovative Tech Project of the Year category that includes, Shecode Africa, Tunde Onakoya’s Slum Project and 3MTT. There is so much diversity in the awards categories that you will be impacted.

The Gage Awards Ceremony is a climax of the two-day NITDA CO-CREATE W.Africa Tech Exhibition, it will honour individuals and brands that have made significant contributions to the digital landscape

Voting for the voter’s choice categories was concluded in January and the panellist categories were concluded in February. The GAGE Awards panellists are made up of some of Nigeria’s finest minds.

Mr. Anorh, CEO of Gage Digital Company, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating,

“The Nigerian tech space is brimming with exciting innovations, attracting global interest. The GAGE Awards Ceremony is a testament to the vibrant and ingenious spirit of Nigerians. We are dedicated to showcasing excellence and inspiring future tech innovators.”

Our exciting media partnerships with Business Day, Nairametrics, Multichoice, JC Decaux, TechNext, TechUncode, Marketing Edge, and more, are a testament to a rewarding relationship that impacted the success of the recently concluded NITDA CO-CREATE West Africa Tech Exhibition.

It was a gathering of innovators, policymakers and thought leaders discussing and exploring the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges in the tech ecosystem.

Supported by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the GAGE Awards serve as a platform to promote and celebrate digital personalities and technology organizations in Nigeria and Africa.

Streaming is free, 8 pm WAT tonight March 2nd live on the GAGE Awards YouTube channel; https://www.youtube.com/@gageawards6786, and Facebook page; https://www.facebook.com/gageawards?mibextid=ZbWKwL.