Nigeria’s leading digital awards organized to recognize, promote, and reward digital personalities and brands on a global platform, the GAGE Awards has announced nominees for this year and opened its voting portals for the public.

The Company also announced its partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for the Co-Create West Africa International Exhibition. The Annual Co-Create Africa International Tech Expo will now be named “NITDA Co-Create West Africa Tech Exhibition”. The 2024 edition has been themed “EVOLVE”, throwing deep light into the evolution of technology within the West African context, and the direction for the future.

The NITDA Co-Create West Africa Tech Expo is a 2-day technology exhibition, with over 10,000 visitors and 150 Exhibitors expected. It is a showcase of innovative Startups and the latest tech solutions locally and across the continent.

According to the Director General of NITDA, KASHIFU INUWA ABDULLAHI, “Partnership in the tech ecosystem drives job creation and fuels economic growth. Together, we can unleash innovation, foster entrepreneurship, and ignite prosperity.” The Strategic partnership between these companies is a major initiative and a major step toward placing Nigeria as a front-runner for fostering favorable Startup policies and enabling innovation across the continent.

The CEO of the GAGE Company, Mr. Johnson Anorh, stated that “together, NITDA and Co-Create West Africa will create an unprecedented platform for showcasing cutting-edge advancements, fostering collaboration, and amplifying the impact of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem within Africa and particularly the ECOWAS region. This partnership signals a powerful commitment to nurturing local talent, unlocking opportunities for growth, and positioning Nigeria at the forefront of global technological excellence.

Meanwhile, the voting for the categories of the Gage Awards commenced on the ​​14th of December 2023, and will cover 25 categories.

Earlier this year, the organizers made public the various categories that were open for nomination before their partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

“The call for votes is open to the public and is an opportunity to select and promote your favorite digital personalities and brands on a globally recognized platform, centered on the conversations around tech and the innovative solutions put out daily in the ecosystem along with its many applications in Africa,” the organizers said.

This 2024 GAGE Awards is slated to be held on the 2nd of March, 2024 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, and will feature nominees in 25 categories, Some of which include:

EDTECH COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Get Bundi

ALX

Utiva

ULesson

Nexford University

FINTECH COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Opay

Kuda

CredPal

Moniepoint

Piggyvest

ONLINE NEWS PLATFORM OF THE YEAR

Nairametrics

Legit.ng

Daily post

Channels

Arise Tv

Punch

Speaking on the voting process, the Convener of the GAGE Awards, Johnson Anorh said, “We are thrilled to announce the nominees for this year’s prestigious GAGE Awards, and to also open the portals for votes. Everyone is encouraged to vote for their preferred nominee and lend their voice to the many more that will join to celebrate the good of digital innovation in Nigeria.”

Mr. Anorh added,

“The Nigerian tech space is evolving at a rapid pace, the exciting innovations currently attracting global interest, are a testament to the youthful vibrancy and ingenuity of Nigerians. And with the process we have put in place, you can be sure we will put only the best in the spotlight to recognize excellence and inspire other tech innovators.”

It would be recalled that on the 8th of May 2023, GAGE Awards officially closed public nominations of candidates to be considered for the prestigious honor of joining the ranks of past winners. This was immediately followed by the unveiling of the panel of judges who have officially made up the academy responsible for selecting the most innovative tech brands and personalities in Nigeria in the past year.

According to the organizers, the highly eminent roster of the Panel of Judges comprises the following personalities; Chizor Malize: Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer – Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), Adewale Yussuf: CEO – of Alt School Africa, Sola Oke: Managing Director – Pernod Ricard Nigeria & West Africa, UgoDre Obi-Chukwu: Founder – Nairametrics, Daniel Solomon: Founder – HeroGo, Lucy Pearson: Country Director – British Council Nigeria among others.

The GAGE Awards is a comprehensive promotion and celebration of digital personalities and brands in Nigeria with strong government backing through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The 2024 event will feature the biggest brands and personalities in Fintech, Climatetech, Edtech, Healthtech, Insurtech, Logistics and Supply Chain, Content and Media, etc. Booths are already on sale.

For more information on the event and booth sales, call Davies at 08141565615 or send an email to info@thegagecompany.com.