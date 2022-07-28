Leading e-commerce platform, Jumia, has been recognised for its innovation and service delivery at the prestigious GAGE Awards. The company was awarded e-commerce website of the year, a category that reflects the best e-commerce brand in Nigeria that provides an excellent platform for customers to perform seamless shopping.

With winners spanning 11 different categories, the GAGE is Africa’s leading digital award, an initiative of Gage Digital Company aimed at accelerating digitalisation by setting standards for growth. Every year since 2019, the GAGE Awards have been held to recognise, promote, and reward digital personalities and brands that shape the country digitally as judged by an independent and highly eminent panel.

Commenting on this feat, Massimiliano Spalazzi, CEO Jumia Nigeria, said, “We would like to thank everyone who voted for us as the best e-commerce platform at a time we are most proud of as we celebrate a decade of e-commerce in Nigeria. It further reinforces our commitment and ambition to improve people’s lives through the internet whilst enabling our vendors and logistics partners to grow and reach more consumers across the country”.

“We are committed to continue to offer our consumers an unmatched user experience on Jumia while ensuring we adapt to market demands,” he added.

Since its inception, the GAGE Awards has grown to become one of the most prestigious and coveted recognitions in the digital space across Africa, attracting thousands of entries from reputable organisations.

About Jumia

We believe that technology has the potential to transform everyday life in Africa, for the better. We built Jumia to help consumers access millions of goods and services conveniently and at the best prices while opening up a new way for sellers to reach consumers and grow their businesses.

Jumia is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa. Our marketplace is supported by our proprietary logistics business, Jumia Logistics, and our digital payment and fintech platform, JumiaPay. Jumia Logistics enables the seamless delivery of millions of packages while JumiaPay facilitates online payments and the distribution of a broad range of digital and financial services.

For more information about Jumia, follow us on LinkedIn: Jumia Nigeria and Twitter: JumiaNigeria

Robert Awodu –

Head of PR & Communication, Nigeria –

robert.awodu@jumia.com

