TECO to Showcase Advanced Engineering and Power Solutions at NOG Energy Week Conference 2026

TECO Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading providers of engineering systems and technical solutions, has announced its participation in this year’s NOG Energy Week Conference and Exhibition, taking place in Abuja from 5 – 9 July 2026, where the company will showcase a range of innovative engineering and power solutions designed to support operational excellence across […]

TECO Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading providers of engineering systems and technical solutions, has announced its participation in this year’s NOG Energy Week Conference and Exhibition, taking place in Abuja from 5 – 9 July 2026, where the company will showcase a range of innovative engineering and power solutions designed to support operational excellence across the oil and gas sector.

As part of its exhibition at the conference, TECO will present its capabilities across key solution areas including industrial electrical installation, power systems and distribution, control panels and automation, instrumentation support, and maintenance and troubleshooting services for oil and gas operations.

Demonstrating its technical expertise and proven track record in the sector, the company has successfully delivered critical engineering projects supporting operational efficiency and asset reliability. Among its notable projects is the revamping and technical upgrade of low-voltage switchgear across Trains 4, 5, and 6 during a Turnaround Maintenance window, extending asset lifespans and improving system reliability while maintaining strict compliance with oil and gas safety standards.

The company’s participation reinforces its commitment to delivering reliable engineering systems and supporting industry players with solutions that improve efficiency, sustainability, and business performance.

Founded in March 1980, TECO has built a strong reputation as a trusted supplier of engineering systems across multiple industries in Nigeria. For over four decades, the company has remained committed to its core mission of delivering technical and engineering solutions that contribute to industrial growth and support customers in achieving long-term business success.

Visitors to TECO’s exhibition stand at NOG Energy Week will have the opportunity to engage with the company’s experts, gain insights into its technical capabilities, and explore solutions designed to address the evolving needs of the energy industry.

Speaking on the company’s participation, Mrs Funmi Babatunde-Dada, Executive Director of TECO Limited, said:

“NOG Energy Week remains one of the most important platforms for industry stakeholders to engage on the future of energy and industrial development in Nigeria and across Africa. Our participation reflects our commitment to supporting the sector with innovative and dependable engineering solutions that help businesses improve operational performance, strengthen reliability, and adapt to changing energy needs. We look forward to connecting with industry partners and showcasing solutions that continue to drive business success.”

As the oil and gas industry increasingly prioritizes efficiency, resilience, and sustainable power systems, TECO continues to position itself as a trusted engineering partner delivering practical solutions for the future of industry.

About TECO Limited

TECO Limited is a leading supplier of engineering systems serving multiple industries in Nigeria. Established in March 1980, the company specializes in providing technical and engineering solutions that support customer growth and business success. With decades of industry experience, TECO remains focused on delivering quality solutions that contribute to the development of industries across Nigeria.