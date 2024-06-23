Nollywood’s latest, Muri and Ko has made N50 million across cinemas in 7 days of its opening week. This performance highlights the movie’s widespread popularity and robust reception.

The film, directed by award-winning filmmaker, Biodun Stephen, premiered on June 12, 2024.

Adding to the film is its soundtrack, particularly the three-minute debut single “Muri Picka” by Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi – released on Spotify on June 21, 2024.

Kunle Remi is one of Nigeria’s highest-grossing male actors of 2023 thanks to his roles in Netflix projects such as Anikulapo, Praise Party, The Kujus Again, Love and Lust and Other Things, Malaika and Something Like Gold, changed the game for his N149 million gross.

Muri and Ko’s earnings reflect its broad appeal, with an average daily revenue of N4 million and peaking at an impressive N9.7 million on Monday, June 17, 2024.

CEAN confirmed these figures through data on the daily earnings, highlighting the film’s strong opening week, which included advanced previews.

The film features an ensemble cast including Kunle Remi, who plays the lead role of Muri, a Lagos street hustler. His portrayal has garnered significant praise and has been pivotal in the movie’s success.

Alongside him are Bisola Aiyeola and Kiekie Adeaga Ilori, whose performances add depth and dynamism to the narrative. The cast is further enriched by the talents of Femi Jacobs, Buchi Franklin, Charles Okocha, Gloria Anozie-Young, and Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga.

What to know

“Muri and Ko” centres on Muri, whose life takes an unexpected and dramatic turn when he steals a car, only to discover a child inside.

This incident sets off a frantic search, with the child’s desperate parents offering a bounty for their return and the police closing in. Muri is then faced with a gut-wrenching decision: ensure the child’s safe return or face severe consequences.

The movie is a product of a collaboration between Inkblot Productions and Biodun Stephen, marking their second joint venture after the acclaimed “Big Love,” which starred Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson.

The partnership has proven to be a fruitful one, with both films achieving significant success.

In addition to its box office gross, “Muri and Ko” joins the ranks of the most-watched movies in 2024, standing alongside notable titles such as “Ajosepo,” “Funmilayo Ransom Kuti,” and “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.” This shows the film’s strong narrative and production quality, resonating well with a diverse audience.