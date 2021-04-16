Business
Newly appointed IGP unveils policing vision
The new IGP has the vision to deploy cutting-edge policing technology, integrate intelligence-led policing practices, and restoring public confidence in the Force.
The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has unveiled a new policing vision as well as strategies to fight crime for the Nigeria Police Force.
The IGP disclosed this at the inaugural conference with Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Commissioners of Police and other Heads of Police Formations in Abuja on Thursday.
The IGP’s new policing vision includes:
- Deploying cutting-edge policing technology;
- Integrating intelligence-led policing practices to core policing functions, with a view to strengthening police capacity to stabilise the internal security order; and
- Restoring public confidence in the Force.
The IGP added that the aim of the new policies was to give full effect to the concept of community policing and deliver quality police service based on accountability and conformity to the rule of law.
He also revealed that he had ordered the immediate reforms of the IGP monitoring unit and disbandment of satellite offices, in a bid to reorganize Force units to operate only in the context of their original mandates.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported on April 6, 2021 that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of DIG Usman Alkali Baba as acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP).
Inflation: FG should address supply side challenges – LCCI
The LCCI boss has called on the FG to address the challenges constraining the supply side of the economy to tackle inflation.
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urged the Federal Government to address issues affecting the supply side of the Nigerian economy to deal with the rising inflation.
This was disclosed by Dr Muda Yusuf, Director-General, LCCI, on Thursday in Lagos after the National Bureau of Statistic released inflation data for March 2021.
The LCCI boss hinted that supply-side constraints including forex illiquidity, transport and logistics cost, currency depreciation, agriculture-related insecurity and others were the driving forces of the rising inflation.
What the DG said
“The March headline inflation of 18.17% is the highest in four years and more worrisome is that food inflation has accelerated to 23 %. The major issues are cost and output related. It is not in all cases that high production and operating costs can be passed on to the consumers.
The implication is that producers are also taking a hit and this is more severe where a product or service is faced with high demand elasticity. Tackling inflation requires urgent government intervention to address the challenges bedevilling the supply side of the economy.
There is also a need to worry about the growing fiscal deficit, especially the Central Bank of Nigeria financing of the deficit. It is characterized as inflation tax by a school of thought in economic literature,” he added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate for the month of March 2020, rose to 18.17% from 17.33% recorded in February 2021. An increase of 0.84% over the February figures.
- On a month-on-month basis, Headline inflation increased by 1.56% in March 2021, while Food inflation, a closely watched index, spiked to 22.95% from 21.79% recorded in February.
Dangote, BUA reconcile over sugar plant dispute after meeting with Ganduje, others
The dispute between both men had hitherto, been about the establishment of a sugar refinery by BUA Group in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and other prominent personalities in the state have waded into the dispute between two of Nigeria’s cement manufacturing business moguls, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, in hopes of reconciling both men who are also prominent indigenes of Kano State.
The dispute between both men had hitherto, been about the establishment of a sugar refinery by BUA Group in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The intervention of the Kano state governor was disclosed in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, on Thursday in Kano, stating that the reconciliation meeting took place on Wednesday in Abuja.
The statement also disclosed that Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Kano Emirate and the Kano State Council of Imams joined the governor in the reconciliation meeting.
Anwar said that after the meeting, Dangote and Rabiu agreed to work together to supply enough sugar to satisfy the demand of the country adding that the meeting has put a stop to all rumours that the duo were in dispute over sugar business control in the country.
He said that they all dismissed allegations that Dangote wants an increase in sugar price, and so was putting pressure on BUA to give in to the increment describing the allegation as baseless and lacking any iota of truth.
The meeting is seen as the climax of other similar efforts to reconcile the two giants by the governor with Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata playing the role of a father during the meeting.
Also at the meeting were the Minister for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Mr Niyi Adebayo and representatives of the Kano Emirate, Alhaji Aminu Dan-Agundi, Chairman of the Council of Kano Imams, Sheikh Muhammad Nasir-Adam, the Chief Imam of Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Mosque, Kofar Mata, Kano and the Chairman of NEPZA, Adamu Panda.
The two business moguls agreed to work together in unity for the growth and development of the nation.
In case you missed it
Recall that some days ago, there were media reports that Dangote complained about the establishment of a sugar plant by BUA International Limited in the Port Harcourt free trade zone, saying it was out of tune with export laws.
Dangote, the Chairman of Dangote Sugar Refinery, in a letter jointly signed with John Coumantaros, Chairman of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, a fellow sugar refiner, told the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, that BUA intends only on importing and refining raw sugar whilst claiming to be investing in developing sugar plantations in order to qualify for quotas to import raw sugar.
