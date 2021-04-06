Business
President Buhari appoints Usman Baba as Acting IGP
Usman Alkali Baba will replace Mohammed Adamu whose tenure was extended by 3 months in February by the President.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of DIG Usman Alkali Baba as acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP).
He replaces Mr Mohammed Adamu whose tenure was extended by 3 months in February by the President.
According to media reports, the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa Abuja, said the appointment takes immediate effect.
The president had on February 4, 2021, extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police for 3 months despite public criticism from some section of the media and even legal action.
The outgoing police boss has spent 2 months and 3 days out of the 3-months extension period.
The Minister said that Baba’s appointment was carefully made after the president considered issues of professionalism, competence, and numerous years of service.
The president urged DIG Usman Alkali Baba to among other things ensure that policing reform policies are fully prioritized to engender peace across the country.
Business
Covid-19: IMF discloses factors that affect economic recovery of low-income countries
The IMF has identified some factors that hamper the economic recovery of low-income countries from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has identified some factors that hamper the economic recovery of low-income countries from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is as many of the poorest countries in the world are facing the threat of weak recovery and setbacks in their development path.
This disclosure is contained in a report issued by the IMF on Sunday, April 5, 2021, and can be seen on its website.
Some of the factors include access to vaccines. The poorer or low-income countries, face uneven access to vaccines as most of these countries rely almost entirely on the multilateral COVAX facility. This is a WHO-backed global initiative, in collaboration with a consortium of international organizations, aimed at equitable access to vaccines. The initiative is currently set to procure vaccines for just 20% of the population in low-income countries.
Secondly, low-income countries have had limited policy space to respond to the crisis, most especially, they have lacked the means for extra spending.
Thirdly, pre-existing vulnerabilities such as high levels of public debt in many low-income countries and sometimes weak, negative, total factor productivity performance in some low-income countries continue to act as a drag on growth.
The IMF in its presentation estimates that low-income countries will require about $200 billion until 2025 to step up their response to the pandemic, and a further $250 billion to catch up with advanced economies. An additional $100 billion will be needed if risks identified in the baseline scenario materialize. Meeting these needs will require a coordinated, multifaceted, strong response.
Bottom line
With the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic still very visible, the low-income countries and even the developed economies are still trying to create a path to economic recovery.
The high debt level of low-income countries even before the pandemic means that only a small portion of its Covid-19 expenditure could be financed through borrowing.
Business
MTN increases staff salaries by 17%
MTN increased salaries in a year that was marred by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nigeria’s largest mobile operator, MTN, increased the salaries of its staff in 2020 by about N4.5 billion according to findings by Nairametrics Research.
The telecom firm reported a total increase in its salaries and wages from about N25.79 billion in 2019 to about N30.2 billion in 2020, representing about 17% bump. On average, MTN paid N16.4 million per staff per annum in 2020 compared to N13.79 million per staff in 2019 representing an 18.9% increase. This is also because its headcount dropped by about 26 people.
A deep dive into its annual reports also reveals the salary increase was across the board for the year under review. Based on the increase, the least amount a staff earns is N3.5 million per annum from N2.5 million a year earlier.
READ: MTN Nigeria declares largest ever revenue by a listed Nigerian entity for FY 2020
Analysis of salary increases
- About 141 staff saw their salaries increase to above N3.5 million per annum in 2020.
- Another 260 staff were bumped to a salary scale of between above N7.5 and N8.5 million.
- Finally, another 158 employees were moved to a salary scale of above N12.5 million per annum, its highest pay bracket.
- In summary, a total of 599 employees received various levels of salary increases during the year.
Executive Directors of MTN also reported a pay raise from N586 million per annum in 2019 to N732 million in 2020. This is attributed to the appointment of Modupe Kadiri as Executive Director in March 2020.
READ: MTN names CWG’s Billsnpay, more Fintechs as alternative top-up channels
Why this matters
The year 2020 was a peculiar year mostly due to the negative effects of Covid-19 which ravaged the finances of most corporations in Nigeria. At the height of the pandemic, some Nigerian companies resorted to downsizing and reduction of overheads as a strategy to maintain financial solvency. However, MTN’s salary increase is a huge departure from the norm.
- MTN reported a 15% increase in revenue (to N1.3 trillion) as Nigerians gobbled up data due to Covid-19 stay-at-home restrictions by the government and most private-sector corporations.
- MTN share price is down 6% year to date.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Access Bank Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- Fidelity Bank Plc announces Board meeting.
- AFRINVEST Limited appoints Onoise Onaghinon as new Chief Operating Officer.
- Africa Prudential Plc announces Board meeting.
- Nigerian Breweries announces option for shareholders to receive final dividend as new shares instead of cash.