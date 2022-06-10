The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has ordered tactical and intelligence commanders of the Force to deploy assets towards tackling perpetrators of economic crimes aimed at sabotaging Nigeria’s revenue-generating value chains, including crude oil vandalism.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Police on Thursday evening after unveiling the newly appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the IGP Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB), ACP Lot Lantoh Garba

The IGP also warned all economic saboteurs to cease their unwholesome activities, as some Nigerian oil industry stakeholders had earlier raised alarm about the quantum theft of oil in the sector.

What the Police is saying

The statement said that the “IGP has ordered tactical and intelligence commanders of the Force to deploy assets towards tackling perpetrators of economic crimes aimed at sabotaging and weakening the revenue-generating apparatus of the country. He stressed that the actions of these economic saboteurs have become worrisome due to the huge losses being recorded as a result of their criminal activities”

It added that the newly appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the IGP Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB), ACP Lot Lantoh Garba, has been charged with improving the fight against economic crimes.

“ACP Lot, a gallant and courageous officer, has served in various operational command positions including as Commanding Officer, Special Protection Unit (SPU) Bases 5 – Benin, 7 – Abuja, and 2 – Lagos. He was equally a one-time Commander, Police Mobile Force (PMF) 23 Obalende, Lagos,” the statement said.

It also announced improvements made under ACP Lot including immediate restructuring of the task force, and continuous decimation of the operations of criminal elements responsible for the theft of crude oil and other petroleum products, as well as illegal bunkering in the country. Prominent amongst these is the breakthrough in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

It added a recent arrest includes a 40-feet Container Truck conveying a large quantity of crude products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) stuffed in sacks.

The IGP further warned all economic saboteurs to cease their unwholesome activities henceforth, else they would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported earlier this year reported that Austin Avuru, founding MD/CEO of Seplat Energy and Executive Chairman AA Holdings warned that Nigeria’s oil production has reached an emergency critical status. He stated that some oil production wells don’t get to see 80% of production making it to the terminals due to oil theft.