The Adamawa REC was arrested by the police and is being interrogated alongside other officials and individuals.

He is currently in Police custody and is being grilled to ascertain the motives and motivations behind his alleged improper actions during the supplementary elections in Adamawa State.

The Inspector-General of Police assured of the commitment of the Force to ensuring that justice is served in this case and that all guilty parties are brought to justice.”

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, and is now in police custody.

Yunusa-Ari, who was arrested over his conduct during the just concluded Adamawa State supplementary governorship election, is being interrogated alongside other officials and individuals over their role in the just concluded poll.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Adamawa REC currently under police custody

Adejobi in the statement said, “Barrister Ari, who was arrested by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team in Abuja on Tuesday 2nd May, 2023, is currently in Police custody and is being grilled to ascertain the motives and motivations behind his alleged improper actions during the supplementary elections in Adamawa State.

“In addition, other officials and individuals culpable in the saga are being interrogated by the team.

“The Inspector-General of Police has given clear assurance that every individual involved/indicted in the matter will be apprehended and investigated in line with the provisions of the law for possible prosecution.

“The Inspector-General of Police has assured of the commitment of the Force to ensuring that justice is served in this case and that all guilty parties are brought to justice.”

Yunusa-Ari does not regret his actions

Hudu Yunusa-Ari had earlier during an interview with BBC Hausa service said that he would surrender himself to the police 2 weeks after he going into hiding.

The embattled Adamawa REC said, “I will surely turn myself in to the police. Before, there was no summon from the police but now there is one. I will soon come out from hiding.’’

He maintained that he never regretted announcing Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

In case you missed it

Ari had courted controversy after the supplementary election in Adamawa on April 15, 2023 when he announced Binani as the winner of the dramatic poll when collation of results was yet to be completed.

The situation prompted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to nullify Ari’s decision, saying that his declaration is null, void and of no consequence.

Ari was subsequently suspended by INEC while President Muhammad Buhari ordered full investigation of the electoral commissioner and the security personnel that were around him when he made the declaration.

The electoral umpire further wrote to the NPF asking it to investigate, and if found culpable, prosecute Yunusa-Ari over alleged electoral infractions.

Meanwhile, INEC concluded the election and announced the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the drama-filled poll.

Following the receipt of the letter, the IG subsequently asked an investigative team to work in collaboration with INEC on the matter, as the electoral umpire revealed that it didn’t know the whereabouts of the suspended Adamawa REC.