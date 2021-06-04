The Police Council has confirmed Usman Alkali Baba as the substantive Inspector General of Police, almost two months after President Muhammadu Buhari approved his appointment in an acting capacity.

Usman Alkali Baba was confirmed on Friday, during a meeting of the Police Council in Abuja presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, on Friday, June 4, 2021, while briefing state house correspondents at the end of the meeting saying that the appointment of Usman Baba was unanimously confirmed.

Dingyadi was said to have quoted the president as urging the new IGP to justify the confidence reposed on him by reducing the rising wave of insecurity in the country.

Details later…