The newly confirmed Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate suspension of the issuance of tinted vehicle windscreen permit across the country.

He has also directed that the issuance of spy number plates should be put on hold.

These are part of measures being put in place by the Federal Government to curtail the worsening security challenges across the country.

This was announced by the IGP on Monday, during a meeting with senior police officers including DIGs and Commissioners from across the states of the federation.

Usman Baba also emphasized the earlier policy that roadblocks remain prohibited in the country and warned that heads of commands must enforce it and key into the road patrol strategy as an alternative to roadblocks.

Details later…