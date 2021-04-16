Business News
Best payment gateway platforms to avoid scams in your business
A payment gateway is a technology used to accept and hasten debit or credit card purchases from customers.
Many businesses in Nigeria have adopted the online payment method because it is safe, fast, secure, and convenient. In recent times, fintech startups in Nigeria have developed safer payment channels to help businesses conveniently receive online payments.
What is a payment gateway?
A payment gateway is a technology used by merchants to accept debit or credit card purchases from customers. Integrating a payment gateway into your business is highly beneficial as it offers a more secure transaction process for your customers. It can also expand your customer base exponentially because many people will have access to your business at all times. The payment gateway offers faster transaction processing and customers can avoid the inconvenience of long queues.
In Nigeria, there is a wide range of payment gateways to choose from as a business owner. Before choosing a payment provider, you have to find out what each provider is offering and at what cost. Also, look out for PCI-compliant and SSL certificates in order to avoid security problems.
Here is a list of the top payment gateway providers and what they offer.
Paystack
Paystack is a growth engine for a new generation of innovative, forward-looking organizations operating in Africa. The company makes it easy for businesses to accept secure payments from multiple local and global payment channels, while also providing tools to help you retain existing customers, and acquire new ones.
Onboarding and approval take approximately 30 minutes, Paystack accepts payment in USD, GHC, NGN; and offers a wide range of payment methods like Card, Bank Account, Bank Transfer, USSD, Visa QR, and Mobile Money.
Pricing
- Integrating Paystack is 100% free.
- Paystack charges 1.5% + ₦100 for local transactions and 3.9% + ₦100 for international transactions.
- ₦100 fee is waived for transactions less than ₦2500.
Flutterwave
Flutterwave provides the easiest and most reliable payment solution for businesses anywhere in the world. The company makes it easier for Africans to build global businesses that can make and accept any payment, from anywhere across Africa and beyond.
Onboarding and approval happen immediately. Flutterwave offers a wide range of payment methods like Mastercard, VISA, Bank Account, USSD, Bank Transfer, POS, and Visa QR (for local payments); and Mastercard, VISA, and AMEX (for international payments).
Pricing
- Integrating Flutterwave is free.
- Flutterwave charges 1.4% for local transactions and 3.8% for international transactions.
- Processing fees are capped at a maximum of NGN 2,000.
Remita
Remita is a payment solution that helps individuals and businesses make and receive payments, pay bills, and manage their finances across multiple banks. Remita accepts payment in Naira and USD.
Remita offers a wide range of payment methods including Internet Banking, Debit/Credit Cards, Bank Branch, POS Terminals, Mobile Wallet, Cash Agents, mPOS, Direct Debit, Standing Order, and Electronic Purse.
Pricing
- Setting up Remita for your business is free.
- Remita charges 2% for local transactions and 4% for foreign transactions.
Interswitch Webpay
Interswitch is Nigeria’s leading technology-driven digital payments company, helping to shape the payments ecosystem across the growing e-commerce sector in Africa. Interswitch offers a wide range of payment methods including all Nigerian cards, Verve, MasterCard, and Visa. Onboarding and approval take 1 – 2 weeks approximately.
Pricing
- Interswitch charges a one-time integration fee of N150,000.
- For transactions below N133,333, a fee of 1.5% applies, and N2,000 flat fee for transactions above N133,333.
PayU
PayU is a global payment platform that provides a secure way for individuals and merchants to accept and process online payments without the need for their own websites. PayU offers a variety of payment methods including Mastercard credit and debit cards, Verve, Visa and EFT bank transfer.
Pricing
- PayU has a free setup cost.
- It has a 2% service charge on all transactions.
Voguepay
Voguepay is an online payment gateway that allows businesses to process payments in any currency from customers all around the world. Vogue accepts payments via local and international payment methods including Verve, Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfer, and Voguepay wallets.
Pricing
- Vogue pay charges N1500 (with Corporate Affairs Commission Certificate) and N2500 (with Government issued Identity cards) for setup.
- Local transactions attract a 1.5% charge, while international transactions attract a 3.8% charge.
- Onboarding and approval to Voguepay take between 1-5 days.
Monnify
Monnify is a payment gateway that allows businesses to seamlessly process payments from customers from multiple payment channels. It provides an easier and faster way for businesses to receive payments from customers on their web and mobile applications.
Monnify accepts payments via USSD, Internet banking, mobile banking app, and all Nigerian debit cards.
Pricing
- Monnify setup fees and maintenance costs are free.
- The fee for account transfers is capped at N500 per transaction or a flat rate of N300 (excluding VAT).
- The card fee is capped at N2000 per transaction.
Adopting a payment gateway for your online business can reduce the risk of fraud and also help you retain your customers. This means that your business is open 24/7 and your customers can shop at any time from the comfort of their homes.
Profiles
Atsu Davoh is building ways for Africans to easily acquire and spend cryptocurrency
Atsu Davoh has gone from failed projects to running one of Ghana’s most innovative startups.
In recent times, the tech space in Africa has experienced immense growth, with the introduction of several key players and disruptors across various sectors. One sector that is also rising is the cryptocurrency space with Africa experiencing greater crypto ownership and trade volume.
The number of Bitcoins processed on a single day reached its highest value at the beginning of 2021, as more people displayed interest in the cryptocurrency. Due to its fast adoption, more fintech players have created platforms that have made trading with cryptocurrency easier. One of such players is Atsu Davoh who calls himself the “product guy.”
Atsu Davoh dropped out of college (Carleton College) in the United States and moved back to Ghana to help innovate on Africa’s financial infrastructure. Atsu first discovered Bitcoin in 2017 during the first boom when it became mainstream. Before then, he and his co-founder Samuel Baohen had been involved in many failed projects.
He developed a USSD system where people could buy bitcoin through their phone numbers, like tying crypto to phone numbers in a native way. This was one of the first iterations of Bitsika.
Atsu was invited to Join Binance Labs Incubator by Yele Bademosi where he got $150,000 after graduating from the incubator. Bitsika went on to raise around $900,000 from investors. This brought the total seed raised to $1,050,000.
This USSD system worked in Ghana but didn’t work in Nigeria. Atsu and his team then pivoted the platform to a donation crowdfunding platform, which allowed people living in other countries to send donations to African nationals in need of the funds before finally building it into a cross-border crypto remittance platform.
Bitsika users can deposit and remit money across multiple currencies using the app, with all monies deposited in Bitsika stored in USD credits or stable-coin.
Bitsika has over 50,000+ downloads on Playstore and processed nearly $40 million in 2020 with $18,872,474 in deposits, $17,890,807 in payouts (withdrawals), and $3,189,834 in internal peer-to-peer transfers.
Despite a few unfavourable regulations surrounding cryptocurrency in Africa, the market has shown no signs of slowing down as more people are building products that will make trading seamless.
Business
FG signs new Sustainable Development Goals agreement with UN
The Agreement is for new development cooperation with initiatives towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals set in the UN Agenda 2030.
The Nigerian Government has signed a deal with the United Nations to develop new cooperation towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in a statement on Thursday after the agreement was signed with the United Nations Office for Project Services, UNOPS, represented by Ifeoma Charles.
The Minister said, “On behalf of the Nigerian Government, I signed an agreement with the UNOPS represented by Ifeoma Charles Multi-Country Office Rep. The Agreement is for a new development cooperation with initiatives towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals set in the UN Agenda 2030.”
What you should know
The 17 Sustainable Development Goals are:
No Poverty; Zero Hunger, Good Health, and Well-being; Quality Education; Gender Equality; Clean Water and Sanitation; Affordable and Clean Energy; Decent Work and Economic Growth; Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; Reducing Inequality; Sustainable Cities and Communities; Responsible Consumption and Production; Climate Action; Life Below Water; Life on Land; Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions; and Partnership for the Goals.
