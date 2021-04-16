Business
FG signs new Sustainable Development Goals agreement with UN
The Agreement is for new development cooperation with initiatives towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals set in the UN Agenda 2030.
The Nigerian Government has signed a deal with the United Nations to develop new cooperation towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in a statement on Thursday after the agreement was signed with the United Nations Office for Project Services, UNOPS, represented by Ifeoma Charles.
The Minister said, “On behalf of the Nigerian Government, I signed an agreement with the UNOPS represented by Ifeoma Charles Multi-Country Office Rep. The Agreement is for a new development cooperation with initiatives towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals set in the UN Agenda 2030.”
What you should know
The 17 Sustainable Development Goals are:
No Poverty; Zero Hunger, Good Health, and Well-being; Quality Education; Gender Equality; Clean Water and Sanitation; Affordable and Clean Energy; Decent Work and Economic Growth; Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; Reducing Inequality; Sustainable Cities and Communities; Responsible Consumption and Production; Climate Action; Life Below Water; Life on Land; Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions; and Partnership for the Goals.
Business
Newly appointed IGP unveils policing vision
The new IGP has the vision to deploy cutting-edge policing technology, integrate intelligence-led policing practices, and restoring public confidence in the Force.
The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has unveiled a new policing vision as well as strategies to fight crime for the Nigeria Police Force.
The IGP disclosed this at the inaugural conference with Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Commissioners of Police and other Heads of Police Formations in Abuja on Thursday.
The IGP’s new policing vision includes:
- Deploying cutting-edge policing technology;
- Integrating intelligence-led policing practices to core policing functions, with a view to strengthening police capacity to stabilise the internal security order; and
- Restoring public confidence in the Force.
The IGP added that the aim of the new policies was to give full effect to the concept of community policing and deliver quality police service based on accountability and conformity to the rule of law.
He also revealed that he had ordered the immediate reforms of the IGP monitoring unit and disbandment of satellite offices, in a bid to reorganize Force units to operate only in the context of their original mandates.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported on April 6, 2021 that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of DIG Usman Alkali Baba as acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP).
Business
Inflation: FG should address supply side challenges – LCCI
The LCCI boss has called on the FG to address the challenges constraining the supply side of the economy to tackle inflation.
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urged the Federal Government to address issues affecting the supply side of the Nigerian economy to deal with the rising inflation.
This was disclosed by Dr Muda Yusuf, Director-General, LCCI, on Thursday in Lagos after the National Bureau of Statistic released inflation data for March 2021.
The LCCI boss hinted that supply-side constraints including forex illiquidity, transport and logistics cost, currency depreciation, agriculture-related insecurity and others were the driving forces of the rising inflation.
What the DG said
“The March headline inflation of 18.17% is the highest in four years and more worrisome is that food inflation has accelerated to 23 %. The major issues are cost and output related. It is not in all cases that high production and operating costs can be passed on to the consumers.
The implication is that producers are also taking a hit and this is more severe where a product or service is faced with high demand elasticity. Tackling inflation requires urgent government intervention to address the challenges bedevilling the supply side of the economy.
There is also a need to worry about the growing fiscal deficit, especially the Central Bank of Nigeria financing of the deficit. It is characterized as inflation tax by a school of thought in economic literature,” he added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate for the month of March 2020, rose to 18.17% from 17.33% recorded in February 2021. An increase of 0.84% over the February figures.
- On a month-on-month basis, Headline inflation increased by 1.56% in March 2021, while Food inflation, a closely watched index, spiked to 22.95% from 21.79% recorded in February.
