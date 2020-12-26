Our direct flight to Jamaica was to celebrate 50 years of bilateral relationship – Minister

The Federal Government has stated that the nation’s inaugural direct flight to Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, Jamaica, is part of activities organised to commemorate 50 years of good bilateral relations between the two nations.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama via his Twitter handle.

According to him, the flight, which was operated by Air Peace, is expected to further strengthen relations between the two countries in the tourism and education sectors as well as other economic activities.

He tweeted, “Arrived Montego Bay, Jamaica, on the inaugural direct flight operated by Air Peace which departed Lagos on Monday. This is part of activities organised to commemorate 50 years of good bilateral relations between our two countries.

“We were received at the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith and the Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague.”

Arrived Montego Bay, Jamaica, on the

inaugural direct flight operated by Air Peace which departed Lagos on Monday. This is part of activities organised to commemorate 50 years of good bilateral relations between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/xNccecYieh — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) December 22, 2020

While receiving Onyeama and his team, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith agreed with his Nigerian counterpart that the flight will help to boost trade relations between the two countries and also strengthen their relationship, through tourism, air services and culture.

“It is a true… meeting of south to south cooperation,” she said.

She added that there is opportunity to build on the historical and cultural ties between the countries.

What it means

This is expected to be the beginning of a bright future for the duo nations, as they are expected to establish regular travel and promote, strengthen their people-to-people arrangements.

What you should know