Chinese Visa Restriction: Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues clarification

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the visa restrictions placed on Nigerians by China is due to the rising cases of COVID-19, and will continue engagements with the Chinese Government on the issue.

This was disclosed on Saturday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, after he invited the Charge D’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Zhao Yong, to provide clarification on how the new Chinese visa restriction affects Nigerians.

The Ministry disclosed that Nigerians with Diplomatic and Emergency VISA waivers are still allowed to visit China. Also, those with visa issues after the 3rd of November.

“Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy, or C Visas (issued for foreign crew members) will not be affected. Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visa at the Chinese Embassy. Entry by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria with visa issued after November 3rd, 2020 will not be affected,” a statement released by the Ministry said.

The Ministry added that the suspension of visa issuing was caused by the pandemic and will continue to assess the situation.

“The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of Covid-19. The above mentioned measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be notified accordingly.

“The Ministry will continue to engage the Chinese Government on the issue and keep Nigerians informed,” the Ministry added.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last week that the Chinese government announced the temporary suspension of entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding valid visas and residence permit, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement. The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel,” the Chinese Embassy stated.