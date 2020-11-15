Hospitality & Travel
Chinese Visa Restriction: Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues clarification
Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made an effort to clarify issues regarding visa restrictions placed on Nigerians by China.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the visa restrictions placed on Nigerians by China is due to the rising cases of COVID-19, and will continue engagements with the Chinese Government on the issue.
This was disclosed on Saturday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, after he invited the Charge D’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Zhao Yong, to provide clarification on how the new Chinese visa restriction affects Nigerians.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja
The Ministry disclosed that Nigerians with Diplomatic and Emergency VISA waivers are still allowed to visit China. Also, those with visa issues after the 3rd of November.
“Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy, or C Visas (issued for foreign crew members) will not be affected. Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visa at the Chinese Embassy. Entry by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria with visa issued after November 3rd, 2020 will not be affected,” a statement released by the Ministry said.
The Ministry added that the suspension of visa issuing was caused by the pandemic and will continue to assess the situation.
“The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of Covid-19. The above mentioned measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be notified accordingly.
“The Ministry will continue to engage the Chinese Government on the issue and keep Nigerians informed,” the Ministry added.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that the Chinese government announced the temporary suspension of entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding valid visas and residence permit, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement. The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel,” the Chinese Embassy stated.
FG to reopen Kano and Port Harcourt airports for international flights
After several months of being shutdown, Port Harcourt and Kano airports will soon be opened for international flights.
The Nigerian government announced the reopening of the Kano and Port Harcourt airports for international flights. This comes 3 months after Lagos and Abuja airports were reopened for operations.
This was disclosed by Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), during the daily Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja on Thursday.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in August that The Federal Government has commenced the process of gradual resumption of international flight operations in Lagos and Abuja which were suspended as part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19.
The FG later postponed the resumption date for international flights to September 5th 2020. This came after the FG announced the reopening of 14 airports across the nation for full domestic operations in July.
The Federal Government also commissioned the reopening of the reconstructed Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
At the briefings, Mr. Nuhu disclosed that both airports reopening for International flights will be fully operational after the ICT infrastructure issues have been fixed and manpower is fully adequate for International resumption.
Nuhu said the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) will provide the ICT support wand the manpower would be provided by the Port Health Services
He added that opening the airport for International flights was necessary to decongest Lagos and Abuja airports.
Nigeria to sign more bilateral air services agreement in 2021 – Hadi Sirika
Nigeria to sign more Bilateral and Multilateral Air Services Agreement in the year 2021.
The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has disclosed that the Federal Government of Nigeria will sign more Bilateral and Multilateral Air Services Agreement in the year 2021, for the benefit of air travellers and the nation at large.
According to the statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Sani Datti, and shared via the official Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria.
Nigeria to Sign More Bilateral Air Services Agreement in 2021… Aviation Minister
Sirika said the Federal Government in the year (2020) had signed the instrument of ratification of BASA with the USA, India, Morocco, and Rwanda.
The Minister expressed appreciation for the cooperation which the ministry continued to enjoy from members of the National Assembly in the provision of funds for its projects and programmes.
The Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji said the committee expected maximum cooperation from the Minister and Chief Executives of the agencies under the ministry’s supervision in providing all the relevant documents that would help facilitate the scrutiny of the budget process.
According to him, the committee aims to assist the ministry in carrying out its laudable programmes. This, he said, could only be achieved through mutual cooperation.
What you should know
During the budget defence session before the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Sen. Sirika said that the ministry of aviation had proposed N78 Billion for capital expenditure and the emphasis would be on the implementation of the Aviation Roadmap as approved by the Mr. President.
He further disclosed that the aviation road map, which would be implemented through Public Private Partnership (PPP), includes:
- Establishment of national carrier.
- Establishment of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility.
- Development of Agro Cargo Infrastructure.
- Establishment of Aviation Leasing Company, Search and Rescue.
- Establishment of Aerospace University with support of the International Civil aviation Organisation (ICAO).
COVID-19: FG orders air passengers to pay for repeat PCR tests
The mandatory repeat PCR test will be conducted 7 days after arrival, and subsequently after the test 1.
The Federal Government has asked potential passengers that will be coming into the country to pay extra for Polymerise Chain Reaction (PCR) tests from a certified private lab listed on the travel portal.
This disclosure was made via the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture Twitter handle.
According to the information available on the ministry’s twitter handle, the mandatory repeat PCR test will be conducted 7 days after arrival, and subsequently after the test 1.
What they are saying:
It tweeted, “MANDATORY PAYMENT FOR REPEAT PCR TEST: Flying to Nigeria? You must pay for your repeat PCR test.
“5,000+ passengers will come into Nigeria when all airports re-open. PCR testing prevents positive cases from coming into Nigeria.”
“Test 1: Mandatory PCR test within 5 days before departure.”
“Test 2: Mandatory repeat PCR test, 7 days after arrival.
“Pay for your repeat test from a certified private lab on the travel portal.”
What you should know: Presently, Antibody testing and PCR testing are the dominant ways that global healthcare systems are testing citizens for COVID-19.
Both prevent positive cases from coming into Nigeria. Further checks at the Nigeria International Travel Portal revealed that;
Passengers are also requested to upload their COVID-19 PCR NEGATIVE results on to the national payment portal and bring along an electronic or hard copy of the result.
Payment for a repeat (second) PCR test to be done upon arrival in Nigeria. This portal will provide passengers with the options of where and when to carry out the PCR test.
Passengers will be given an appointment date and time to present themselves at the Laboratory for a repeat COVID-19 PCR test on the 7th day after arrival.
A list of accredited private laboratory providers across the country will be available on the portals.
Passengers whose destination is Lagos will pay to the Lagos State Laboratory consortium portal.