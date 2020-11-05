Hospitality & Travel
Just in: China bars Nigerians, others from entry due to Covid-19
The Chinese authorities have temporarily suspended entry into China by Nigerians and other nationals in Nigeria over COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chinese government has announced the temporary suspension of entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding valid visas and residence permit due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This disclosure was made in a statement which was issued by the Chinese embassy in Nigeria through a tweet post on their official Twitter handle on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
According to the statement, the Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria said that they will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel.
It however, stated that foreign nationals with diplomatic visas may not be affected and those visiting for emergency needs may apply for a visa at the Chinese Embassy.
The statement from the Chinese Embassy partly reads, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement. The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel.’’
“Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected. Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate. Entry by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria with visas issued after 3 November 2020 will not be affected.”
The statement clarified that the suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of Covid-19. It also stated that these measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement.
— Chinese Embassy in Nigeria (@china_emb_ng) November 5, 2020
— Chinese Embassy in Nigeria (@china_emb_ng) November 5, 2020
House of Reps calls on FG to suspend concession of airports
The Federal Government has been called upon by the House of Reps to suspension planned process of airport concession.
The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has called on the Federal Government to suspend the planned concession of 4 international airports.
This was disclosed by the Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, on Monday during a meeting between the Ministry of Aviation and the Committee.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in June that the Federal Government commenced the concession process for four new International Airport Terminals selected across the country. They are airports in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano.
Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, confirmed the development, disclosing that he had received an outline business case certificate of compliance from ICRC for the concession of the 4 airports.
The House Committee on Monday argued that the concession needs to be paused due to union issues in the Aviation sector which would not be in Nigeria’s interest, as the Labour unions also raised concerns over the concession plans.
N5billion bailout fund underway for the Aviation sector – Minister
FG has approved N5 billion as bailout fund to the country’s aviation sector following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
There is a strong indication that the federal government would soon start disbursing the approved bailout fund of N5billion to operators in the aviation sector, which is intended to ameliorate the harsh realities of the COVID-19 pandemic on their business operations.
The disclosure was made by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, to the key stakeholders, during the ongoing three-day public hearing to repeal and enact Acts of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), and that of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).
According to the Minister, out of the N5 billion bailout fund, N4 billion would go the domestic airlines, while the balance of N1 billion will be fairly shared amongst other agencies and other relevant aviation companies that were severely affected by the pandemic.
According to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Adeyemi Smart, he considers the bail-out fund as too small to cushion the effects the pandemic had on the operators’ businesses and requested the FG to magnanimously review to a more reasonable amount, that would be sufficient to bail the operators out.
In his words, “N4 billion is very little to solve some of the problems of the airlines, who are battling to survive. We urge the government to take charge of the sector. They need to give them more and they also need to support in all ways.”
That COVID-19 pandemic pummeled Nigeria’s aviation industry is no longer a subject of argument or analysis, but the impact of its devastating effects will take a long time and resources to erase. A beleaguered sector that was merely floating, got hit by a ravaging pandemic, albeit unprepared, and caught some of the airlines’ hemorrhaging.
What you should know
At the commencement of aviation activities after over three-month lockdown as a result of the whirlwind of COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government promised to assist the industry with N27 billion bailout palliative, to cushion the effects of the lockdown in the industry.
It is important to know that some airlines have been limping since life came back to the sector, after the lockdown, in the hope that the proposed bailout would speedily come to provide them with the much-needed lifeline/succor for them.
No doubt this fund would go a long way in assisting the sector to rebound, but not adequate to assuage the excruciating losses and pains inflicted by the pandemic on the sector.
Arik, Dana Airlines to resume flight operations after curfew
Dana Air and Arik airlines to resume flight operations from Lagos airport tomorrow.
Dana Air and Arik airlines are set to resume flight operations from Lagos airport on Saturday, as the Lagos State government relaxed the 72-hour curfew imposed on the state.
The curfew was imposed by the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday to forestall further breakdown of law and order, following series of EndSARS protests.
Communications Manager, Arik Air, Adebanji Ola, in a statement issued on Friday, explained that flights across the country would operate as scheduled, and passengers were advised to arrive at the airport early to have ample time to complete boarding formalities.
He said, “Customers who could not use their tickets during the period of the curfew can modify such tickets at no extra cost.
“The management of Arik Air thanks customers for their understanding while the cancellation of flights lasted.”
Also, spokesperson for Dana Air, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa announced that the airline was pleased to inform its passengers that the company would resume full flight operations from Saturday, the 24th of October 2020.
He said, “The tickets purchased for flights within the period of the curfew remains valid and can be rescheduled for free by sending an email to us.”
Back story: Nairametrics reported earlier on Friday that the Lagos State Government had eased the 72-hour curfew which was earlier imposed on Tuesday, October 2020, to run from 6 pm to 8 am.
This was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, October 23, during a press briefing at State House Marina, after a tour of the state to inspect the level of destruction of public and private infrastructure during the #EndSARS protests that later turned violent.
This means residents can go out between 8 am and 6 pm, with effect from Saturday, October 24, 2020).