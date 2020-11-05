Just in: China bars Nigerians, others from entry due to Covid-19

The Chinese government has announced the temporary suspension of entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding valid visas and residence permit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This disclosure was made in a statement which was issued by the Chinese embassy in Nigeria through a tweet post on their official Twitter handle on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

According to the statement, the Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria said that they will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel.

It however, stated that foreign nationals with diplomatic visas may not be affected and those visiting for emergency needs may apply for a visa at the Chinese Embassy.

The statement from the Chinese Embassy partly reads, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement. The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel.’’

“Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected. Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate. Entry by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria with visas issued after 3 November 2020 will not be affected.”

The statement clarified that the suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of Covid-19. It also stated that these measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.