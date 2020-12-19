FG to attract foreign investors for Actors Guild of Nigeria

The Minister of information, Lai Mohammed, has said that the Federal Government will do everything possible to prevent a recurrence of school abductions.

He added that the FG would not relent until the missing Chibok and Dapchi girls are reunited with their families.

Lai Mohammed disclosed this in a press conference in Abuja on Friday over the rescue of the abducted Kankara Boys of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

“As you are aware, 344 schoolboys who were kidnapped from their school in Kankara in Katsina State last Friday have all been released unharmed. They will undergo necessary medical tests before they are released to their families,” he said.

He added that the series of school abductions by terrorists was unfortunate, as students should not fear going to school, citing the FG’s promises to fight insecurity.

“What happened in Kankara – and in Chibok and Dapchi before it – is totally unacceptable. Our children should not have to go to school in trepidation. The Federal Government is doing everything possible to secure all our schools, and indeed all Nigerians. And we will not relent until all Nigerians can go to bed at night with their two eyes closed.

“The abduction of the Kankara school boys marked the second of its kind under this Administration, coming after the unfortunate abduction of 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State, in February 2018.

“Just like the good news from Kankara, all but one of the kidnapped schoolgirls in Dapchi were rescued unharmed. And in 2014, 276 schoolgirls were abducted by terrorists in Chibok, Borno State, out of which 112 remain in captivity after this Administration rescued over 100 of the school girls.

“The Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will do everything possible to prevent a recurrence of these school abductions.

“We will not relent until all those who remain missing in Chibok and Dapchi and reunited with their families,” he added.

