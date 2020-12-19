Exclusives
The long road from NITEL to NTEL and the dashed hopes
If NITEL was a failed project, it’s acquisition and transition is yet to bring about the much-needed succor that stakeholders and investors hoped for.
NITEL could be best described as an epic representation of a government institution that failed repeatedly, despite several attempts to revamp it.
Hence, it piques the interest of stakeholders as to how a Nigerian based consortium, NATCOM, was able to turn around NITEL’s fortunes after successfully acquiring it.
Since the company made its first on-net test data call in Lagos on Monday, January 18, 2016, and followed with its first on-net Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) call in Lagos on Thursday, February 25, 2016; Ntel has continued to run without looking back, obviously learning from the mistakes of NITEL.
How it began
After Nigeria gained independence in 1960, the control of the under-developed telecommunications sector was consigned to the Nigerian Post and Telegraph (P&T), an agency owned and managed by the federal government.
Nigeria had only 18,724 telephone lines at the time, so the agency had little on its plate. Two decades later, the government established the Nigerian External Telecommunications (NET) to provide external communications services.
NET and the telecommunications arm of P&T were later merged following the demand for commercialization of telecommunications services.
Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) was born out of this merger in 1985 and saddled with the responsibility of meeting the telecommunications needs of Nigerians.
MTEL falls short of expectations
Despite the huge amount of funds invested annually in the agency, NITEL was unable to expand its installed capacity beyond 700,000linesup until 2001 when the government started its deregulation moves.
NITEL introduced mobile telephony in 1992 through a partnership with an Atlanta-based firm, but nothing changed.
Operations remained inefficient, lines congested, billing system unreliable and call completion rate for long-distance calls remained below 50%. By the mid-90s, it was obvious that NITEL lacked adequate capacity to meet the growing demand for its services.
MTEL was then established in 1996 as the mobile arm of NITEL, to provide cellular services and sustain the business of NITEL in the deregulated telecom sector.
The government had high hopes in this new arm and its ability to expand access to information and communications technology (ICT) in Nigeria, that when other private investors joined a competitive bid for the GSM licence in Nigeria in 2001 at an exclusive sum of $285 million, MTEL got its Digital Mobile Licence from NITEL on a platter, without any hassle. MTEL also inherited infrastructure from NITEL, so it started off on the front foot.
With this edge, MTEL could have easily offered quality services at a competitive price to Nigerians, while the other GSM companies were struggling to take off, but this did not happen.
Like most other businesses run by the government, MTEL barely took off before crashing, especially since the competition comprised of businesses run by shrewd private businessmen and investors. By this time, the government had realised it had no ‘business’ in business, hence the decision to privatise it.
Struggling to sell
If anyone had thought the government was sloppy in running a business, he must have realised how wrong he was when something as simple as selling off the business took an entire decade without success.
In 2001, Investors International London Limited (ILLL) made an unsuccessful attempt to acquire NITEL. The consortium appeared capable of changing the NITEL narrative with its international clout and local backing, but the failure to pay up the bid price of $1.32billion left investors biting their fingers. They lost out and could not even recover the part sum already paid.
Thereafter, Pentascope of Netherlands put in a bid but after signing the management contract to resuscitate the company, the deal hit the rocks.
In less than a year from April 2003, Pentascope had squandered the N15 billion which it inherited, to record a loss of N19.15 billion, with a significant slump in turnover.
The crisis which followed later revealed that Pentascope should never have landed the contract, since the bid specified a telecoms firm of international repute; whereas, Pentascope was just a young consultancy firm with no relevant pedigree. The big question then was, “why were they chosen for such a herculean task?”
As the House of Representatives’ probe later revealed, due diligence was not followed in awarding the contract and the selection process was shambolic.
After a failed pitch from Orascom, Transcorp acquired NITEL for $500 million in 2006, but after some financial issues, the Federal Government revoked the acquisition and set up a Technical Board of Management with members drawn from various MDAs to handle the administration of NITEL and MTEL, until the completion of the sales process.
Subsequently, New Generation Consortium attempted to acquire it with an offer of $2.5 billion but also failed due to payment default. Omen attempted an offer price of $956.9 million and failed too.
In view of the several failed attempts, the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), in February 2012, approved that the privatization of NITEL and MTEL be done through “guided liquidation,” where the core assets and business undertaking of NITEL and MTEL would be sold as single or multiple lots to a qualified bidder under the guidance of the NCP.
Over the next 2 years, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) received expressions of interest from 17 bodies and shortlisted 2 applicants – NATCOM Consortium led by Tunde Ayeni and NETTAG Consortium.
On December 3, 2014, NATCOM emerged as the preferred bidder with $252.5 million, and sealed the deal with complete payment of the sum in April 2015 to become the full owners.
Among other assets acquired, NATCOM received the licences and the spectrum, the nationwide fixed wired networks, the fibre optic transmission backbone, the national right of way duct system, international gateway earth stations, microwave transmission equipment/network and towers, the CDMA network system, the Mtel GSM network including mobile switching centres, base station controllers, base transceiver stations and the general packet radio services.
Also, included were the analogue (TACs) system and other core assets, as well as the SAT-3 international submarine cable, with NITEL owning 6.32 per cent shareholding in the consortium.
A new beginning with NATCOM /NTEL
Trading with the name NTEL, NATCOM Development & Investment Limited got to work immediately, trying to revamp a comatose company. Besides an inherited liability of N43 billion in pensions, there were a lot other renovations to be dealt with.
It has since launched its 4G LTE network with coverage in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, and plans to expand its LTE Advanced mobile services including VoLTE, high-speed internet access, messaging and video services, international bandwidth, and international voice termination to other states.
In an interview, CEO of NTEL, Kamar Abass, noted that the company had to invest as much as $1 billion to put most of the dilapidated infrastructure back into use. In spite of the hurdles, the company, within its first 6 months of operation, attained full network coverage in Abuja, across large swathes of Lagos and then parts of Ogun, Nasarawa, and Niger states.
It launched full VoLTE services, signed a landmark deal with Samsung, perfected its selfcare recharge via its website, and transformed the broadband landscape with its superfast and unlimited data propositions.
Nigeria’s fifth mobile operator started growing its subscriber base gradually and creating thousands of jobs along the value chain. The company and its staff have also carried out several corporate social responsibilities over the years.
In 2018, NTEL emerged telecoms company of the year at the Leadership Annual Conference and Awards.
Right after the acquisition, Nigerian business tycoon, Gen. TY Danjuma, was announced Board Chairman, with Dr. Tunde Ayeni as Vice Chairman. Captain Idahosa Okunbo, Abiola Ayeni, Kasheem Shettima, Philip Chukwu, Kola Adesina, John Darlington, Dan Kunle, Babatunde Omotoba and Kamar Abass also joined as Board members.
Meanwhile…
Even after the acquisition, NITEL is still involved in lingering controversies. There was a rumour of a N41 Billion fraud involving NITEL in liquidation, and this version of the story pointed fingers at some top banks in the country, causing them to scurry around in a bid to clear their name.
In May 2020, about 8000 retirees and pensioners of the NITEL/MTEL decried the refusal of the government to pay their housing funds and 83 months accrued pension arrears, even though it was captured in the 2020 budget, and their colleagues in other agencies had been paid since 2019.
The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) is still prosecuting defendants since 2014 over theft of lands and properties belonging to the now-defunct NITEL.
One could say NITEL was bad news and all, but even its acquisition has not brought an end to the associated crisis.
Best performing Mutual Funds in November 2020
Nairametrics reviews the best Mutual Funds in the month of November, judging by their performance.
Investors will be looking to cash in on some of their investments across several portfolios, as the year gradually comes to an end. Mutual funds are one of the few available investment funds with positive yields in Nigeria.
According to data from the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), 62.2% of the 112 registered funds recorded positive growth in the month of November, 34.4% maintained their initial unit prices, while only 6 funds recorded negative growth.
As of 27th November 2020, the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered a total of 112 mutual funds with over N1.55 trillion net asset value cutting across several fund types. Below is a breakdown of the fund types available to investors.
To determine the best performing Funds, we surveyed the Fund Prices as of 27th November and compared these to the Fund Prices as of the last trading day of October 2020 (30th October).
These are the top 5 mutual funds in November. We also highlighted their performance in terms of changes in net asset value and included profiles of the Funds as described on their websites.
Stanbic IBTC ETF 30 Fund – Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited (Exchange Traded Funds)
Stanbic IBTC ETF 30 was launched in January 2015. The fund invests 100% of its portfolio on equities. It is an aggressive risk profile Fund that aims to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the NSE 30 Index in terms of its price performance as well as income from the underlying securities of the index.
October 30th
Fund Price – N80.30
November 27th
Fund Price – N105.00
Return – 30.76%
Ranking – First
Commentary: The Stanbic IBTC ETF 30 Fund is the best performing fund in the month of November, with the price growing by 30.76%. The net asset value also increased by 10.76% to stand at N509.94 million as of 27th November 2020. The performance of the fund can be attributed to the positive performance of the Nigerian Stock Exchange in the month of November.
Coral Growth Fund – FSDH Asset Management Limited (Mixed Funds)
The Coral Growth Fund “CGF” launched in February 2001 is an open-ended equity-based unit trust scheme that invests a maximum of 65% of its assets in equity securities quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and a minimum of 35% in investment-grade fixed-income investments.
October 30th
Fund Price – N3,478.91
November 27th
Fund Price – N4,450.01
Return – 27.91%
Ranking – Second
Commentary: This is a Mixed Funds by FSDH Asset Management Limited. The Price grew by 27.91% in the month of November. The net asset value also increased by 29.1% to stand at N2.49 billion as of 27th November 2020.
ARM Aggressive Growth Fund – Asset & Resources Management Company Limited (Equity-Based Funds)
ARM Aggressive Growth Fund established in April 2004 is an Equity-Based Fund that invests primarily in equities and as such seeks to provide superior long-term protection against inflation to investors with a high-risk appetite. The high risk of equities is lowered by also investing in fixed income securities, which provides a fairly predictable income stream and easy access to Investors’ money.
October 30th
Fund Price – N14.90
November 27th
Fund Price – N18.71
Return – 25.54%
Ranking – Third
Commentary: The Fund price grew by 25.54% in the month of November, an impressive performance largely attributed to the bullish run of performance by the equities market. The net asset value also grew by 23.77% to stand at N2.69 billion as of 27th November 2020.
VI ETF – Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (Exchange Traded Funds)
The Vetiva Industrial ETF “VETIND ETF” is an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund managed by Vetiva Fund Managers Limited. The VETIND ETF is designed to track the performance of the constituent companies of the NSE Industrial Index and replicate the price and yield performance of the Index.
The NSE Industrial Index comprises the top 10 companies in the Industrial sector listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), in terms of market capitalization and liquidity and is a price index weighted by adjusted market capitalization.
October 30th
Fund Price – N12.87
November 27th
Fund Price – N15.80
Return – 22.77%
Ranking – Fourth
Commentary: VI ETF is the second Exchange Traded Fund on the list of best performing Mutual Funds in the month of November. The price grew by 22.77% while the net asset value also grew by 28.75% to stand at N174.42 million as of 27th November 2020.
ARM Discovery Balanced Fund – Asset & Resources Management Company Limited (Mixed Funds)
The ARM Balanced Fund is an open-ended fund formerly known as the Equity Growth Fund (EGF), before being changed to ARM Discovery Fund in 2002. ARM Discovery Balanced Fund invests in; Equities (40% – 65%), Fixed income securities (15%-30%), Real estate (15%-30%), and Cash (1%-10%).
October 30th
Fund Price – N351.92
November 27th
Fund Price – N413.64
Return – 17.54%
Ranking – Fifth
Commentary: The ARM Discovery Balanced Fund is the second Mixed Funds on the list of best performing Mutual Funds in the month of November and the second by Asset & Resources Management Company Limited. The price grew by 17.54%. The net asset value also increased by 17.07% to stand at N4.08 billion as of 27th November 2020.
Bubbling under…
The following Funds make up the rest of the top 10 on our list in descending order;
PACAM Equity Fund – PAC Asset Management Limited (Equity-Based Funds)
Return – 16.77%
Vantage Equity Income Fund – Investment One Funds Management Limited (Equity-Based Funds)
Return – 16.16%
VG 30 ETF– Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (Exchange Traded Funds)
Return – 12.81%
Lead Balanced Fund – Lead Asset Management Limited (Mixed Funds)
Return – 12.68%
Women Investment Fund – Chapel Hill Denham Asset Management Limited (Mixed Funds)
Return – 12.35%
Experts differ on sectors that will drive Nigeria’s growth in 2021
Experts have given their views on the sectors that would drive the growth of the Nigerian economy in 2021 post-AfCFTA.
Nairametrics has reviewed the opinion of experts as regards the sectors that would drive the growth of the Nigerian economy in 2021.
The year 2021 is fully stacked with plans and agreements for the full activation of the economic potential of the Nigerian economy, as the country heads into the new year with the heavy winds of recession.
In an effort to ward off the economic vulnerability prevalent in the year 2020, the Nigerian government, the private sector players and individuals have strategized for the challenge ahead, while preparing for the opportunities expected in the year 2021.
What you should know
- However, 54 out of the 55 countries in the African Union (AU) have embarked on a multilateral arrangement to facilitate the growth of trade in the continent, by unlocking a market of 1.2 billion Africans with a combined GDP of $3 trillion through the AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Agreement).
- The AfCFTA is expected to create the largest market in Africa, and increase intra-African trade up to 52.3% by 2022. Experts have given their views on the sectors that would drive the growth of the Nigerian economy in 2021 post-AfCFTA, as all AU countries position to share in the welfare gains, which are estimated at around 2.64% of continental GDP – roughly $65 billion in 2018 terms.
- The synergy from trade by all countries under the AfCFTA, the largest trade bloc in the global economy since the 1995 WTO establishment, is expected to boost Africa’s cumulative GDP to $29trillion by 2050, as estimated by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.
What the experts are saying
In a bid to provide an unbiased view and form a rational expectation of what is to happen in 2021, Nairametrics reviewed the opinions of experts on sectors that will drive Nigeria’s growth in 2021, at the Nairametrics Regulatory Economic Outlook for 2021.
According to Mrs. Ijeoma Uju, Partner, Corporate & Commercial at Templars, she believes the Service Sector will be one of the leading sectors to drive the Nigerian Economy towards the path of sustainable growth and development in 2021.
She agrees that the Agriculture sector still has the potentials to drive the Nigerian economy towards growth in 2021. However, for the manufacturing and industrial sector to perform during the year in view, the government has a key role to play in terms of infrastructure.
- “I believe the service, agriculture, industrial and manufacturing sector will do well post AfCFTA in 2021, but there is a caveat on the manufacturing and industrial sector, because Government needs to do more in terms of infrastructure support. In this regard, I will lean both ways because if you look at the ECOWAS treaty, Nigeria in terms of total trading volume, does 76%. So, if you juxtapose that against an agreement with 56 countries, I think we will do quite well, as we are really doing so well within the ECOWAS territory where there are just 15 countries. So, I believe all these sectors will do well.”
Dr. Israel Osidipe agreed with Ijeoma’s submissions and stressed the need for government’s support in the provision of key infrastructures. He disclosed that multilateral and bilateral trade agreements are made on the premise of getting goods and products to trade channels.
He reiterated the importance of Service in this stance as it is also equally as important as tangible goods, but revealed that the objective of the AfCFTA remains absolute in terms of driving trade through industrialization.
In this regard, he affirmed that the country needs to produce for Service and Agriculture sector to benefit, as the optimum productivity of the manufacturing and industrial sector will ensure other sectors reap optimal gains in 2021.
Hence in this stance, the Government needs to play a major role in driving the manufacturing and industrial sector, because their outputs are going to be beneficial to the African Continent.
- “Government needs to really support because when you are talking about international trade or any multilateral trade agreement, there must be goods that you need to trade. I’m not saying service is not essential and if you look at the main objective of AfCFTA itself, you will see that the intention is to drive trade through industrialization. So, if we don’t produce, what are we going to trade, and then we go on to emphasize service, growth won’t be optimal, and inclusive. All of them will drive growth in 2021, but there is a need for Government support, in terms of infrastructure to facilitate manufacturing, otherwise we would only create free meal for other member countries.”
Mr. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner, Commercio Partners, revealed that the service and agricultural sector both have major parts to play in driving growth in the economy, while Manufacturing and Industrial sectors are expected to underperform in 2021.
Mr. Adetola Onayemi, Head, Trade Remedies, NOTN, said the services sector will drive growth in 2021, as companies in this space are expected to overperform. He, however, maintained a cautious view on the performance of the industrial and manufacturing sector in 2021, as the sector has a strong appeal, given the growth potentials in it.
He reiterated that AfCFTA will help create market and opportunities in a bid to reconstruct what trade has always looked like on the continent in the last few years.
- “AfCFTA is the most audacious agreement as a continent to trade amongst ourselves and to create prosperity and access for every person on the continent. What that looks like and what the future generation would say about it would depend on every African player, from the services person that would go out of their way to do services and to those that would use the opportunities to build infrastructures, set up logistics channels and down to manufacturers.”
The Nairametrics Economic Outlook was moderated by Nairametrics’ Founder, Ugochukwu “Ugodre” Obi-Chukwu. Other panelists at the webinar include; Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal Policy Partner, PwC; Olufemi Babem, Partner KPMG; Adegun Adedamola, Energy Consultant; Yemisi Awonuga, Partner, Energy & Projects, Templars; and Aruoture Oddiri, Business TV Anchor and Radio Broadcaster.
AfCFTA: We are well-positioned to make payments smooth for our customers – Ecobank Group CEO
Ade Ayeyemi, Group CEO of Ecobank Transnational Inc. discusses AfCFTA, border closure, COVID-19, amongst other salient issues.
The Federal Government of Nigeria assured Nigerians that the country will emerge from recession by the first quarter of 2021. As a result, there are lots of expectations from Nigerians for the coming year.
The Group Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Mr. Ade Ayeyemi, in this interview with Nairametrics, warned that nothing should be taken for granted despite the positive outlook.
According to him, the government and the people still need to act in a way that is supportive of those growth expectations. Excepts:
What is your projection for Nigeria’s economy for the rest of the year and 2021?
The Nigerian economy will contract in 2020, which means the nation is in a recession because it has had two quarters of contraction. We think the economy will revamp in 2021 and that is the basis on which we are out planning activities for Nigeria.
Nothing should be taken for granted, the government and the people still need to act in a way that is supportive of those growth expectations. So, we think that Nigeria will go back to growth in 2021.
The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) will take off in January. What opportunities do you see for banks, and how is your bank being positioned to take advantage of the opportunities therein?
For the AfCFTA, we are one of the key supporters in trying to make sure that it sails through, which is done because it is something that is good for the continent and good for our customers.
So, because of our Pan-African presence, we have been discussing with the governments and our customers to start to take another look at their businesses and understand that the market is bigger than what it used to be before. So, if your job in Aba is to manufacture bags for the Nigerian market, you now start thinking about how you can expand your manufacturing capacity to be able to export across West Africa and also other African countries, not just looking at Nigeria as a market alone.
And as you change your demand forecast, then you need to now improve your capacity to produce and that will mean importing new machinery, which will mean expanding your manufacturing base and being able to develop the market and hire people.
The same for people in Aba manufacturing. It is also applicable to people producing sugar; they can now produce and send to other places. So, there is a whole range of clientele that we are working with that will enable that to happen.
We will then work with the likes of Afreximbank on ways to ensure people can now make payments in West Africa in a very smooth way because we are the platform that connects 33 countries today. It means that if you are in Nigeria and if the regulator allows you, which is what we do in other places by the way, if you want to send money from Ghana to The Gambia today, you can use Ecobank Rapid Transfer and the money goes there.
It is only Nigeria, because of the exchange rate rules, that doesn’t allow that to happen instantly unless you are remitting out of a domiciliary account. So, the whole range of these, both at the institutional level, working with clients, repositioning our portfolio and making funding available to our customers, will enable us to deal with the AfCFTA in a way that creates good opportunity for Africans.
There is no need for Nigeria to import rubber from Malaysia when rubber is being exported by Côte d’Ivoire and the distance is not that long. It is better within the African space. So, there is a whole range of businesses that we are having conversations with – the customers, the governments and the African Union, because of our pan-African presence.
Don’t you think the issue of border closure will frustrate that?
It is our expectation that border closure will be temporary and my understanding is that it was put in place as a security measure. Nigeria has always played a key role in the continent, right from when it was the Organization of African Unity. Nigeria and Togo were the two countries that spearheaded the creation of ECOWAS, and we think that Nigeria understands its key role as an enabler of Africans coming together.
Can you take us through the numbers in your recently released nine months results?
Our 2020 nine months results for the period September ending, printed $91 million year-to-date profit before tax. That profit before tax of $91 million was as a result of specific one-off that we took. The first one was the question of the goodwill that we are holding in the book of the holding company, relating to the acquisition of Oceanic Bank that ETI did in 2011, which is almost nine years.
The second factor that impacted our number is because in Zimbabwe, we incurred a monetary loss of $33 million, due to hyperinflation.
If you all remember, two years ago or so, the Zimbabwe dollar was one-to-one at the beginning of the year, it later went to about 16 to one; right now, it is about 81 to one US dollars. So when you convert those things, they required that we convert the books at the current rate and when you do that, you incur a net monetary loss.
We also, during the period, did take a one-off restructuring charge to reduce people both at the head office, to close some branches in Nigeria and also reduce people elsewhere. All of these one-off issues came to about $205 million. But the one that is most impactful to the number is the $159 million goodwill write-off.
Now, a goodwill write-off does not affect the capital of the firm, because before you arrive at the capital, you always deduct the tangibles from the equity. So, it is a non-cash item, it does not affect the capital of the firm.
What is the impact of the write-off of the goodwill on Ecobank Nigeria?
The write-off of the goodwill has no impact on Ecobank Nigeria because the goodwill is carried in the books of the holding company and not in the books of Ecobank Nigeria. As we continue to manage that asset, we expect Nigeria to recover from its recession and, in the future, for Nigeria to be doing much better than it is doing now.
But, if you look at the 2020 year inflation for Nigeria, it is not single-digit. The belief was that Nigeria would get to seven per cent, nine per cent and 10 per cent growth rate, that has always been factored into the long-term development plan of Nigeria.
With this first nine months results, what are you looking at in terms of projection for the rest of the year?
For the rest of the year, which is one quarter, the performance should be consistent without a goodwill write off. Which means that without a goodwill write-off, our number will be about $80 million for the quarter and therefore you should expect that range of number for the fourth quarter.
How did COVID-19 affect your operations here and out of the shores of Nigeria?
I think if you exclude Nigeria from our numbers, you will see all other countries and then there is the Zimbabwe issue that I have mentioned. But we actually picked up a lot of new businesses for all our countries. Our deposit increased significantly and it is there in the numbers that we published.
From our Francophone West Africa, we actually had more opportunities to respond to some of the needs of our clients, so that is pretty good. In Anglophone West Africa anchored out of Ghana, we were able to respond again to the needs of our clients where we have seen increases in our businesses and our performance. Remember, in all those countries, we are the leading banks. So, when there is run to safety, the deposit comes to us.
When a customer needs specific solutions, we get approached; when the government need solutions, we get approached in those countries. If you look at the central, eastern and southern Africa, and you take out the impact of $33 million net monetary loss, again we were able to do very good in those 18 countries that formed those clusters.
So, across board we are actually able to substitute the losses that we expected as a result of COVID-19, with other income streams that we were able to get and a large build-up of our deposit base. And the impact of our technology, which is the same across board, allows our customers irrespective of where they are domiciled to continue to operate.
Earlier, you talked about closing some branches in Nigeria. What informed that decision?
Yes, we closed 114 branches. We still have about 250 something branches remaining. So, having 250 branches is massive when you consider the branch network that the rest of our competitors have. That is the first thing.
The second is the idea of using agency network as a means of being able to distribute banking services to people. The third thing is the idea that digital platform is now going to continue to be the preferred method of delivering banking services to people as we go forward into the future.
Those are the things that informed our decision and some of these branches were not profitable. Some of them were weak and that was the basis on which we made the decision to close those branches and merge their activities with some other branches that exists in agreement with our regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria.