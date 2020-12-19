Commodities
Oil prices record longest weekly winning streak since April 2019
Crude oil prices were fired up for the seventh straight week, leading to the longest winning streak since April 2019.
Such incredible gains were largely attributed to strong hopes that next year, the global economic recovery will improve significantly amid high expectations that a new Covid-19 stimulus deal worth over $900 billion will soon be approved.
What you should know
At the last trading session for the week, the West Texas Intermediate futures settled up 1.53%, to close at $49.10 per barrel. The trading session’s daily high was $49.10 — less than $1 from the widely-anticipated $50 target of many oil traders.
- For the week, West Texas Intermediate gained more than 5%. The accumulated surge over the seven weeks period was about 36%. It was also the longest winning streak for the black liquid hydrocarbon since April 2019.
- London-traded Brent, the global benchmark for crude gained 1.65%, to close at $52.35 per barrel.
- For the week, Brent crude surged by almost 5%. Its total gain over the seven weeks was about 40%.
Oil bulls are riding high on the bias that record quantitative easing has helped in pushing prime financial assets including commodities prices. This is triggered by the impending COVID-19 stimulus deal and the U.S central bank’s commitment to buying more debt instruments in order to boost the fragile U.S economy.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on key fundamentals keeping crude oil bulls all fired up amid the passage of the long-awaited U.S stimulus bill:
- “Oil markets got pretty revved up by all the factory yard activity going on in Germany and positive PMI around the globe, which suggests the economic effects of the 2nd and 3rd wave is not nearly as problematic as feared. But the clear sentiment ‘tell’ is that crude is trading just short of its recent highs, despite the growing restrictions being imposed in response to Covid-19 infection waves. For sentiment to hold to the current form, Washington appears to be edging towards a new stimulus bill in the aftermath of President-elect Biden being confirmed by the electoral college and several senior Republicans acknowledging his victory.”
Bottom line
The most recent U.S crude oil inventory numbers excited a significant amount of oil traders enough to increase their buying momentum, keeping both oil major benchmarks above $49/barrel.
Commodities
Oil prices drop amid delay in $900 billion economic stimulus package
Oil prices are presently cooling off on the bias of the $900 billion economic stimulus package lingering at the U.S Congress
Crude oil prices drifted lower at the last trading session of the week. Oil prices are presently cooling off on the bias that the soaring COVID-19 cases would likely weigh on energy, coupled with the $900 billion economic stimulus package lingering at the U.S Congress.
What we know: At the time of writing this report, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures, dropped by 0.17% to trade at $48.29 a barrel, while Brent crude futures slipped by 0.3%, to $51.37 a barrel. However, both major oil benchmarks were within their 9 months high price level.
What this means: Crude oil prices rallied high yesterday amid optimism around progress seen in the passage of the U.S stimulus deal coupled with strong Asian refining demand and plunge in the U.S. dollar to a two-and-a-half-year low. With the black liquid hydrocarbon priced in American dollars, a weaker greenback makes oil cheaper in other major currencies.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics, spoke on how the long-awaited stimulus deal is weighing significantly on oil prices:
“The stimulus package is unquestionably one of the key drivers pushing the oil market higher as the whole dollar-denominated commodity markets are repricing higher thanks to frothy risk markets after the FOMC reaffirmed that policy is going nowhere for a long time.
“So, the combination of low for longer rates and the anticipated US stimulus deal offered up support for broader risk markets appetite, which has proven enough to push the USD weaker.
“And the currency passthrough effect provides spot and forward price discounts to Asia buyers. Both China and India are splurging to that currency advantage as India’s refinery demand is roofing and China continues to fill storage tanks,” Innes stated.
Bottom line
Crude oil bulls however remain on course, on the bias that a combination of ultra-low interest rates and the long awaited US stimulus deal offered up support for crude oil prices, which has proven enough to also make the U.S dollar weaker.
Commodities
Oil prices at their highest levels since early March
Brent crude futures gained 0.92% to $51.55/barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures soared by 1% to trade at $48.30.
Crude oil prices rebounded strongly at the fourth trading session of the week. The recent surge seen in oil prices is largely attributed to an amazing drop in U.S. crude oil inventories coupled with strong hopes that the U.S Congress will pass the latest stimulus deal.
What we know: At the time of writing this report, Brent crude futures gained 0.92% to $51.55/barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures soared by 1% to trade at $48.30. Both Brent and WTI futures are now trading at their highest levels since early March.
What this means: Data retrieved from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed a plunge of 3.135 million barrels for the week to December 11. This was much bigger than the 1.937-million-barrel draw oil experts had earlier anticipated, and 15.189-million-barrel build seen last week.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on key fundamentals keeping crude oil bulls all fired up amid the passage of the long-awaited U.S stimulus bill:
“Oil markets got pretty revved up by all the factory yard activity going on in Germany and positive PMI around the globe, which suggests the economic effects of the 2nd and 3rd wave is not nearly as problematic as feared.
“But the clear sentiment ‘tell’ is that crude is trading just short of its recent highs despite the growing restrictions being imposed in response to Covid-19 infection waves.
“And keenly important for sentiment to hold to the current form, Washington appears to be edging towards a new stimulus bill in the aftermath of President-elect Biden being confirmed by the electoral college and several senior Republicans acknowledging his victory.”
Bottom line: The most recent U.S crude oil inventory numbers excited a significant amount of oil traders enough to increase their buying momentum, keeping both oil major benchmarks above $48/barrel.
Commodities
Gold prices up on U.S Central Bank’s will to keep interest rates low
At the time of writing this report, Gold futures gained 0.51% at $1,871/ounce.
The precious metal was up at Thursday’s trading session. The major macro pushing gold prices include the U.S Central Bank’s strong commitment to keeping interest rates low until an economic recovery is certain triggered gold bugs grip in the safe haven market.
Gold traders are also waiting for the latest U.S. stimulus measures as well, which could lead to an asset bubble, especially in the commodities market.
At the time of writing this report, Gold futures gained 0.51% at $1,871/ounce. The drops prevailing on the U.S dollar on Thursday also added the needed boost in keeping the yellow metal far above its $1,850/ounce price level.
- The U.S central bank policy decision, handed down yesterday after the U.S Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting, continued to emphasize that interest rates will remain near zero for years to come.
- The most powerful central bank in the world also affirmed its bond-buying program until “substantial progress” in restoring employment at full capacity and hitting its 2% inflation target is met.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, narrated the macros affecting gold prices in the near term;
- “Gold jumps as the Feds will allow inflation to run hotter through 2023 without tweaking rates higher, as they are prepared to keep rates low even beyond when the whites of inflations eyes become visible. For gold concerns, the optimism over a vaccine is being dulled by the immediate issue of rising case counts on the ground. But as we approach the key $1875 level, the vaccines rolling out can dent gold’s rally, as does the expert call for herd immunity as soon as Q2 2021. “
What to expect
So, while the precious metal is largely supported by the U.S Federal Reserve resolve on holding interest rates low for the long term, gold bulls are expected to maintain their hold in the near term, amid an era of upcoming quantitative easing measures expected at the world’s largest economy.
