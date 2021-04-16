Markets
Wall Street upsurges as unemployment and treasury yields fall
The S&P 500 increased by (+1.11%). The Dow also made a gain of (+0.90%).
Stocks soared to new highs on Thursday, as investors awaited a far stronger-than-expected reading on consumer spending and a dramatic drop in the number of new jobless claims.
Retail revenues increased by 9.8%, with stimulus checks and lowered social distancing expectations contributing to the increase. Nasdaq surged (+1.31%) at the end of the trading session. The S&P 500 increased by (+1.11%). The Dow also made a gain of (+0.90%).
Treasury Yields fell. Retail sales increased to their highest level since May 2020, in March.
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.58%, after falling six base points.
- The volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.3 billion shares, versus the 11.4 billion average for the last 20 trading days.
- Unemployment claims fell to 576,000, the lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic began, adding to the good economic news.
Top gainers
- AMD up 5.68% to close at $83
- NVIDIA up 5.63% to close at $645.49
- Coty Inc up 5.55% to close at $9.13
- Xilinx Goldcorp up 5.25% to close at $130.10
- Newmont Goldcorp up 4.74% to close at $64.78
Top losers
- Trust Financial Corp -4.14% to close at $57.22
- MGM down -3.81% to close at $39.69
- Nordstom down -3.21% to close at $35.94
- Norwegian Cruise Line down -3.18% to close at $28.28
- Charles Schwab down -2.88% to close at $65.50
Outlook
- Among the best ETFs, the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) climbed 0.8%, while the Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) was up 0.7%. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) gained 1.85%, with Microsoft and ADBE stock major components.
- Nvidia (NVDA), Adobe (ADBE), and Facebook (FB) were among the first to make bullish movements around entry points. Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon.com (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOGL), the parent company of Google, have made significant gains.
- Nairametrics, however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Business News
CBN, SEC working on regulatory guideline for cryptocurrency trading
The SEC has stated that it is in discussion with the CBN to better understand and regulate the crypto-assets market.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has revealed that it is working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a better understanding and regulation of cryptocurrencies in the country.
This is coming after CBN had in February 2021, barred deposit money banks and other financial institutions from doing business with cryptos and other digital assets.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of SEC, Lamido Yuguda, at the 2021 post-Capital Market Committee (CMC) virtual news conference.
Yuguda said that the commission was in discussion with the CBN for better understanding and regulation of the crypto-assets market, adding that the capital market regulator had suspended the implementation of crypto assets guidelines due to lack of access to Nigerian bank accounts.
What the Director-General of SEC is saying
Yuguda in his statement said, “We are in discussion with CBN for both understanding and better regulating of this market. We will be able to come back to you later to inform you of the outcome of these engagements.
But because of the lack of access to commercial bank accounts, we had to suspend our own guidelines of September 2020. The implementation of that circular is suspended until these operators are able to have access to Nigerian bank accounts.
Remember that nobody operates in the Nigerian capital market if that person does not have access to a Nigerian bank account,” he said.
Yuguda, however, pointed out that SEC had always provided support to Fintechs and had invested so much in developing a framework to support their operations.
He said, “Let me say that the SEC remains very supportive of fintechs. We have invested so much in developing a framework for supporting fintechs in the various areas and fintechs are acting in areas of crowdfunding, investment advice and cryptocurrencies and the like.”
He acknowledged the fact that the fintech market had been disrupted by the CBN’s ban on access to Nigerian bank accounts by the crypto exchange.
He said, “In all other areas, nothing has changed, but in the area of crypto assets, you know that with the recent prohibition by the CBN on access to Nigerian bank accounts by crypto exchanges, that market has been disrupted.
And the truth of the matter is that while the SEC had issued guidelines in September 2020 aimed at regulating this market, for now for all intents and purposes, because these exchanges do not have access to commercial bank accounts in Nigeria, the market, for now, does not exist.’’
In case you missed it
- The apex bank had about 2 months ago, warned the Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions and other Financial Institutions against doing business in crypto and other digital assets.
- The CBN directed financial institutions to immediately close the accounts of persons or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges, warning of severe regulatory sanctions in the event of any breach of the directive.
Markets
Jaiz Bank and EcoBank survive the plunge of the NSE Banking Index
Market sentiments trend strongly bearish as the losers outweighed the gainers substantially.
The NSE Banking Index traded bearish at the end of the trading session yesterday as two banks posted gains as opposed to two stalemates and six losses. The NSE Banking Index finished in the red with a loss of -0.97% to put the index point at 344.83. Market sentiments trend strongly bearish as the losers outweighed the gainers substantially.
Jaiz Bank continued with its outstanding performance to post profit of +6.67% pushing the price to N0.61 from its N0.60 held on the previous day. EcoBank was also saved from a sudden dip of the NSE Banking Index with gains of +2.08% putting the price at N4.90. Fidelity Bank posted zero profit, to put the price at N2.47. Access Bank also saw a stalemate holding the price at N8.10 once again.
Union Bank topped the losers with a loss of 7.14% putting the price at N4.75 from its previous N4.90. Wema Bank declined from its previous day gains pushing the price downwards from N0.60 to N0.55 showing a -6.67% loss. UBA was 3rd among the losers with a loss of -2.16% pushing the price downwards to N6.80.
Zenith Bank also saw a loss of 0.91% pushing the price from N22.00 to N21.80 technical analysis shows major consolidations with a downward pressure felt during midday. Zenith Bank shares saw recovery during the late hours of the trading session but it was not substantial enough to put it above the opening price.
Sterling Bank was not left out of the claws of the bears with losses of -0.61% pushing the price downwards to N1.70. GT Bank also posted a loss of -0.17% moving the price from N28.95 to 28.75.
Outlook
- Market sentiment trended bearish as 6 companies made losses as opposed to 2 stalemates and 2 gains at the end of the trading session yesterday.
- Nairametrics counsels cautious participation in the market amid growing uncertainties in Nigeria.
