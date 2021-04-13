Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin ETF in North America has reached $1 billion in assets
The first North American Bitcoin ETF has already reached $1 billion (C$1.25 billion) in assets less than two months after its launch.
According to a statement from its issuer, the first North American Bitcoin ETF has already reached $1 billion (C$1.25 billion) in assets less than two months after its launch. What exchange-traded funds did to the conventional investing market for decades could happen to cryptocurrency players in a fraction of the time.
Investors are clamoring for crypto exposure, particularly in an exchange-traded fund wrapper, and the product from Toronto-based Purpose Investments, ticker BTCC, has seen a lot of interest. Although there are many crypto funds in Europe that work similarly to ETFs, this is the first ETF anywhere.
More than $165 million worth of shares were traded on the fund’s first trading day in February, a big start for a fund in the much smaller Canadian ETF market.
Its rapid cash accumulation reflects the high demand for Bitcoin products in the United States, as issuers compete for approval of the first Bitcoin ETF in the nation. Despite regulator resistance to accept the tactics, at least eight companies, including VanEck Associates Corp. and WisdomTree Investments, now have live applications with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
On Tuesday, Bitcoin surged to an all-time high of about $63,246 ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s upcoming IPO later this week.
There is an increasing expectation that a bitcoin ETF will be available in the United States in the not-too-distant future. Gary Gensler, the nominated chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has taught cryptocurrency classes. The bitcoin market has exploded in popularity in recent months, attracting the attention of major financial institutions. Bitcoin ETFs are once again being sought by VanEck, Fidelity, and others.
One advantage of ETFs is that shares can be readily created and redeemed to arbitrage away any discount or premium, which could greatly broaden their appeal. ETFs are also cheaper, which will put pressure on fees across the bitcoin ecosystem. Hence market sentiment may push the ETF higher.
Bitcoin is on fire, breaks above all-time high
The flagship crypto traded at $62,645.26 with a daily trading volume of about $60 billion.
Bitcoin prices ascended to a record high on Tuesday, hitting another milestone at above $62,000, a move that many reaffirm to be a bullish trend in the cryptoverse and one that can make other digital assets surge.
At the time of writing this report, the flagship crypto traded at $62,645.26 with a daily trading volume of about $60 billion. Bitcoin is up 2.99% for the day. The world’s most popular crypto now has a market value of about $1.17 trillion.
Adding credence to the strong bullish run in play is data retrieved from Glassnode pointing to the fact that holders of the flagship crypto are selling less, as Bitcoin deposits on exchanges hit a 30-day low.
BTC Number of Exchange Deposits (7d MA) just reached a 1-month low of 2,837.702.
BTC Number of Exchange Deposits (7d MA) just reached a 1-month low of 2,837.702.
View metric:https://t.co/v3uKq4dCjX pic.twitter.com/MTLDQeL5Oj
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) April 13, 2021
Why Bitcoin might likely hit $100,000 soon
The 12-month BTC price forecast was more evenly distributed, though a majority of respondents see prices above $50,000.
From late February to the end of March, currency.com conducted a survey among its users to get their take on Bitcoin, which has skyrocketed about 1500% from where it was a year ago.
The Crypto exchange surveyed 1,572 respondents on their exposure, perspective, and outlook of digital assets. The crypto-asset platform revealed that about 20% of its customers expect the price of Bitcoin to hit at least $100,000 or above in the next 12 months. 54% of the respondents predict the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency will hover at $50,000-$100,000 in the same period.
The survey also revealed that 2% of customers indicated that they already have $1 million or more stashed in Bitcoin. However, nearly 27.2% were sceptical about whether they can achieve this goal.
Specifically, 40% keep in their portfolio not only Bitcoin, which makes up about 50% of the entire crypto market, but also altcoins.
When asked whether the firm believes the price prediction is accurate, Currency.com’s head of strategy, Vitaly Kedyk, said:
“Over the course of 2020, we have seen interest in crypto gain mainstream attention and validation following take-up by large institutional investors. We expect this trend to continue in 2021 with greater diversification across altcoins.”
Bitcoin believers already say that the biggest cryptocurrency has shifted from the fringes of retail speculation towards embrace by major investors. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies tops $2 trillion, mostly spurred by rising institutional demand. Bitcoin’s market cap makes up more than half of that figure and it is now worth more than $1 trillion.
That being said, a significant number of its users are also diversifying their holdings in the exchange beyond investing in crypto, into traditional financial assets like equities, indices, and commodities with a token that mirrors the value of each asset.
