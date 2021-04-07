Cryptocurrency
Ripple scores early legal victory, XRP breaks above $1 for first time in 3 years
The news of Ripple’s court victory pushed XRP’s valuation past Binance Coin, Cardano, and Polkadot.
The leading American fintech company scored an early victory in court some hours ago as the court granted Ripple access to U.S. SEC documents “expressing the financial regulator’s interpretation or views” about crypto assets.
Recent price actions reveal XRP at the time of drafting this report traded around $1.05 on the FTX exchange for the first time in 3 years with a daily trading volume of $33 billion. XRP is up 20.05% for the day.
John E Deaton, a top-ranking lawyer via Twitter revealed the American judge Sarah Netburn permitted Ripple’s motion “in large part,” determining that the U.S Securities Exchange Commission memos concerning crypto are likely discoverable.
Huge discovery:
The SEC attorney stated that last week @Ripple issued a subpoena to Clayton at his new place of employment for any communications related to Digital Assets including but not limited to #BTC #ETH and #XRP!
Well played.
— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) April 6, 2021
The Judge also asserted that Ripple’s staff-to-staff email communications do not need to be released in court.
The news pushed XRP’s valuation past Binance Coin, Cardano, and Polkadot; and at the time of writing this report, it currently ranks the fourth most valuable crypto asset.
Earlier pessimism surrounding the crypto asset was due to the ongoing legal battle with the powerful financial regulator taking to account that the crypto had already been suspended from many western crypto exchanges like Coinbase amid regulatory concerns.
About 100 billion XRP tokens were created at once by Ripple about a decade ago. Ripple, the fintech juggernaut controls a big stake in the existing XRP tokens, leading to the debate about whether the crypto is decentralized like Ethereum or Bitcoin.
Coinbase Q1 profit to double last year’s total earnings
The Crypto exchange presently has about 56 million verified users as of Q1 2021.
A week to its much-awaited Initial Public Offer, Coinbase the most sort after crypto exchange revealed it expected to report a Q1 profit of between $730 million to $800 million, more than double what it made last year.
In its statement on its preliminary results, the pioneer crypto exchange reported that it was anticipating to post revenue of $1.8 billion in Q1 2021, surpassing last year’s total revenue of $1.3 billion.
For the first quarter of 2021, Coinbase currently expects the following for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021:
- Verified Users of 56 million
- Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs) of 6.1 million
- Assets on Platform of $223 billion, representing 11.3% crypto asset market share, including $122 billion of Assets on Platform from Institutions
- Trading Volume of $335 billion
- Total Revenue of approximately $1.8 billion
- Net Income of approximately $730 million to $800 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.1 billion
The Crypto exchange presently has about 56 million verified users as of Q1 2021, taking to account that Coinbase is not currently available to residents of Africa’s biggest crypto market (Nigeria).
Coinbase also operates a Crypto custody business for institutional investors and plans to make its direct listing debut at Nasdaq on April 14, the first of its kind for a major Crypto exchange.
The Crypto exchange was founded about a decade ago, allowing its clients to buy and sell Cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot. The Crypto exchange had earlier raised over $540 million in funding as a private company, its current market value stands at about $90 billion.
In a footnote, it explains “In May 2020, we became a remote-first company. Accordingly, we do not maintain a headquarters.”
As a risk factor, it cites: “The identification of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous person or persons who developed Bitcoin, or the transfer of Satoshi’s Bitcoins.”
Why Bitcoin is still going up
Data form Glassnode suggest Bitcoin miners are hoarding the world’s most popular crypto at record levels rather than selling.
The present amount of Bitcoin held on leading crypto exchanges suggests a likely bullish bias on the price of Bitcoin as business entities and large organisations continue to accumulate the crypto asset at record levels despite the strong dollar and rising U.S Treasury yields.
Just recently, MicroStrategy a leading institutional investor of the flagship asset revealed that it had purchased an additional 253 bitcoins for $15.0 million in cash at an average price of $59,339 per bitcoin.
Microstrategy further revealed it had about 91,579 bitcoins acquired for $2.226 billion at an average price of $24,311 per bitcoin.
MicroStrategy has purchased an additional ~253 bitcoins for $15.0 million in cash at an average price of ~$59,339 per #bitcoin. As of 4/5/2021, we #hodl ~91,579 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.226 billion at an average price of ~$24,311 per bitcoin. $MSTRhttps://t.co/OMQMhA85xw
— Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) April 5, 2021
In addition, recent data form Glassnode suggests that Bitcoin miners are hoarding the world’s most popular crypto at record levels rather than selling, thereby limiting supply for the highly prized crypto asset as seen in recent days.
#Bitcoin miners are continuing to HODL. pic.twitter.com/AahRS7M9wU
— Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) April 4, 2021
The crypto analytic firm further revealed that institutional buying further reduced the amount of Bitcoin on the world’s most valuable crypto exchange amid growing institutional participation.
The report placed particular interest on the amount on Bitcoin at Coinbase, a preferred venue for accumulation by US institutional investors.
The chart shows the BTC balance on Coinbase over the past year
We can see that in December 2020, the game changed. As BTC price approached the previous cycle all-time high at $20k and market confidence grew, serious institutional accumulation commenced. This started with 37,400 Bitcoins withdrawn in December.
Accumulation at rates exceeding +130,000 BTC/month have been consistently maintained throughout this bull market.
Holders were nervous on the rally from $12k to $18k and distributed some coins (box #4).
A significant volume of coins matured/HODLed (+207k BTC/m) as price broke above last cycles ATH as shown by large green bars in Box #3.
Maturing and HODLing of coins continues today with a rate of change hitting +195k BTC/m this week.
It is fair to also note that only 21 million Bitcoins are ever going to be produced in total, and presently, there are about 18.6 million BTCs in circulation, with about 4 million BTCs already lost forever. Taking the present demand for the flagship crypto into consideration, crypto pundits argue that the price will likely continue north except global bureaucrats limit its usage.
At the time of writing this report the crypto asset was trading at $58,674.11 on the FTX Exchange with a daily trading volume of $52,206,280,871 . Bitcoin is up 0.42% for the day.
