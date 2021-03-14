Cryptocurrency
3 Cryptos set to explode high
Many crypto experts anticipate that some cryptos would probably perform better than Bitcoin, Ethereum.
The crypto-verse is currently enjoying a strong bullish rally as the flagship crypto experiences a high buying spree at unprecedented levels.
A highly revered trader in the crypto-verse known as Smart Contractor has revealed three (DeFi) assets that are gearing up for explosive gains
In a tweet to his over 111,100 followers, Smart Contractor spoke on the importance of lending and borrowing platform Aave as the crypto asset is on the verge of a strong move in its Bitcoin pairs.
"Aave is gagging to break out on both the USD and BTC pairs. Beautiful ascending triangle forming."
The next crypto on the trader’s radar is a smart contract platform that permits developers to digitize real-world assets: Avalanche (AVAX). According to him, the crypto asset is poised to gain over 50% from its current price of $27.
"Now, that's a bullish candle on AVAX. Today engulfed 2 weeks of price action…. next resistance and $41 is inevitable in my opinion."
The 3rd crypto asset the respected crypto strategist recommended was the popular decentralized exchange SushiSwap (SUSHI), which he says is ready to bounce off after weeks of consolidation.
"Make of it what you will, but Sushi is one of the very few select DeFi alts > $1 billion market cap that doesn't look like death. USD pair accumulating for 5 weeks just above prior to an all-time high. I think blow-off top breakout soon."
Why Bitcoin may break higher in a few days
A popular crypto strategist, predicts Bitcoin is en route to a new all-time high of $73,000 before March is overdue
It’s no longer news that the world’s most popular crypto has got its mojo back, but what seems to be news is that leading crypto experts are anticipating the bullish rally is still in its early stages amid the fact it has risen more than eighteen folds within a year
A popular crypto strategist, simply known as Smart Contractor predicts Bitcoin is en route to a new all-time high of $73,000 before March is overdue on the bias that many Americans in the coming days might pump into the flagship crypto asset via their stimulus support funds.
"$1.9 trillion printed send it. It's counterintuitive to think it will be this easy but in this environment, with m1 (money supply) going up, BTC goes up," he said.
At press time Bitcoin was trading at $61,050.29 with a daily trading volume of about $60 Billion. Bitcoin is up 23% for the week.
It’s currently the most valuable crypto with a market value of $1.14 Trillion.
The flagship crypto importance for “commerce on the internet” has also helped its credence among a significant number of millennials and Gen Z globally. Bitcoin isn’t valuable necessarily of the fact that its the leading crypto asset, but these categories of people primarily see its futuristic value displaying traditional safe-haven assets like gold.
Also, data from a popular crypto strategist, with the pseudo name, Willy Woo spoke on the strong holding fundamentals that have kept the flagship crypto above the $55,000 price levels in the past few days strong hands came in to buy this latest dip.
Strong hands came in to buy this latest dip.
Finally, it’s key to note that Bitcoin is becoming very scarce, amid the bias that its present supplies are arbitrarily squeezed by strong institutional buying, as recent data reveal Bitcoin’s supply has been dropping for 12 months.
There are currently about 2 million BTCs available in satisfying the high demand for the world’s most attractive financial asset
Nigerian cryptocurrency to be used to buy Innoson vehicles, others
Innoson Group has partnered with a Nigerian crypto brand, Zugacoin indicating that the crypto can be used to purchase Innoson vehicles and other products.
Zugacoin Cryptocurrency, founded by a Nigerian, can now be comfortably used to purchase any type of vehicle, motorcycles, plastics and all the other products under the INNOSON Group anywhere in the world.
This follows the sealing of a business partnership deal between Archbishop SamZuga of Zugacoin and Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson vehicle manufacturing company on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
According to a report from Vanguard, the partnership was signed and sealed at the Innoson’s factory at Nnewi Anambra State with reports that other merchants are warming up to become part of Zugacoin’s growing chains of businesses.
READ: Ex-Real Madrid Striker, David Barral becomes first-ever footballer to be bought with Bitcoin
Zugacoin Cryptocurrency, founded in 2020 by Nigerian Archbishop Sam Zuga and unveiled on December 1, 2020, a few days ago successfully made its first conversion into Fiat currency.
The archbishop said the cryptocurrency is intended to be used to alleviate poverty and unemployment in Africa.
On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Zugacoin recorded groundbreaking history as it was first cashed out on that day.
Archbishop SamZuga, a philanthropic cleric said, “Let it be on record all over the world that ZUGACOIN was first Cashed out/ withdrawn/ changed into Fiat currency on 3rd March 2021 by 13 minutes after 11 Antemeridiam (a.m) Nigerian time against all odds. When God says YES nobody can say no. With God all things are possible. All things are possible to him that believes.’’
READ: 4 cryptos gain over 400% in a month, far outperforming Bitcoin
With this, Zugacoin can be withdrawn as any Fiat currency of choice successfully without hitches.
In case you missed it: The Central Bank of Nigeria had placed some level of restrictions on the use of cryptocurrency in Nigeria, with a directive to all deposit money banks to close all crypto-related accounts.
