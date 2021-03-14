3 Cryptos set to explode high

The crypto-verse is currently enjoying a strong bullish rally as the flagship crypto experiences a high buying spree at unprecedented levels.

Still, many crypto experts anticipate that some cryptos would probably perform better than Bitcoin, Ethereum.

A highly revered trader in the crypto-verse known as Smart Contractor has revealed three (DeFi) assets that are gearing up for explosive gains

In a tweet to his over 111,100 followers, Smart Contractor spoke on the importance of lending and borrowing platform Aave as the crypto asset is on the verge of a strong move in its Bitcoin pairs.

“Aave is gagging to break out on both the USD and BTC pairs. Beautiful ascending triangle forming.”

$aave is gagging to breakout on both the usd and btc pair. beautiful ascending triangle forming. 10% off fees 👇https://t.co/735xxHRpDX pic.twitter.com/jsURyGhZWU — Bluntz (@SmartContracter) March 8, 2021

The next crypto on the trader’s radar is a smart contract platform that permits developers to digitize real-world assets: Avalanche (AVAX). According to him, the crypto asset is poised to gain over 50% from its current price of $27.

“Now, that’s a bullish candle on AVAX. Today engulfed 2 weeks of price action…. next resistance and $41 is inevitable in my opinion.”

now thats a bullish candle on $avax. today engulfed 2 weeks of price action…. next resistance and $41 is inevitable imo. 10% off fees 👇https://t.co/735xxHzOMp pic.twitter.com/nVbVafUu8j — Bluntz (@SmartContracter) March 9, 2021

The 3rd crypto asset the respected crypto strategist recommended was the popular decentralized exchange SushiSwap (SUSHI), which he says is ready to bounce off after weeks of consolidation.

“Make of it what you will, but Sushi is one of the very few select DeFi alts > $1 billion market cap that doesn’t look like death. USD pair accumulating for 5 weeks just above prior to an all-time high. I think blow-off top breakout soon.”