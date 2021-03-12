Cryptocurrency
3 Cryptos doubling returns for investors in 7 days
3 fast-rising cryptos have surpassed Bitcoin at least five folds in the past 7 days, having registered weekly gains of more than 150%.
The world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, is presently on a strong bullish run in regards to breaching another all-time high of $58,400 before pulling back around $ 57,800 as weekly gains of just 20%.
Still, 3 fast-rising cryptos have surpassed Bitcoin at least five folds in the past 7 days, having registered weekly gains of more than 150% at the time of drafting this report.
Skale – 325%
Skale is a crypto asset that is an elastic network that’s designed to bring scalability to Ethereum coupled with boosting transaction capacity, as recorded impressive growth for the past one week with gains standing at 325%
At the time of writing this report, SKALE Network traded at $1.12 with a daily trading volume of $1.3 Billion. Trading the crypto asset can be done on Crypto exchanges like Binance, Huobi Global, CoinTiger, ZT, and BiONE.
Chiliz – 242%
The top rising digital token designed by Socios for football engagement is enjoying a record-buying spree as it gained about 242% in the past 7 days.
The football-based blockchain, originally created to allow football fans to buy the sports tokens that let them support their teams, has also hit another landmark on the account that its market value is now hovering above $2.4 billion.
The sport backed blockchain is popularly known for its investments in European soccer, recently disclosed it will invest $50 million in an expansion to the world’s largest economy,
Presently, Chiliz is also holding talks with the prestigious car race championship popularly known as Formula One, as the company tries to strengthen its grip on other sports.
That being said, the football based crypto can be traded on the following crypto exchange trading that includes OKEx, HBTC, Binance, Huobi Global, and Xtheta Global.
Theta Fuel – 159%
Theta Fuel has in recent times has printed impressive gains that would make Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many altcoins green.
At the time of publication, Theta Fuel’s price today is $0.401702 with a daily trading volume of about $378 million. Theta Fuel is up 159% in the week
Theta Fuel was designed from the Theta mainnet about two years ago and it is created to be a sort of operational token of the protocol, powering on-chain operations like sending payments and deploying smart contracts.
TFUEL is presently the 50th most valuable cryptocurrency in the world with a market capitalization of about $2.1 billion.
Theta fuel can be bought indirectly on most cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. You will need to already possess an Ethereum or Bitcoin (BTC) to trade with.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin market value closes in on GDP of Africa’s largest economies
The fast-rising crypto-asset market’s valuation of $1.08 trillion almost equals the GDP of Africa’s three biggest economies combined.
It’s no longer news that the world’s most valuable crypto in recent days has been enjoying a record-buying spree among institutional investors, leading it to break above $1 trillion once again.
The fast-rising crypto-asset market’s valuation of $1.08 trillion almost equals the GDP of Africa’s three biggest economies which include Nigeria ($443 billion), Egypt ($362 billion), and South Africa ($283 billion) combined ($1.088 trillion).
Source; Statista African countries with the highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020
On the corporate level, Bitcoin’s market value has already surpassed Tesla’s, the world’s most valuable car company that currently has a market valuation of $664 billion. It stands within striking distance of superseding the market value of Google, the world’s most popular search engine ($1.42 trillion)
At press time, Bitcoin traded at $58,019.99 with a daily trading volume of about $57 billion. Bitcoin is up 2.20% for the day.
Global investors and crypto experts anticipate that Bitcoin’s trajectory remains optimistic. There is no doubt, 2021 continues to shape up as a very exciting year for Bitcoin.
The flagship crypto has gotten more credibility in recent days from blue-chip companies like Mastercard, and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon, showing support for Bitcoin. Mastercard had earlier disclosed that it would open up its network to some cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.
PayPal and the world’s largest asset fund manager, BlackRock, have also made big moves to support crypto.
Also, Bitcoin buyers right now are extremely strong HODLers, meaning that Bitcoin seems to be in its first great consolidation of the 2021 bull market. However, crypto experts anticipate that Bitcoin is still in a bull cycle amid prevailing price correction in play.
Cryptocurrency
Theta Fuel surges 52% within a day
Individuals use Theta Fuel to complete transactions like interacting with or deploying smart contracts.
A fast-rising Crypto, Theta Fuel has in recent times has printed impressive gains that would make Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many altcoins green.
At the time of publication, Theta Fuel’s price today is $0.286753 with a daily trading volume of about $378 million. Theta Fuel is up 51.81% for the day.
While the main token of the Theta network has been receiving a majority of the attention, the ‘gas’ token of the protocol, TFUEL, has quietly been rallying high alongside THETA as its importance to the network becomes apparent to many crypto investors.
Theta Fuel was designed from the Theta mainnet about two years ago and it is created to be a sort of operational token of the protocol, powering on-chain operations like sending payments and deploying smart contracts.
TFUEL is presently the 54th most valuable cryptocurrency in the world with a market capitalization of about $1.5 billion.
What is Theta Fuel? It is a cryptocurrency with its own type of blockchain. It can also be described as the operational token of the Theta protocol. Individuals use Theta Fuel to complete transactions like interacting with or deploying smart contracts.
How to buy Theta Fuel? Theta fuel can be bought indirectly on most cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. You will need to already possess an Ethereum or Bitcoin (BTC) to trade with.
Google many months back joined the likes of Gumi Cryptos, Blockchain Ventures, and Binance, as external enterprise validators that propose and confirm new blocks on the Theta blockchain. This statement defends the fact that Google Cloud is also becoming Theta Fuel’s preferred cloud provider.
The Theta blockchain project recently explained the completion of the Theta Mainnet 2.0 platform upgrade, saying that the network had improved massively. Theta’s statement read:
“Community-run Guardian Nodes will now take a direct role in block production, finalizing blocks at regular 100 block intervals, and making up the second layer of defense after the Validator Nodes that produce each block.
“With Guardian Nodes joining the network and staking, no single group or entity will control the majority of THETA staked, marking a significant milestone toward Theta’s decentralization.”
