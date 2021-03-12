3 Cryptos doubling returns for investors in 7 days

The world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, is presently on a strong bullish run in regards to breaching another all-time high of $58,400 before pulling back around $ 57,800 as weekly gains of just 20%.

Still, 3 fast-rising cryptos have surpassed Bitcoin at least five folds in the past 7 days, having registered weekly gains of more than 150% at the time of drafting this report.

Skale – 325%

Skale is a crypto asset that is an elastic network that’s designed to bring scalability to Ethereum coupled with boosting transaction capacity, as recorded impressive growth for the past one week with gains standing at 325%

At the time of writing this report, SKALE Network traded at $1.12 with a daily trading volume of $1.3 Billion. Trading the crypto asset can be done on Crypto exchanges like Binance, Huobi Global, CoinTiger, ZT, and BiONE.

READ:

Chiliz – 242%

The top rising digital token designed by Socios for football engagement is enjoying a record-buying spree as it gained about 242% in the past 7 days.

The football-based blockchain, originally created to allow football fans to buy the sports tokens that let them support their teams, has also hit another landmark on the account that its market value is now hovering above $2.4 billion.

The sport backed blockchain is popularly known for its investments in European soccer, recently disclosed it will invest $50 million in an expansion to the world’s largest economy,

Presently, Chiliz is also holding talks with the prestigious car race championship popularly known as Formula One, as the company tries to strengthen its grip on other sports.

That being said, the football based crypto can be traded on the following crypto exchange trading that includes OKEx, HBTC, Binance, Huobi Global, and Xtheta Global.

READ:

Theta Fuel – 159%

Theta Fuel has in recent times has printed impressive gains that would make Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many altcoins green.

At the time of publication, Theta Fuel’s price today is $0.401702 with a daily trading volume of about $378 million. Theta Fuel is up 159% in the week

Theta Fuel was designed from the Theta mainnet about two years ago and it is created to be a sort of operational token of the protocol, powering on-chain operations like sending payments and deploying smart contracts.

READ:

TFUEL is presently the 50th most valuable cryptocurrency in the world with a market capitalization of about $2.1 billion.

Theta fuel can be bought indirectly on most cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. You will need to already possess an Ethereum or Bitcoin (BTC) to trade with.