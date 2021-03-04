Why Bitcoin could be worth $1,000,000

Jesse Powell, the leader of Kraken, Europe’s biggest crypto exchange said Bitcoin could be priceless and the world will soon give up pricing the world’s most popular crypto asset in U.S dollar terms.

Speaking to Bloomberg, he revealed the price of the flagship crypto could hit the $1,000,000 million mark within a decade.

"Bitcoin is going to infinity, the moon, Mars and eventually it'll be the world's currency," says Kraken CEO Jesse Powell to @emilychangtv https://t.co/bSwBDeYbgM pic.twitter.com/Slpl82l3Lf — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) March 4, 2021

He said, “The people that are believers in Bitcoin see… it’s going to replace all of the world’s currency so that basically means whatever the market cap of the dollar is, the euro — all of that combined is what Bitcoin could be worth,” Powell continued.

“I think in the near term, people see it surpassing gold as a store of value, so I think $1 million as a price target within the next ten years is pretty reasonable.”

The top European crypto leader was obviously bullish on the flagship crypto-asset;

“Of course, you know, we can only speculate, but when we measure it in terms of dollars, you have to think it’s going to infinity,” he told Bloomberg TV about future price trajectory.

“This national currency’s only fifty years old, it’s already showing extreme signs of weakness, and pretty soon I think people are going to start measuring the price of things in Bitcoin,” he noted.

In addition, a crypto strategist William Clemente said, “Looking at Reserve Risk, this Bitcoin Bullish Run is still in its Early-Mid stages.”

Looking at Reserve Risk, this #Bitcoin Bull Run is still in its Early-Mid stages pic.twitter.com/uzazOta5Sl — William Clemente III (@WClementeIII) March 3, 2021

Recall some months back, Raoul Pal, the founding partner and CEO of Global Macro Investor who has more than 50% of his capital in the flagship crypto, predicted a wave of institutional funds that could likely push Bitcoin to $1,000,000 in the next 5 years.

In an interview with Stansberry Research, as seen on Youtube, the former hedge fund manager revealed the global economy was moving from the “hope phase” to the “insolvency phase” as global investors realize that the economy is going to take much longer recovering from COVID-19 pandemic than anticipated.

He said, “There’s no stimulus around, and we’ve got more problems to come to Europe, the US, and elsewhere, and businesses don’t have enough cash flow. They’re closing in droves and that’s what I call the ‘Insolvency Phase’…

“Yeah, I think [$1 million is] about right. Just from what I know from all of the institutions and all of the people I speak to, there is an enormous wall of money coming into this. It’s an enormous wall of money. Just the pipes aren’t there to allow people to do it yet, and that’s coming, but it’s on everybody’s radar screen and there’s a lot of smart people working on it.”