Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin might be worth $1,000,000 in 2025
Hedge fund manager predicts a wave of institutional funds to push Bitcoin to $1,000,000 in the next 5 years.
Raoul Pal, the founding partner and CEO of Global Macro Investor who has more than 50% of his capital in the flagship crypto, is predicting a wave of institutional funds to push Bitcoin to $1,000,000 in the next 5 years.
In an interview with Stansberry Research, the former hedge fund manager as seen on Youtube revealed the global economy was moving from the “hope phase” to the “insolvency phase” as global investors realize that the economy is going to take much longer recovering from COVID-19 pandemic than anticipated.
He said, “There’s no stimulus around, and we’ve got more problems to come to Europe, the US and elsewhere, and businesses don’t have enough cash flow. They’re closing in droves and that’s what I call the ‘Insolvency Phase’…
“Yeah, I think [$1 million is] about right. Just from what I know from all of the institutions and all of the people I speak to, there is an enormous wall of money coming into this. It’s an enormous wall of money. Just the pipes aren’t there to allow people to do it yet, and that’s coming, but it’s on everybody’s radar screen and there’s a lot of smart people working on it.”
In addition, another valid reason Nairametrics believes the flagship crypto valuation might certainly rise is the high global quantitative easing program which is in a matter of time propel Bitcoin prices, according to Gemini crypto exchange co-founder and CEO, Tyler Winklevoss.
“The Fed continues to set the stage for bitcoin’s next bull run,” Winklevoss said in a July 22 tweet, which included an article link on the government agency’s discussions of further stimulus spending.
According to Winklevoss, there’s never been a better time to buy bitcoins than now that the government is involved in stimulus packages that are intended to pump money into the system.
Cryptocurrency
Days of crypto criminals numbered
Regulatory authorities in the US and the UK are working on regulations that will help curb activities of crypto robbers.
Series of regulatory moves, announced recently for the crypto-verse, have been seen as a positive move, according to Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC.
Popular regulatory authorities like the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority banning the sale of crypto derivatives, and the U.S. Department of Justice issuing an enforcement framework is beneficial in the long term, because they will help in curbing criminal activities from becoming prevalent in the most disruptive financial industry.
They stated that regulators “cleaning up bad actors” had also helped.
“Actions unsurprisingly indicate the U.S. and global regulators are committed to stamping out the illicit activity, securities violations, money laundering, price manipulation, and noncompliance with banking regulations,” the strategists wrote.
“On balance, we view recent news as a positive for crypto markets, despite select smaller pockets of risk, and we believe the prevailing bull market trend is intact,” they said.
Recall Nairametrics some days ago broke the news on how the United States Department of Justice took its attention to some of the illicit activities going on in the crypto industry, which had significantly dampened the optimal participation of global Investors.
The US Attorney General released an 83-page report, centered around the “Cryptocurrency Enforcement Framework.” The report is targeted at entities who participate in the following:
- engage in financial transactions associated with the commission of crimes, such as buying and selling drugs or weapons on the dark web, leasing servers to commit cybercrimes, or soliciting funds to support terrorist activity;
- engage in money laundering or shield otherwise legitimate activity from tax, reporting, or other legal requirements; or
- commit crimes directly implicating the cryptocurrency marketplace itself, such as stealing cryptocurrency from exchanges through hacking or using the promise of cryptocurrency to defraud unwitting investors.
Fundstrat however remained wary that some areas within the crypto-verse might be vulnerable, given the regulatory trajectory.
“We do see select crypto market segments as more exposed to regulatory risks than others and are worth watching closely, with projects in decentralized finance — or DeFi — coming under pressure for a lack of know-your-customer and anti-money-laundering protocols,” the strategists wrote.
Cryptocurrency
Ethereum whales move over $50 million of Ether to Uniswap
Large entities moved over 150,000 Ether worth over $56 million from an unknown wallet to Uniswap.
Uniswap is becoming the most dominant DeFi crypto, dwarfing its rivals at the speed of light. Crypto traders are now swapping their Ether for such a promising crypto.
Data seen from Whale Alert revealed large entities moved over 150,000 Ether worth over $56 million from an unknown wallet to Uniswap in 6 different transactions.
The largest of the six transactions were captured here:
🚨 🚨 53,758 #ETH (20,090,524 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to Uniswap
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 11, 2020
At the time of writing, Uniswap traded at $3.40 with a daily trading volume of $219. 6 million UNI price is up 4.6% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 180 million coins and a max supply of 1 billion coins.
Uniswap’s advantage: with a normal Ethereum wallet, crypto holders can link to Uniswap’s application and trustlessly swap ERC20 tokens in a seamless manner.
- The Uniswap application allows holders to not exchange their coins; it also helps users without needing an ID or going through a cumbersome KYC process and they can also create any type of ERC20 pool or provide an existing pool with liquidity and earn funds.
- Coinbase, an American-based crypto exchange that is usually very choosy on listing newly created altcoins, added UNI to its Pro trading platform just hours after its debut.
What you should know: Uniswap is a decentralized exchange protocol built on the Ethereum network.
Uniswap has no book or any centralized platform for executing trades. It allows users to trade without a middle man or third party, with a high degree of decentralization and censorship-resistance.
How Uniswap makes money: Uniswap is designed to be a decentralized protocol. All fees go to market liquidity facilitators, and none of the founding partners get a cut from the transactions that occur through the protocol.
- Currently, the transaction fee paid for these market liquidity providers is 0.3% per successful transaction. That said, these are added to the liquidity pool, but these market liquidity facilitators can redeem them at any time.
- The fees are distributed according to each liquidity provider’s share of the pool.
Cryptocurrency
Buying sign: Number of Bitcoin Big players at record high
Bitcoin whales (entities holding ≥ 1K BTC) has been on an upwards trend for the past months.
The world’s attention seems to have shifted to the crypto-verse now, as recent reports have shown how Bitcoin whales grew at a record pace.
Data retrieved from Glassnode, a popular crypto analytic company, reported that the number of Bitcoin whales (entities holding ≥ 1K BTC) has been on an upward trend for the past months.
The number of #Bitcoin whales (entities holding ≥ 1K BTC) has been on an upwards trend for the past months.
An indication that more high-net-worth individuals are entering the space to invest in Bitcoin in expectation of $BTC price appreciation.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded above $11,200 with a daily volume of $19,464,300,821. BTC price is up 2.0% in the last 24 hours. It now has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.
However, what seems, surprising is how these whales cluster and their hold on the world’s flagship crypto have grown stronger than ever
After weeks of ranging around the critical $10,000 support price levels, Bitcoin, a few days ago breached above $11,200 strong resistance level, and as such, these Whales have increased their buying pressure by accumulating additional bitcoins at an alarming rate.
What this means; Whales could be anticipating a strong medium to long-term Bitcoin price trend, and are choosing to hold on to BTC in expectation of a bull market.
Much of the recent increase can be attributed to wealthy entities withdrawing their BTC from the exchange. Apparently, this is not new wealth – rather, it represents a change in the way Bitcoin whales are choosing to hold their coins.
From a macro level, this increase in the number of BTC whales can be considered bullish.
Nairametrics also believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands is partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs.
Backstory; Recall, Nairametrics, a few days ago broke the news of Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) led by renowned Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on October 8th, disclosing that it purchased 4,709 bitcoins at an estimated worth of $50 million.
Square added it invested in cryptos because it saw it as a tool for economic enhancement via participation in the future of payment systems, which aligns with Square’s objectives.
The investment represents approximately one percent of Square’s total assets as of the end of the second quarter of 2020.