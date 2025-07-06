The Federal Ministry of Education has announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver free digital skills training and certification to students and educators across tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a post on the Ministry’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle as part of ongoing efforts under the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda to expand access to 21st-century skills.

According to the Ministry, the programme will focus on modern digital competencies including cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning.

“The Federal Ministry of Education has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch a free digital skills programme for students and educators, covering cloud computing, AI, machine learning, and more

Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the programme will be rolled out to all federal, state, and private tertiary institutions. The best part? Certification is 100% free, split between the Ministry and AWS,” they stated.

Over 40 institutions enrolled

The Ministry confirmed that implementation has already commenced in federal schools and is quickly expanding.

“Already live in 43 federal universities & polytechnics, the programme is expanding fast. Schools can now register coordinators to kickstart training. Don’t miss out, sign up now,” they said

To extend participation to more institutions, the Ministry is calling on school administrators to appoint programme coordinators. The Ministry instructed Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts of private and state tertiary institutions to submit details of nominated coordinators before the deadline.

“The Office of the Honourable Minister kindly asks all Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts of Private and State Tertiary Institutions to fill in the below form with the details of your appointed Coordinator by or before Friday 19th July 2025, 5 PM PROMPT,” the ministry stated

To enroll, interested institutions are expected to complete the official nomination form through this link: Google Form Link. The form requires the following information

Title (Dr, Mr, Mrs, Prof.)

First and Surname of the institution head

Position: Vice Chancellor, Rector, or Provost

Name of the institution

Institution type (State or Private)

Institution address

Phone number (WhatsApp) of the institution head

Appointed Coordinator’s full name

Coordinator’s designation/role at the institution

Coordinator’s phone number

Coordinator’s email address

What you should know

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is one of the world’s leading providers of on-demand cloud platforms and APIs and a subsidiary of Amazon.

AWS offers a broad set of global cloud-based products including computing power, storage, databases, analytics, networking, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.