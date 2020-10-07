Paid Content
Where to invest your N5m to N500m safely and securely
If you what you are looking for is a healthy combination of safety and decent returns, then Kiakia can help you out.
These are interesting financial times in the Nigerian economy. Double-digit inflation, fluctuating forex and high liquidity. Smart individuals are exploring legitimate avenues to grow their money, increase their wealth or simply expand their income base. Some just want where to keep their money without it losing value.
So many investment schemes offering mouth-watering returns with no established business models or structure. “Invest xyz and get 30% in 6 months”, or “ Earn 15% every month”.
A 30% return on investment every 6 months translates to 60% per annum. If a business or transaction pays out that much, it means it makes as much as 120%. At 15% per month ROI, that translates to 180% ROI per annum.
As someone who has funded several businesses across industries and sectors, and profitably run businesses in the finance (The best Peer-to-Peer platform in Nigeria), hospitality/real estate and Agricultural sectors, I know for certain that such ROIs are not sustainable. There are no viable business models that support such type of ROI. They usually end in disappointments and losses. Greed is not a savvy investment virtue, it is a vice that must not get in the way sound reasoning when making investment decision.
The Nigerian economy is ripe with investment opportunities across a good number of industries that KiaKia has facilitated funding for and originated private lender loans in excess of N6bn that continues to generate stable, safe, secure and decent returns of between 20% and 30% per annum to investors over the last 5 years.
“Your funds are insured” is one of the most common assurances and guarantees many investment schemes offer in soliciting investment. Truth is, no insurance company provides insurance for the fund you are investing in any investment scheme. Assets of the businesses can be insured, but investment funds are not. This is why it is imperative to properly understand the business model you want to put money in and focus not just on the mouth-watering returns but establish that they are powered by viable business models and structures to guarantee the generation and sustenance of the promised ROI.
If what you seek in investment is 100% security and safety guarantee, then treasury bill, Sukuk and government bonds are your best bet. You get 5% to 11% per annum. Your money is secured and your returns are guaranteed, but inflation will likely depreciate the value.
If you what you are looking for is a healthy combination of safety and decent returns (20% to 30% per annum) and you have between 5m and 500m for the next 12 to 36 months, let’s talk (Email: [email protected] (not .com) or call: 08081669900). We can do business profitably with decent and sustainable returns on your funds.
Abiola Olajide is the CEO of KiaKia, one of Nigeria’s leading fintechs. He is also the CEO of Smart Residences Ltd (Operating as Gidanka, HomeAway and the Rezidence), CEO of House of Commodity and a Director in NFGCS Farms Ltd.
Black Glove Holdings targets Nigeria amid exclusive deal to deploy COVID test kits
Black Glove Holdings is focused on aggressively opening up the Nigerian market further and deploy these solutions quickly to the government.
US-based Black Glove Holdings has secured exclusive distribution rights for a novel, multi-functional COVID-19 testing technology, with the aim of deploying this technology throughout Nigeria.
Black Glove Holdings executed a strategic partnership with Natuurs Direct (“NAD”), a manufacturing company headquartered in the US. NAD has appointed Dr. Pritesh Kumar to provide strategic advisory support to the operation in Nigeria. Having spent many years in the field consulting foreign governments and regulators, he brings a wealth of experience and contacts that will help move this business forward at a critical time.
“I am looking forward to providing scientific support to this partnership and help facilitate cutting-edge, cost-effective, and stable solutions to benefit Nigeria,” said Dr. Kumar.
Black Glove Holdings is focused on aggressively opening up the Nigerian market further and deploy these solutions quickly to the government. The company is targeting the states of Lagos, Niger, Ogun, Nassarawa, Oyo, Ekiti, and Osun, with an initial deployment in Lagos and Niger states.
The technology received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year. The company also recently announced it will be submitting the proprietary technology to The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for processing and will be seeking conditional emergency use approval for the multifunctional testing technology in Nigeria.
“Our scientists will facilitate and supervise the training and operation of COVID-19 testing facilities. We recognized the need for quality, rapid testing during this time and our proprietary protocols will support this goal,” said Jörgen Van Dijk, Chief Corporate Officer.
Both Black Glove Holdings and NAD provide strategic advisory, operations, and subject matter expert services. Their team collectively has decades of experience in diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and government. With their global connections, they have facilitated urgently needed items in short supply during the coronavirus pandemic.
Independence Promo: Union Bank set to reward customers
The Independence promo offer is open to both existing and new Union Bank customers.
In commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, foremost financial institution, Union Bank, has announced plans to reward its teeming customer base in an Independence promotion which will run during the month of October.
The promo is part of Union Bank’s efforts to acknowledge and reward the indefatigable, enduring Nigerian spirit, and celebrate both new and existing customers during this special season.
As part of the campaign, each weekday in October, the first 60 customers to activate their debit cards and spend a minimum of N1,000 will receive a N2,000 cashback reward. In addition, the promo offers all Union Bank customers ‘Independence from Charges’, throughout October, as they will enjoy zero fees on bill payments made via the UnionMobile App or the Bank’s USSD Code, *826#.
While unveiling the Independence Campaign, the Bank’s Head of Retail Banking and Digital, Lola Cardoso, praised Nigerians for their tenacity and focus, despite often tough conditions. She explained that the promo is a part of Union Bank’s efforts to reward her customers as they celebrate Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary.
According to Mrs. Cardoso, “Union Bank is excited to give back to her customers through this Independence Promo. This month, as we celebrate Nigeria at 60, it presents a wonderful opportunity to reward our customers in ways that matter, as we continue to deliver products and services that enable them to achieve their personal and business goals.”
The Independence promo offer is open to both existing and new Union Bank customers. Prospective customers can now open Union Bank accounts at their convenience via the UnionMobile App, or by visiting the nearest Union Bank branch.
Union Bank remains committed to providing simpler, smarter services and enabling success for the average Nigerian.
Nigeria @ 60: Lagos State Partners Fly Africa to put Nigeria on the World Map
The event was designed to commemorate Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee Independence anniversary.
Nigeria breaks a historic world record yet again as it celebrates its Diamond Jubilee Independence Anniversary with the grandiose Sweet 6ixty event, set to make it the Guinness World Record holder for the world’s largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes.
This was announced by Mr. Wole Olagundoye, the Managing Director of Outori Limited, and the lead Aviator of Fly Africa at the Sweet 6ixty grandiose event at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos state. It was designed to commemorate Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee Independence anniversary and to also launch off the Fly Africa initiative.
Fly Africa, an initiative of Outori Limited, was created to inspire and educate Africans, through live experiences, to rise up to their great potentials by taking actions that will move the African continent forward.
Fly Africa launched the Sweet 6ixty event, a record-breaking event as its maiden edition of the many inspiring live experiences to come in Nigeria and other African countries. These events will be designed to inspire Africans to rise above the odds and strive for positive actions towards achieving great and transformational feats. These series of events by the Initiative will be different and planned to spin a new narrative of an emergent Africa and a demonstration of the continent’s capacity for great achievements.
This year’s edition was done in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, the corporate sponsors and partners that made the initiative possible.
Mr Olagundoye also said, “Only Africans can make Africa succeed, our own destiny is not in the hand of other nations but right in ours and we must seize this moment to make the necessary change”
Another member of the Fly Africa team, Mr Ayodeji Onabajo stated that “as Africans, we are good at talking and analyzing, we have great minds and thinkers no doubt, sadly we have few doers, we need more Doers. Our objective as Fly Africa is to inspire people to rise overlook the challenges and get to the action part”
Fly Africa has put its mouth where its heart is as it leveraged the Independence Day celebration through its record-breaking Sweet 6ixty event to set the tone for the next 60 years to come. This event was adjudicated by Guinness World Record judges and will put Nigeria on a global platform as it celebrates its milestone anniversary in a truly grand style.
This event was ably supported by Dangote Sugar, Princess Cakes & Choice Bakers, Grand Cereals Limited, Hip TV, Kraks TV, Flour Mills of Nigeria and La Casera and Bold soft drinks.
Outori Limited, a Brand and Consumer Experience Company with a global affiliation with Dentsu Aegis Network, offers specialized services in experiential marketing, live experiences, online and offline activations, sponsorship planning and execution, digital brand solutions and content marketing.