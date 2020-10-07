Corporate Press Releases
FCMB celebrates the spirit of team work, commits to excellent service
FCMB has announced several exciting activities to make this year’s Customer Service Week.
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has restated its commitment to provide the very best of service delivery and value-added offerings that will consistently enhance the experience of its teeming customers at every touch point. The Bank further assured that it will continue to leverage on its solid business models, highly professional staff, innovation, bespoke solutions and technology to turn the aspirations of customers to life changing opportunities.
FCMB gave the assurance in a statement to commemorate this year’s international Customer Service Week, holding from October 5 to 9, 2020, under the theme, “Dream Team”. The theme essentially highlights the importance of teamwork in providing outstanding service to all customers at this challenging period.
In the statement, FCMB announced several exciting activities to make this year’s Customer Service Week memorable, including a customer appreciation drive whereby customers who buy airtime worth N500 and above via the Bank’s *329# USSD channel get a 10% bonus add-on all through the week; and a virtual question and answer session between customers and the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology. In addition, cakes will be delivered to children who operate kiddies account with FCMB and whose birthdays fall within the customer service week.
Employees of the Bank are also not left out of the customer service week celebration. A virtual party will hold on Friday, October 9, during which some employees will be recognised and celebrated for their achievements and overall championing of FCMB’s core values of Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-focus (EPIC).
Commenting on the 2020 edition of the Customer Service Week, the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said “This year’s Customer Service Week resonates deeply with us, because we pride ourselves as an institution that is made up of world-class professionals driven by a culture of excellence. In addition, we consistently go the extra mile to develop and offer solutions that align with the lifestyle and aspirations of the various segments of the population we serve. For all of these, we are again using the opportunity of the customer service week to express our appreciation to our stakeholders”.
With over 6 million customers as well as over 200 branches spread across Nigeria and consistent growth in overall performance, FCMB has proved to be a resilient and dominant player in the Nigerian financial industry.
The Bank has deepened and sustained its support to Nigerians and the economy, through various interventions, to mitigate the effect of the pandemic in the country, including the recent reduction of interest rates on all consumer loan products, to help customers free up extra income to meet other expenses in a convenient manner. FCMB also recently launched a Health Advisory Service, an on-demand health information service in collaboration with Wellvis.org, which makes it easier for Nigerians to access quality healthcare from the convenience of their homes, offices or even on the go.
First City Monument Bank is a member of FCMB Group Plc, which is one of the leading financial services institutions in Nigeria with subsidiaries that are market leaders in their respective segments. For more information about how FCMB can support fulfilment of your aspirations, please visit www.fcmb.com.
CBN injects fresh $51.8m into FX Markets
The CBN is looking to boost the value of the naira and thus strengthen the economy of the country.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has informed the general public that it is resuming its foreign exchange sales to the Bureaux de Change operators, as of Monday, September 7, 2020. Therefore injected $51.8 million into the forex market through the BDC operators.
The President of the Association of Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe said that each BSC operator had the naira equivalent of $10,000 put into their account. However, those operators that were suspended earlier might not get paid.
On the other hand, seeing how on Monday the black market price of the naira was N430/$, it’s now important for the BDC operators to follow regulations and reciprocate this gesture by the Central Bank of Nigeria in order for this injection to reap benefits.
A bit of history of CBN and FX
As the timeline of Nigeria’s forex devaluation shows, the CBN has been debunking speculation about the naira being devalued since the middle of March.
Due to COVID-19, the global economy experienced a serious hit as businesses and industries had to change the way they operate. One consequence of this was the crash of oil prices. As a measure to soften the blow that the coronavirus might have on the economy, the CBN adopted a single exchange rate instead of the multiple exchange rate policy that was used to establish the value of the naira.
Furthermore, various operators were fined N5 million each because of infractions in the forex market before everything was shut down on March 27, due to the coronavirus-related global lockdown.
In April, however, the sale of dollars was allowed for SMEs that needed foreign exchange for imports as well as students in foreign countries that needed to pay school fees.
In May, once the forex market was open again, the Central Bank of Nigeria pumped funds into the foreign exchange market. It is estimated that the CBN injected somewhere between $90 and $100 million into the system through the Wholesale Secondary Market Interventions. This was done with the intent of stabilizing the naira despite poor earnings due to the low prices of crude oil.
Moreover, Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the CBN, warned individuals as well as businesses to stop using the black market to exchange foreign currency as they will be fined. According to a leaked memo, the CBN flagged a few dozen companies for “forex abuse” and instructed banks to block their accounts.
The impact of the forex market on the economy
It’s important to go through the official channels when it comes to forex as it can produce a huge boost for the economy. Forex is traded across the globe and is a huge market where trillions of dollars are traded on a daily basis. Not only is forex trading huge but it also keeps growing and advancing every day, as underlined by toponlineforexbrokers.com.
The foreign currency exchange market is there to facilitate trades between countries but it also aids governments, large companies, banks, and anyone else who wants to conduct transactions in different countries. Stronger countries have stronger economies and currencies, which makes them more influential.
By investing in the forex market, the CBN is looking to boost the value of the naira and thus strengthen the economy of the country. If a currency becomes valuable in the foreign exchange market, the country can make profits in the long run, which can lead to a better economy and overall growth.
BUA Cement announces Jacques Piekarski as Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Jacques Piekarski has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer at BUA Cement.
BUA Cement is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacques Piekarski as its new Chief Financial Officer effective October 2, 2020. Prior to his appointment, Jacques was Group CFO at TGI Group.
Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Cement Plc, said: “The Board is confident that Jacques broad experience, strong leadership capabilities and understanding of the industry will ensure that BUA Cement is well positioned to take advantage of available opportunities to drive improved operational performance and sustain our profitable growth trajectory.”
Engr. Yusuf Binji, Managing Director/CEO of BUA Cement Plc, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jacques Piekarski to BUA Cement. Jacques brings a wealth of experience to this role – both in the Nigerian cement industry and the African region as a whole. I am certain his skills and experience will make a significant contribution and continue to drive the company forward.“
JACQUES PIEKARSKI – A PROFILE
A seasoned finance professional with over 26 years experience, Jacques Piekarski is the Chief Financial Officer/Executive Director for BUA Cement Plc. Prior to joining BUA Cement, Jacques held several C-suite finance roles across Europe and Africa in FMCG, Cement, Trading, and Mining.
Over the course of his career, Jacques has had significant achievements in setting-up or re-organizing finance departments, financing (loans, bond, rights issue, debt restructuring and re-financing), revenue and cost optimization programs, various expansion and projects including ERP implementations, and controlling. He is known as a charismatic, results-driven and dynamic leader, with a strong business acumen.
Prior to joining BUA Cement, Jacques was Group CFO for TGI Group Nigeria – one of the largest Food and Agri privately owned conglomerate in the country. He joined this role from Flour Mills of Nigeria where he was also Group CFO. Jacques has also garnered an extensive knowledge of the cement industry form his time as the CFO for Holcim (today LafargeHolcim) in Egypt with a joint venture with the Orascom Group. In this role, he was actively involved in building-up the finance department, financing the plant expansion and monitoring its budget, implementing Holcim financial standards and a vast cost reduction program. During his tenure, the plant was the second largest single plant in the world with 8mt capacity.
A Swiss and French National, Jacques was born in Switzerland. He is a graduate from the Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland, and holds an MBA from the Robert Kennedy College, Zurich, Switzerland.
Jacques is the President of the Swiss Nigerian Business Council in Lagos and speaks fluent English and French, and conversational German.
*****
BUA Cement is the second-largest manufacturing company by Market capitalization on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The company currently has its plants in Sokoto and Edo states with a total installed capacity of 8million metric tonnes per annum. The company is expected to complete construction of an additional 3million metric tonnes per annum plant in Sokoto by 2021.
Oando celebrates Nigeria at 60 by educating on Nigerian history and instilling national pride
In marking Nigeria’s independence day and celebrating her rich culture, Oando has launched a digital portal.
Oando PLC, Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy solutions provider has partnered with up-and-coming Nigerian SMEs to launch a digital portal in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th year of independence from British colonial rule and to celebrate her rich cultural heritage.
The portal celebrates Nigeria’s history grounded in the belief that it is pertinent to first understand where we have come from to be united in the journey to our desired destination. The portal, designed to be interactive, educative, and to rekindle love for our great nation, explores the country’s history by bringing to light a mix of unsung and well known historical figures, significant milestones in our journey since independence, diverse cultures and tribes as well as the country’s vast talent through art, film, music and literature. According to the COO of Harden & Bron International, Bamen Isenmila, “Nigeria has an important story to tell. There’s a knowledge gap among Nigerians especially the younger generation and that has to change. We see this partnership and campaign as an opportunity to remind ourselves of our beautiful history, our heroes, traditions and cultures and all the unique things that make our nation great.
The portal features content from partners including Edquest, The Republic Journal, Harden & Bron International, poet, Toby Abiodun and a few budding Nigerian artists including Dudu Emmanuel, Stanley Dudu, Jibrin Judah, Muyiwa Akinwolere, Dara Babalola, to mention a few.
“We were pleasantly surprised to learn that Oando shares our passion for promoting Nigeria in a positive light and a desire to help young Nigerians at home and abroad affirm their identities and dismantle narrow, one-sided perceptions of their culture”, Omowunmi Ikazoboh, Co-Founder, Edquest said.
COVID-19 has negatively impacted global activity and the economy, Nigeria is no exception. Those most affected by the economic slump are small and medium scale enterprises, as well as the creative industry. Oando recognises the role that the private sector plays in fuelling the economy, to this end, they have created a platform to showcase indigenous talent and businesses, while educating on Nigerian history and instilling national pride.
The portal gives the opportunity to take a pledge for a better Nigeria hinged on the belief that the country we desire is only achievable if we play an active role in its creation. The portal serves as a call to action for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to channel our resources towards a more progressive future. Visit nigeriaat60.oandoplc.com