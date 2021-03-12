Debt Securities
Rising bond yields trigger stock market sell-offs
The movement in the bond market has had an impact on the stock market.
The recent rise in bond yields has triggered a stock market sell-off that is in its 5th straight week. Last week, a T-bill with 364 days to maturity was sold at 5.5%, previously it had sold at 4.0% with analysts speculating that price would reach 10% before the year ends. This movement in the bond market has had an impact on stock market.
Since February, investors have lost a whopping N1.6 trillion in market capitalization as investors rotate liquidity away from stocks into fixed income securities. Analysts linked recent investors’ downbeat mood during the week to the result of the treasury bills auction.
They also opine that this could lead to a further decline in participation in the market when compared with the last released report NSE report on market operators on the Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) flows. January 2021 and December 2020 showed that total domestic transactions decreased by 7.21% from N199.32billion in December to N184.94billion in January 2021. Furthermore, total foreign transactions decreased even more by 32.04% from N69.92billion to N47.52billion between December 2020 and January 2021.
In a chat with a Fixed income trader in UBA, Udegbunam Dumebi, he postulated that the recent move is not out of par when compared to the international markets, especially emerging economies. When international investors look at local currency yields, they usually compare yields with local inflation, with a simple inflation adjustment being an adequate guide.
In that regard, Nigeria would need to be more competitive. Hence it would not be alarming if we see higher yield rates. Take the one-year yield rate and adjust for inflation, you would realize that Nigeria is the least favourable when compared with Ghana or Kenya.
Dumebi also raised alarm about Nigeria’s debt and the ability to payback. Stating that for now, figures might seem normal but if Nigeria continues to increase its external and internal debts, repayments might be a problem in lieu of the mesmerizing growth ascertained by the Nigerian economy in 2021.
Another factor to consider is also the rising insecurity skyrocketing food prices and the disharmony between fiscal and monetary policy. Furthermore, he suggests that investors’ generally see higher yields as attractive, however, taking into cognizance the duration of risk in the bond market. It will be advisable for investors to remain risk-off while taking a position on yield with high coupons such as 2008 and 2029 bonds.
According to Dipo Adeoye, ED, Treasury & Operations, Abbey Mortgage Bank, there is naturally an inverse relationship between the bond yield and the stock market. That is, as the interest rate in the fixed market props up, investors with the view of risk to reward will be prudent to shift their assets to the bond market and away from the fixed income market. Hence, the recent move is natural with historical precedence.
He also identified the relationship between the bond market and inflation saying that they move in the same direction and any mismatch is always short- term. Adeoye’s advice to investors is to look for the right balancing point on their portfolios as he speculates that interest yield for the bond market would still increase further. His advice to investors is to be watchful and swift in taking advantage of the expected increase as delay may seem costly because when the bond yield reaches its optimal point, the demand usually surpasses the supply giving a kind of scarcity to the instrument.
Analysts advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally defensible stocks as recent market movement may hit corporate earnings negatively.
Debt Service: Projects that we finance must generate revenue – DMO
The DMO has decried the country’s debt service to revenue ratio, describing it as a major issue of concern.
The Debt Management Office has stated that debt raised for infrastructure projects by the Federal Government must generate enough revenue to service its debt.
This was disclosed by Mrs Patience Oniha, the Director-General of DMO, in Abuja on Thursday at the fifth Budget Seminar organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) titled “Financing Nigeria’s Budget and Infrastructure Deficit through the Capital Market.”
The DMO boss stressed the need for projects raised for debt to be able to finance itself, citing debt securities like the Sukuk, which is still serviced by the FG.
“They (the debts) are not being serviced with revenue from those sources (infrastructure).
“ I think that when we are talking about those innovations like revenue, bonds and all that, we should be talking about policies to ensure that the projects that we financed generate revenue,” she said.
In case you missed it: According to the data seen by Nairametrics, total revenue earned in 2020 was N3.93 trillion representing a 27% drop from the target revenues of N5.365 trillion. However, debt service for the year was a sum of N3.26 trillion or 82.9% of revenue.
DMO debunks misappropriation rumour, clarifies missing N2.2 trillion in 2018 Appropriation Act
The DMO has debunked rumours of misappropriation of a N2.2 trillion debt service provision in the 2018 Appropriation Act.
The Debt Management Office of Nigeria (DMO) has vehemently denied the rumour making the rounds that it was unable to account for the sum of N2.2 trillion allocated to its office in the 2018 Appropriation Act.
The agency in a recent disclosure available on its website described the claims as not only false but extremely misleading.
It is pertinent to note that the rumours became rife, after DMO honoured an invitation by the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives, to explain how it spent the sum of N2.2 trillion provided in the 2018 Act. The DMO appeared before the aforementioned committee on the 26th of February, 2021.
Clarifying the issue, the DMO explained that of the N2.2 trillion provided in the 2018 Act; only the sum of N721, 251,798.00 was appropriated to its agency, while the remaining N2.1 trillion was earmarked for Debt Service. In lieu of this, the DMO emphasized that the appropriated sum of ₦2.2 trillion was not available as the DMO’s total allocation.
What they are saying
Commenting on the issue, a part of the press release reads: ‘’ The DMO wishes to emphasize that the provisions in the Annual Appropriation Acts for Debt Service, including the 2018 Appropriation Act, are dedicated for Debt Service payments only; that is, for the repayment of Principal, Interest and Other Charges for both Domestic and External Debt.
“Indeed, the funds for Debt Service are never released to the DMO for spending, rather, in line with the mandate of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), the funds are domiciled with the OAGF, who on the advice of the DMO, effects payments directly to the creditors as at when due. Such creditors include multilateral and bilateral lenders like the World Bank, African Development Bank, Exim Bank of China, investors in Nigeria’s Eurobonds, as well as, investors in securities issued in the domestic market such as FGN Bonds, SUKUK, Green Bonds and Nigerian Treasury Bills.”
It also went further to justify the need for Debt Servicing, emphasizing that: “The general public is invited to note that servicing of the public debt is absolutely necessary to ensure that Nigeria remains credit-worthy and retains or improves on its sovereign rating which ultimately, will support growth and development. It is for this reason as well as transparency purposes, that Debt Service is expressly provided as a line item in the Annual Appropriation Acts.’’
What you should know
- The 2018 Appropriation Act authorized the Federal Government of Nigeria to withdraw a total sum of N9, 120,334,988,225 from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, in a bid to meet expenditure requirement in the 2018 fiscal year.
- A breakdown of the 2018 Act showed that; N3,512,677,902,077 was earmarked for recurrent expenditure, N2,873,400,351,825 (capital expenditure), 2,203,835,365,699 (Debt Service and DMO’s allocation) and N530,421,368,624 (Statutory transfers).
