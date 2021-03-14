Business
FG stops telecom firms from withdrawing USSD services as minister intervenes
The FG has directed telecommunication companies to suspend the planned withdrawal of banks’ USSD services.
The Federal Government has directed telecommunication companies to suspend the planned withdrawal of banks’ Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services.
This is coming after Telecom operators decided to suspend USSD services over a N42 billion debt owed by banks with effect from Monday, March 15, 2021.
This directive is contained in a press statement titled, ‘Impending Suspension of USSD Banking Services Put on Hold’, which was signed by the Technical Assistant on Information Technology to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Femi Adeluyi, on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
The statement says that the Minister is intervening to ensure an amicable resolution of the dispute, adding that he has called for a meeting of all stakeholders.
The statement partly reads, ‘’The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has directed that the impending suspension of the USSD services by the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) be put on hold.
‘’The suspension which was to take effect on Monday, 15th of March, was due to the lingering debt owed MNOs by commercial banks for the provision of USSD banking services.’
“In a bid to ensure amicable resolution of the impasse, Dr Pantami has called for a meeting of all stakeholders, including Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC (Nigerian Communications Commission), the MNOs (Mobile Network Operators), and the financial institutions.
“The meeting is scheduled to hold on Monday, 15th of March, 2021. The outcome of the meeting will determine the next step regarding the status of the USSD financial services.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria said telecommunication firms will withdraw the USSD services to Financial institutions with effect from March 15 due to N42bn debt.
- ALTON had explained that the service withdrawal becomes necessary due to the lack of agreement on a payment structure with the banks that did not involve the end-user being asked to pay.
- The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Issa Pantami, had issued a letter to the Central Bank of Nigeria, seeking a resolution of the on-going dispute between the banking sector and the telecoms sector over appropriate methodology to use to charge for USSD services.
PRESS STATEMENT
IMPENDING SUSPENSION OF USSD BANKING SERVICES PUT ON HOLD#FMoCDEStatement pic.twitter.com/ro5Km2tyAr
— Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) March 13, 2021
Nigerian cryptocurrency to be used to buy Innoson vehicles, others
Innoson Group has partnered with a Nigerian crypto brand, Zugacoin indicating that the crypto can be used to purchase Innoson vehicles and other products.
Zugacoin Cryptocurrency, founded by a Nigerian, can now be comfortably used to purchase any type of vehicle, motorcycles, plastics and all the other products under the INNOSON Group anywhere in the world.
This follows the sealing of a business partnership deal between Archbishop SamZuga of Zugacoin and Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson vehicle manufacturing company on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
According to a report from Vanguard, the partnership was signed and sealed at the Innoson’s factory at Nnewi Anambra State with reports that other merchants are warming up to become part of Zugacoin’s growing chains of businesses.
READ: Ex-Real Madrid Striker, David Barral becomes first-ever footballer to be bought with Bitcoin
Zugacoin Cryptocurrency, founded in 2020 by Nigerian Archbishop Sam Zuga and unveiled on December 1, 2020, a few days ago successfully made its first conversion into Fiat currency.
The archbishop said the cryptocurrency is intended to be used to alleviate poverty and unemployment in Africa.
On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Zugacoin recorded groundbreaking history as it was first cashed out on that day.
Archbishop SamZuga, a philanthropic cleric said, “Let it be on record all over the world that ZUGACOIN was first Cashed out/ withdrawn/ changed into Fiat currency on 3rd March 2021 by 13 minutes after 11 Antemeridiam (a.m) Nigerian time against all odds. When God says YES nobody can say no. With God all things are possible. All things are possible to him that believes.’’
READ: 4 cryptos gain over 400% in a month, far outperforming Bitcoin
With this, Zugacoin can be withdrawn as any Fiat currency of choice successfully without hitches.
In case you missed it: The Central Bank of Nigeria had placed some level of restrictions on the use of cryptocurrency in Nigeria, with a directive to all deposit money banks to close all crypto-related accounts.
NBA says CAC’s new N10,000 validation fee is insensitive
CAC’s move is both insensitive and smacks of utter bad faith, as the latter failed to consult the NBA before implementation.
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has described the new N10,000 fee introduced by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as both insensitive and smacks of utter bad faith, as the latter failed to consult the NBA before implementation.
This was disclosed by the pressure group in a statement issued on Friday and seen by Nairametrics.
NBA stated that it expected CAC to consult it before the implementation of the N10,000 revalidation fee of its agents including members of NBA.
READ: CAC re-validation: payment accreditation is one-off
Below is the excerpt of the statement:
1. The NBA takes the view that it is both insensitive and smacks of utter bad faith on the part of the CAC to proceed with this policy without due consultation with the NBA whose members make up over 80% of the customer base of the CAC. This is in spite of the fact that the NBA-CAC Task Force has been in constant touch with the CAC regarding improving efficiency and processes at the CAC.
2. While we appreciate that following engagements with the CAC, the Commission has extended the deadline from 31st March 2021 to 10th June 2021 and has also clarified that the payment will be a one-off fee, the NBA remains of the view that it is possible to achieve a clean database of accredited agents by requiring those who had been previously accredited by the CAC to simply update and revalidate their records on the CAC portal (at no cost) or lose their accreditation by the new deadline. The obligatory charge imposed by the CAC should not apply to existing users but only to those customers who have never been accredited by the CAC and who now seek to be part of the system.
READ: CAC says defaulting lawyers to face 2 years imprisonment for filing false documents
3. The NBA is deeply concerned about the timing of this policy, which is coming at a time when many lawyers have endured epileptic services from the CAC and have either lost the faith of their clients or have been de-briefed by clients who believe that the lawyers treat their instructions with levity.
This state of affairs is what has led to the establishment of the NBA-CAC Taskforce to facilitate regular interface with the CAC in resolving issues associated with its services. Available reports from the Taskforce indicate that in spite of its engagement with the CAC, the service levels are still quite abysmal.
READ: CAC delists over 40,000 dormant companies
4. The NBA strongly urges the CAC to reconsider its position with respect to the payment of the revalidation fee by existing users, and more importantly to continue to work assiduously towards improving customer experience by resolving the several complaints by users of the system and enhancing efficiency. Resolving these issues will not only be beneficial to the CAC and its customers but will significantly advance the Federal Government’s Policy on Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.
Members of the NBA can be assured that we will continue to engage the CAC on these and other related issues that affect their dealings with the Commission.
The statement:
