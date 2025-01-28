The Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) has announced plans to embark on the Lagos City Mast and Tower Enumeration Project, aimed at creating a comprehensive database of all communication towers and masts across Lagos State.

The initiative, expected to commence on February 1st, 2025, and last for three months, is in collaboration with the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and is endorsed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to a statement signed by the General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of LASIMRA, Prince Oyekanmi Elegushi, and the Chairman of ALTON, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, the project would address public safety concerns related to abandoned communication towers.

Between telecom and other towers

Explaining why ALTON is backing the project, the Association’s Chairman noted that while many towers are owned by non-telecommunication entities—such as broadcasting companies (television and radio stations), government agencies, emergency services (police, fire, military, and defense organizations), financial institution, private security firms, and others—there is often a public misconception that all towers belong to network operators.

“This enumeration exercise will help clearly identify and distinguish telecom operators’ towers from those owned by other entities, enabling better regulatory oversight, improved infrastructure management and for further action by the Lagos State Planning authorities,” he said.

Adebayo added that the initiative, which is jointly sponsored by State Government and telecom operators demonstrated the commitment to self-regulation, proactive risk management, and safeguarding public interest.

According to him, maintaining a robust and secure infrastructure in Lagos State and across the Nation would strengthen industry-led solutions, enhance telecom operators’ reputations, and foster stronger relationships with regulators and stakeholders.

“Through this project, we aim to promote public safety, support environmental sustainability, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

“The initiative will also serve as a framework for similar future projects in other major cities across Nigeria as we proceed to Phase 2,” he said.

Tower regulation in Lagos

On his part, the CEO of LASIMRA, Elegushi, said the primary objective of the enumeration exercise is to update the agency’s database with accurate and comprehensive information on all communications, telecoms, radio, television, and security infrastructure within the State.

This effort, he said, would not only enhance regulatory oversight but also ensure the safety and well-being of all residents by identifying and addressing any potential structural or environmental concerns associated with masts and towers.

Both LASIMRA and ALTON urged all stakeholders to support the exercise to ensure its success, highlighting the broader benefits of public safety, regulatory compliance, and sustainable infrastructure management.