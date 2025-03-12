The House of Representatives has ordered the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to enforce the immediate shutdown of pornographic websites nationwide.

The directive was issued during plenary on Tuesday, following a motion sponsored by Dalhatu Tafoki, a member representing Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal Constituency.

The motion seeks to block access to pornographic content in the country, citing concerns over societal values and psychological effects.

“I rise to move a motion for the need to block internet website hosting pornographic content and sanction defaulting internet service providers. The House notes that cyber pornography is fast becoming a global problem and no concrete steps have been taken to cover the phenomenon of cyber pornography in Nigeria,” he said.

Tafoki further argued that Nigeria, being a religious country, prohibits nudity and obscenity in any form. He noted that several countries in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East have already enacted laws banning pornography.

The House directed the NCC to block pornographic websites and enforce strict penalties on non-compliant internet service providers.

“Urge the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, to direct internet service providers operating in the country to take immediate steps to block all websites that host obscene and pornographic content.

Also urge the Nigerian Communications Commission to apply the full rigours of the Nigerian Communications Act and the National Information Technology Development Act against defaulting internet service providers,” he noted.

Concerns over psychological impact

Tafoki highlighted expert concerns about the psychological and sociological effects of pornography.

“Renowned psychologists and sociologists around the world have issued stern warnings that there are psychological and sociological consequences for creating pornographic content.”

He outlined the effects of pornography, including promoting promiscuity, addiction, desensitization, and altered family dynamics.

“Confirm deeply that some of the immediate effects of viewing pornography contents include A. Causing deception in marriage, and which may later on affect family life. B. Promoting adultery, prostitution, and many other expectations that can result in dangerous promiscuous behaviour. C. Leading to addiction, escalation, desensitisation, and the acting out sexually by one person. D. Change of attitude towards oneself and his family,” he stated.

Compliance monitoring

The House subsequently adopted the motion and mandated its Committees on Communications and Legislative Compliance to ensure implementation. The committees are expected to report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

The Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, reiterated the lawmakers’ stance, stating that sanctions would be imposed on internet service providers that fail to comply with the directive.