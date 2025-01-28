CapitalSage Holdings, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to building global businesses from Africa, has concluded a transformative five-day retreat at the tranquil Ojere Resort.

The retreat centered on the company’s 2025 theme, “Restoration and Acceleration,” bringing together leaders across its diverse sectors, including agribusiness, FMCG, financial services, healthcare, logistics, exports, and fintech.

The theme, “Restoration and Acceleration,” reflects CapitalSage Holdings’ commitment to two pivotal objectives that define its strategic vision for 2025. Restoration with a focus on strengthening the company’s foundation by deepening its core values, reconnecting with its mission, and fostering a culture of resilience and adaptability.

While “Acceleration” represents a bold drive to scale operations, embrace innovation audaciousness, and deliver inclusive solutions that address critical needs across Africa and beyond.

In his opening address during the retreat, Group Managing Director John Alamu emphasized the importance of the theme. “‘Restoration and Acceleration’ captures our ambition to balance stability with momentum. We’re fortifying our foundation to serve as a launchpad for transformative growth. Our goal is to drive economic empowerment, create sustainable solutions, and inspire a prosperous future across every sector we touch,” he said.

The retreat featured insightful discussions, strategy workshops, and collaborative brainstorming sessions. Leaders reviewed the company’s achievements in 2024, identified areas for growth, and laid out clear action plans to drive empowerment and inclusive solutions for 2025. The sessions emphasized innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity—core pillars of CapitalSage’s mission to foster economic growth and prosperity.

With its sights set firmly on the future, CapitalSage Holdings is primed to create a lasting impact by addressing global challenges through its diverse subsidiaries—Johnvents Group, CapitalSage Technologies (Kolomoni, ERCAS), Best Western Hospital, and Regius—all united under a bold vision for 2025. The company has charted an ambitious course to increase profitability by 25% and expand its presence to 10 additional countries across Africa and North America. CapitalSage remains dedicated to empowering individuals and communities while creating sustainable, long-term prosperity across Africa and beyond.

About CapitalSage Holdings

CapitalSage Holdings is a leading multinational conglomerate headquartered in Nigeria, with investments spanning agribusiness, FMCG, financial services, healthcare, logistics, exports, and fintech. Guided by its mission to build global businesses from Africa, the company is dedicated to driving empowerment, fostering inclusive growth, and creating sustainable solutions for a prosperous world. For more information, visit www.capitalsage.ng.