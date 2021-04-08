Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin miners are consistently earning $50 million daily
Data retrieved from Glassnode showed Bitcoin miners have been consistently earning more than $50 million per day for the past month.
About a year ago this number was around $12 million – that’s a 4x increase, despite the block subsidy being cut in half.
In addition, it is critical to note that Bitcoin’s average hash rate hit a new all-time high yesterday – crossing a daily average of 178 exahash / sec for the first time in history. Miners keep spinning up machines – hash rate is up only.
What you should know
Bitcoin mining involves the act of solving tasks that come in the form of algorithms in affirming a transaction and fixing it within a block on the blockchain.
BTC miners who successfully mine a block are paid or rewarded in BTC. BTC miners also help in facilitating the security mechanism of the blockchain network by confirming transaction information or data to the Bitcoin ledger.
This confirmation process involves solving complex mathematical problems and a lot of computing power. BTC Miners are successfully rewarded with BTC for their contribution to the ledger based on their proof-of-work.
The flagship crypto asset has reinforced its status as the world’s newest trillion-dollar asset amid a growing number of transactions and the adoption by institutional investors.
That being said, recent data retrieved from Glassnode, a top crypto analytic trading firm, revealed Bitcoin Miners’ net position change metric flashing green as seen in the chart, revealing that miners are holding on to newly mined Bitcoins.
Whilst Bitcoin miners have an increasingly small influence as sell-side entities (when taking daily trade volume into consideration), their spending habits provided key insight into the market bias of some of the biggest bulls in the Bitcoin market.
Overall, in recent times, the Bitcoin market has posted remarkable strength and demand has kept the bullish run relatively in play.
Billions of dollars lost in the Crypto market, over 296,000 get liquidated
At the Futures market, crypto traders’ losses stood at $1.67 billion as 296,556 traders were liquidated.
The crypto market posted significant losses amid selling pressures seen in the value of Bitcoin, Ethereum and a growing number of altcoins, as global investors intensified their profit-taking moves across the market spectrum.
Tens of billions of dollars in value were virtually wiped out into thin air, with the global crypto market cap losing about 3.84%, leaving the crypto market valuation at $1.90 trillion.
At the Futures market, crypto traders’ losses stood at $1.67 billion as 296,556 traders were liquidated.
The largest single liquidation order happened on Bitmex-BTC, valued $10 million.
The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $216.55 billion, which makes a 6.36% increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $15.66 billion, 7.23% of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin’s price is currently $56,661.02. Its dominance is currently 55.62%, an increase of 0.75% over the day.
After posting three days winning streak, Ether saw a price pullback below the $2,000 price level for the first time in five days.
Crypto experts anonymously interviewed by Nairametrics explained the current parabolic in play was long overdue after the relative bullish move sighted this year.
Many weeks ago, the Financial Conduct Authority, a leading United Kingdom financial regulator, issued a piece of stern advice on the risk associated with trading crypto assets.
The statement highlighted the risks associated with investing in Bitcoin and other crypto-assets and warned the public that there were high chances that all their funds could be lost.
“The FCA is aware that some firms are offering investments in crypto assets or lending or investments linked to crypto assets, that promise high returns.
“Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money. If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money,” said the FCA.
Coinbase Q1 profit to double last year’s total earnings
The Crypto exchange presently has about 56 million verified users as of Q1 2021.
A week to its much-awaited Initial Public Offer, Coinbase the most sort after crypto exchange revealed it expected to report a Q1 profit of between $730 million to $800 million, more than double what it made last year.
In its statement on its preliminary results, the pioneer crypto exchange reported that it was anticipating to post revenue of $1.8 billion in Q1 2021, surpassing last year’s total revenue of $1.3 billion.
For the first quarter of 2021, Coinbase currently expects the following for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021:
- Verified Users of 56 million
- Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs) of 6.1 million
- Assets on Platform of $223 billion, representing 11.3% crypto asset market share, including $122 billion of Assets on Platform from Institutions
- Trading Volume of $335 billion
- Total Revenue of approximately $1.8 billion
- Net Income of approximately $730 million to $800 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.1 billion
READ: Nigeria dwarfs Africa in Bitcoin P2P amid CBN crypto ban
The Crypto exchange presently has about 56 million verified users as of Q1 2021, taking to account that Coinbase is not currently available to residents of Africa’s biggest crypto market (Nigeria).
Coinbase also operates a Crypto custody business for institutional investors and plans to make its direct listing debut at Nasdaq on April 14, the first of its kind for a major Crypto exchange.
The Crypto exchange was founded about a decade ago, allowing its clients to buy and sell Cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot. The Crypto exchange had earlier raised over $540 million in funding as a private company, its current market value stands at about $90 billion.
In a footnote, it explains “In May 2020, we became a remote-first company. Accordingly, we do not maintain a headquarters.”
As a risk factor, it cites: “The identification of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous person or persons who developed Bitcoin, or the transfer of Satoshi’s Bitcoins.”
