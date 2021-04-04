Financial Literacy
Why Nigerians are going to Canada, and steps to take
These are a few tips to consider if you are interested in relocating to Canada.
The issue of relocating from Nigeria has become a topic of discussion among a growing number of Nigerians. Many people have pondered on why Nigerians are constantly moving to other countries, particularly Canada. However, while people ponder, the steady migration continues with others seeking ways to reach their “promised land.”
This article will highlight reasons for Nigerians’ emigration to Canada, and share guidelines on steps to take for prospective migrants.
1. Welcoming nature
Canada is one of the most diverse countries, as it promotes multiculturalism. It is known for accepting immigrants from different cultural and religious backgrounds. Canada, among other nations, is seen as one of the countries with the highest immigration rates. This receptiveness has made it an attractive destination for Nigerians.
2. Employment
Canada offers job opportunities in multiple fields. These opportunities are also open to skilled immigrants. The Canadian government has revealed plans to introduce more immigrants into the workforce to bridge the gap in some sectors of the economy. This plan is seen as an avenue to create opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled individuals ready to settle down, which is a dream come true for most Nigerians who aim to find work outside the country.
3. Education System
Canada is known for its subsidized and high-quality education system. It offers graduate visa programs with a diverse range of education options for Nigerians hoping to pursue an education outside Nigeria.
4. Accessible immigration system
Various immigration offers provide immigrants opportunities to relocate to the country. Canada’s open and well-regulated immigration system is part of the reasons why Canada has become a viable option for Nigerians.
Immigration process
With all the benefits, many people are curious about the immigration process. Relocating to Canada will require obtaining permanent residency (PR) in Canada. This process involves assessing one’s eligibility, meeting requirements, and submitting the application for a permanent resident card.
The requirements and steps depend on the path you take which centers on two main categories:
- Provincial Nominee Program
Most of the Provinces and territories in Canada offer programs that address the skills that are lacking in the local economy. The Provincial Nominee Program is a program that focuses on individuals who have the education, skills, and work experience to contribute to the economy of a particular Province. The program centers on graduates, semi-skilled and skilled workers. Each of the Provinces has streams designated to meet the needs of their labor markets that usually target particular categories of people.
The Provincial Nominee Program allows different Provinces in Canada to nominate individuals interested in settling in a particular province. The program aims at enhancing a broader and even distribution of immigrants across the country.
The following steps are required to qualify for the Provincial Nominee Program:
- Immigrants are required to apply for nomination to the Province they want to live in.
- Immigrants need to possess the necessary skills, qualifications, and work experience for the Province to nominate them.
- When approved by the Province, applicants should submit another application to the government for Canadian permanent resident status.
- Express Entry System
Express Entry System is a system created by the Canadian government to address labor market shortages in the economy. The express entry system consists of immigration programs that enable skilled individuals to migrate to Canada as residents. The system offers some federal programs for skillful or experienced workers under the following categories:
- Federal Skilled Trades Program for candidates who are certified and skilled in particular trades.
- Federal Skilled Worker Program for skilled workers who have qualifications with a minimum of one year of work experience.
- Canada Experience Class for candidates who have worked in certain occupations in Canada for at least one year.
The steps to take in the express entry program include:
- Creating an Express Entry Profile
Interested candidates are required to apply through the Express Entry System by creating an online profile. Applicants are usually ranked or scored following a ranking system known as the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). Comprehensive Ranking System is a points-based system that awards points to profiles created according to specified criteria that include:
- Age
- Skills
- Canadian language benchmark – proficiency in English and French
- Work Experience
- Level of Education
- Provincial Nomination
- Relative residing in Canada
- Submitting documents in the document checklist
A document checklist is a list of the documents required to be with the online application. The documents include:
- Birth certificate
- Marriage certificate if married
- Language test results got from approved English tests like the International English language Testing System (IELTS).
- Work experience documents which include reference letters and employment letters.
- Medical reports
- Education Credential Assessment report for foreign credentials and copies of certificates.
- Travel document or valid passport
Candidates ranked with high profiles following the Comprehensive Ranking System are given Invitations to Apply for permanent residency in Canada.
Immigration can be a stressful experience, but with the proper steps and timely plans, this can ease your immigration process.
How to move from middle class to upper class (Part 3)
The truth is you really have to choose between the fast way or the slow way of reaching the top.
In the previous article, we examined the “Maybe path” to wealth. In this concluding section, we will examine the “Sure path” route to wealth and the upper class.
The Sure Path Section
The sure path is the most predictable path to wealth. It is how the majority of the upper class people got there. There are basically two paths under this section:
1. The Entrepreneur path
The Entrepreneur Path is the surest path to wealth. Starting, growing, and succeeding in business is the greatest and most noble way of creating wealth. This is because it is not focused on you and your family. It is focused on making a real impact, solving real problems, and making the world a better place. The majority of the world’s wealth is created this way. And it is the most predictable path to joining the upper class. Thus, if you want to speed up your journey to the upper class in ways that are noble, free of regret, and impactful, this is the path to follow.
Sometimes, starting a business may not be feasible for you, especially if you are still working in a job. Thus, the other sure path to take as a working professional is to join a relationship brokering path.
2. Relationship Brokering
Relationship brokering is the best other option for creating wealth for those working in a job. This is because this path helps you leverage one of the most important foundations of a successful business – sales! Every successful business is built on the foundation of selling its products and services. Without the ability to sell, businesses die. Thus, selling and sales are important to every business owner. And as a high achiever who is looking to create success, selling is one of the biggest skills you must have. You must have the ability to sell products and services. The ability to sell your dreams and ideas. And the ability to sell yourself to yourself which is the hardest part for most people. No matter what you want or who you want to become, the ability to sell anything—including yourself—is one of the most rewarding talents to acquire in life. Why? Because it is universal. It can never go out of fashion. And it gives you the opportunity to earn any amount of money that you want. This is the golden opportunity that our relationship brokering system offers. And here is how it works.
To broker a relationship, you simply serve as the middle man (broker) between someone that wants to solve a problem or achieve a goal (customer) and another person who can help them solve that problem (solution provider). This is most effective after you have used, tested, and trusted the product. This means that relationship brokering offers you two golden opportunities. First, is the opportunity to solve your own problem. And second, is the opportunity to help others solve the same problem and earn income from it. The first opportunity gives you proximity to the upper class. And the second opportunity gives you the privilege to share in the wealth of the wealthy. If you seize these two opportunities you will become wealthy in no time.
The truth is you really have to choose between the fast way or the slow way of reaching the top. The fast way is to allow people at the top to pull you up with speed. And the slow way is to climb up all by yourself. The best way is to be pulled up by the upper class. And the only reason the upper class will pull you up is if they know you. And when you can solve an important problem for them. The most important problem to solve for the upper class is the sales problem. Thus the ability to market and sell will take you to the top faster than anything else.
If you need help moving from the middle class to the upper class. Becoming a person of value. And developing skills that can solve high-income problems for the upper class. We can help you. The typical people we help are ambitious working professionals that have high income, a strong drive, and the willingness to invest in their own financial transformation. To see if you are a good match send an email to [email protected]
There are no shortcuts to anywhere worth going. If you must change your life, you must pay the price.
Personal Finance
How to move from middle class to upper class (Part 2)
To join the upper class there are several paths to follow.
Hello friends, to catch up on this topic, you can read up on the first part by clicking here. Now let’s continue…
How To Join the Upper Class
To join the upper class there are several paths to follow. The path you choose will determine whether you get there and how long you stay there. There are about 9 paths that people take to get to the top and I have categorized them into two sections. The first is the “Maybe Section.” That is, you may make it and you may not make it. The second is the “Sure Section.” That is, you are most likely to make it there. Let’s look at each of these two sections.
The Maybe Path Section
The Maybe Path to wealth comprises seven different paths. People try to take these paths when they want to speed up the process. I will explain the pros and cons of each of them and you can then decide which one works for you.
1.The hereditary path
The hereditary path is the path where you are born into the upper class. That is, you got into the upper class, not by your direct effort. This path may seem unfair to most people but someone paid the price for all family members. Every wealthy family that you know today was created by someone who took the blows, endured the hard knocks and created businesses that lifted their families above poverty. Creating a business is so powerful that it can have a generational effect. So rather than focus on how unfair this path is, decide to become the wealthy hero in your family. Until someone in your family is willing to pay the price for other family members and equip other family members to respect, grow and preserve the wealth, poverty will continue in the family.
2.The marriage path
The marriage path is another path that looks unfair because it involves a person marrying up into the upper class. But marrying up does not just happen and it does not happen for everybody. So, I want to believe that this path also takes deliberate planning and decision-making to position oneself for the upper class. It can be done through a person’s deliberate effort and it can also be through the effort of parents or certain special situations. Yet, marrying into the upper-class does not work for everybody. It works better for women than men. If a middle-class woman marries into the upper class she is pulled up into wealth. But if a middle-class man marries an upper-class woman she is demoted to the middle class. So often, this path favours women over men. This may seem unfair to men but as someone who is looking to be successful, you must be willing to accept unfairness as part of life. The key is not to focus on the unfair situation and waste your time. But to discover how you can win regardless of the situation.
3.The friendship path
The Friendship path is the path that pulls people up to the upper class through friendships. A friend can do a lot of things for another friend that can make the climbing process easier and faster. Again, this requires deliberate work, the right positioning, the right personality, and the ability to build rapport with people. It can also happen as a result of interacting with the upper class in the same school environment, work environment, or social events. Gaining proximity to the upper class is one way to begin the process. But you have to do more than gain proximity to succeed. You have to develop the ability to initiate conversations. Be engaging in conversations and be able to nurture and extract value from relationships. If you don’t have these skills you will squander the opportunity. It is thus one thing to gain proximity to the upper class. And it is another thing to sustain their attention and interest to the level that it can promote you to wealth. To sustain your relationship with the upper-class you must become a person of value. You must also develop an interesting personality and you must be willing to serve. The currency of exchange in the world of the upper class is value. If you bring value, you get value. If you bring no value you get no value.
4.The lottery path
The lottery path is another path to wealth but it is the most short-lived path of all. People who win the lottery get what I call sudden wealth and this can pose a huge problem for them. Mostly because they don’t know what to do with it. It is better to know what to do to keep, grow and preserve money before it comes. If money comes before the sense to preserve it, you will squander the money. Thus, people who follow this path lack the mental capacity to preserve wealth. They got the money as a gift but did not get the sense that created it; therefore, they lose it no sooner than they got it.
5.Relocating abroad to a Job
One of the ways that people try to change their financial status and climb to the upper class is by relocating to another country. Especially countries that have better work opportunities and conditions. This may seem like a sensible path but it rarely works as a means of climbing to the top. And there are three reasons for this. First, changing your physical location does not change your mental location or quality. And since wealth is created through the exertion of mental energy changing environments have little effect on it. A good environment may make the process easier or faster but you must ensure you are following the right path and using the right tools. For example, most people that relocate abroad relocate to another job. They move from working in a job here to working in another job abroad. A job regardless of the location has the same limitation and disadvantages. At best your income will increase but so will your bills. Second, there is a cost for living in advanced countries that most people fail to consider. It took money to make the country work and this money must be gotten back from the people. So, while you may savour the idea of relocation know that there is a cost. And for most people, this cost cancels all the benefits. Even abroad the majority of people still leave from paycheck-to-paycheck. Only a few people are able to become members of the upper class through relocation. And these people do a Job-to-Business Transition. A job to a business transition offers a better opportunity for foreigners because there are no real barriers like in a job. This is why a Lebanese can come to Nigeria and create enormous wealth. And why most of American’s wealthiest men are not from America. Anyone can really start from nothing and succeed to become something anywhere in the world. It is only a business that gives you this kind of advantage. Business owners are nation builders and there are welcome in any economy.
The third reason why relocation abroad to a job may not work is that every country is designed to protect and favour its own citizens. So, moving to another man’s country puts you at a great disadvantage. You will work twice as hard to achieve the same level of success as a citizen. And oftentimes, there is an imaginary ceiling that foreigners cannot go through. The only way to break this ceiling is to go through the business route.
Whether you choose to relocate or remain, know that a lot of the people abroad still live middle-class lives. And that your mental capacity to create and produce value is still the most important thing.
6.Politics
Politics is another way people try to ascend to the upper class. This is common especially in developing countries like Nigeria. People try to use politics to gain wealth. The problem is, politics by its true nature is not supposed to be a source of wealth. It is a source of power, and here is why.
Being a politician is a job just like any other job. Politicians are employees of the federal government and not business owners. This means that given its nature and based on their salary politicians are not supposed to be rich. They only become rich when they abuse power. Power gives you the ability to make decisions, make changes and amend rules to favour you. Politicians use their power to divert and amass existing wealth for themselves. This means that politicians hardly create wealth. What they do best is divert or amass wealth. If politicians could create wealth from scratch, African countries will be rich in high-value refined products and not low-value raw materials. Politicians thus gain their wealth, not from wealth-creating activities but from siphoning public funds. The truth is if you cannot create wealth the only other option is to steal it from other people.
Until we begin to elect leaders that can create value from scratch. And convert our natural resources into refined products, poverty and corruption will keep thriving in our nation. Worst of all is that wealth stolen is not useful to anyone. It is hidden in safe places where it does no good to humanity. This wealth is also short-lived because when political power dies wealth follows suit.
7.Wealth without explanation
Wealth without explanation involves all the immoral paths to wealth. These are the paths you would rather keep a secret. There are about six ways people create this kind of wealth. They Steal, Deceive, Kill, Divert, Oppress and abuse power, and devalue human life. People who take this path are lured in by the promise of getting rich quickly. But they rarely end up in lasting wealth and happiness. The problem with this path is that it is not only immoral, it is focused on self. People here focus on amassing wealth for themselves and family and not creating any value. So it is easy to find this group frustrated because they suffer from too much money and too little sense to use, grow or preserve it. And because they got it through illegal means they are also limited about what they can do with the money. They are in constant fear of being found out. And people that follow this path, sacrifice three things. First, they sacrifice their freedom if they get caught. Second, they sacrifice their peace of mind and live in constant fear. And third, they sacrifice their conscience. They are in constant battle with their true self. People here practically become a slave to money and money controls their life. This path has nothing good to be proud of and ultimately, it leads back to square one.
These are the seven “maybe” paths to wealth. Some are good and some are bad. If you value freedom stay away from bad paths.
Watch out for the concluding part…
About the author
Grace Agada is a recognized leading Financial Expert on Nigerian Soil. She is a Renowned Speaker, Author, and Column Contributor in Punch Newspaper, This Day Newspaper, Vanguard newspaper, Business Day Newspaper, Leadership Newspaper, The Tribune Newspaper, and Online Platforms like Nairametrics, Proshare, and Bellanaija. Grace is the author of “The Financial Freedom MBA Program, “The Passive Income Retirement Blueprint” and “The Wealthy Business Blueprint” for Advisors, Consultants, and Coaches who want to get off the roller coaster of irregular income. Grace is on a mission to shrink the middle class and populate the upper class. Her ultimate goal is to create a tribe of professionals that are thriving in any economy. Grace has been featured on BBC Africa. Business Day TV. Inspiration FM. and inside Naijatv. She has consulted for Numerous Top Organizations, Company Directors, Senior Executives, and Top performing Professionals.
