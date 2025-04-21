A recent PwC report has revealed that 448,400 Nigerian immigrants may be directly impacted if the U.S. government enforces stricter immigration policies in 2025.

The report, titled Global Economic Policy Changes and Implications for Nigeria, noted that Nigerians accounted for 16.3% of the total African-born population in the U.S. as of 2022, making them the largest group of African migrants in the country.

According to PwC, African-born immigrants in the U.S. totaled 2.75 million in 2022. Of this number, Nigeria led with 448,400 migrants, followed by Ethiopia (293,100), Egypt (229,200), and Ghana (215,300).

The report projected that tighter immigration rules in 2025 could significantly reduce the inflow of African migrants and affect the volume of remittances sent back to the continent.

“There was a total of 2.75 million African-born immigrant population in the U.S. as of 2022

“Nigerians may be affected by stricter immigration policies, as they comprise of about 16.3% of African-born U.S. migrants in 2022,” PwC stated.

Top African countries by immigrant population in the U.S. (2022)

Nigeria – 448,400

Ethiopia – 293,100

Egypt – 229,200

Ghana – 215,300

Kenya – 168,900

South Africa – 139,300

Somalia – 100,100

Liberia – 92,900

Morocco – 89,900

Cameroon – 89,200

DR Congo – 60,100

Sudan – 56,300

Eritrea – 49,200

Sierra Leone – 47,400

Cape Verde – 45,900

What you should know

Trump’s return to office raised concerns for Nigerians planning to study, work, or immigrate to the U.S., due to the likely reinstatement of strict immigration policies that could impact student visas, travel restrictions, and remittance flows. ​

During his first term in 2020, Trump’s administration imposed travel bans on Nigeria and other countries, citing national security concerns.

These policies caused significant delays in processing visas for Nigerians, including students, professionals, and families. With his return to office, there is apprehension that similar restrictive measures may be reintroduced, potentially affecting the Nigerian diaspora and those seeking opportunities in the U.S.​

The Trump administration’s focus on “America First” policies has implications beyond immigration. Economic policies prioritizing domestic interests could influence global markets, affecting countries like Nigeria. The PwC suggests that these policies might lead to reduced remittance flows, which are a major source of foreign exchange for Nigeria.

The Central Bank of Nigeria disclosed that personal remittance inflows from the Nigerian diaspora rose to $20.93bn in 2024, reflecting an 8.9 per cent increase year-on-year.