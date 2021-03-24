Corporate deals
DEAL: Bankly, Nigeria’s Fintech startup raises $2 million led by Vault
Nigerian Fintech startup, Bankly announced that it has closed a $2 million seed round.
Bankly, a Nigerian fintech startup digitizing cash for the unbanked, announced that it has closed a $2 million seed round.
The funding round was led by Vault. Other investors who took part in the round include Plug and Play Ventures, Rising Tide Africa, and Chrysalis Capital.
Bankly was founded in 2018 by Tomilola Adejana and Fredrick Adams and one of its objectives is the digitization of the informal thrift collections system common in Nigeria and popularly known as esusu or ajo.
Nigerians have patronised the thrift banking system for many years and although there are many variations of the practice, the daily payment of specific amounts to thrift collectors as savings, mostly by traders and artisans, is the most notable.
It is interesting to note that although the system is popular among the unbanked populations, it is also embraced and patronised by many people who use regular bank services. This is in defiance to the well-known drawbacks that beset the system, the most important of which is the loss of a contributor’s savings when the thrift collector dies, absconds or blatantly embezzles the funds in his/her care. There is also the problem of proper recordkeeping since records are mostly manually kept.
Bankly is helping unbanked populations by digitizing the entire money collection process and allowing users to save their money using online and offline methods. The business has a distribution and agents network that makes it easy for customers to deposit and withdraw cash with its agent, anytime.
What they are saying
Idris Alubankudi Saliu, partner at Vault said, “Given our over twenty years experience in Nigeria’s fintech industry and previous exits, we strongly believe that Bankly understands the nuanced needs of this market — not to mention the team, strategy, and technology — to succeed in bringing affordable financial services to the unbanked. We are delighted to participate in this financing round as Bankly moves into its next growth stage.”
“We’re thrilled to have closed this milestone fundraise and to have such seasoned fintech investors who understand the market join us on this journey to banking Nigeria’s unbanked. Now we have built the agent network and are poised to serve customers directly via offline and online channels. Partnerships, collaboration, and a deep understanding of the needs of the unbanked will be vital to our success,” Tomilola Adejana, CEO of Bankly said.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Kwik Delivery, Lagos-based delivery startup raises $1.7 million Series A funding
Kwik Delivery has announced the completion of its pre-Series A financing round.
Kwik Delivery, a Lagos-based delivery startup has raised $1.7 million in its pre-Series A financing round. The funding was as equity from institutional and high net worth investors.
This latest funding will be used to grow the company faster and conquer new markets, the start has said.
READ: Kwik eyes €2 million to scale up amidst competition from Gokada, Max, others
What they are saying
Romain Poirot-Lellig, Founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery said, “Kwik Delivery has demonstrated to customers and investors alike its efficiency as well as the relevance of its bold technology-based approach during a most challenging period.
“This financing round is enabling us to grow even faster and to disrupt and conquer new markets.”
READ: DEAL: Flutterwave raises $170 million Series C Round, now valued at $1 billion
Launched in 2019, Kwik Delivery is an on-demand, last-mile delivery platform that connects African businesses to independent delivery riders, dubbed Kwiksters.
The Kwik platform is currently open to Kwiksters operating in Lagos State. The startup recently launched its just-in-time delivery service to businesses, government agencies, and merchants in Abuja, Nigeria.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Honeywell initiates Commercial Paper to restructure debt profile
Honeywell Flour Mills has announced plans to initiate a Commercial Paper Program.
The Board of Directors of Honeywell Flour Mills has announced plans to initiate a Commercial Paper Program and a Medium-Term Note Program with a view to restructuring the company’s debt profile.
According to the information contained in the notification issued by the management of the flour milling company, this approval was given at the Board’s extraordinary meeting which held on the 16th of March 2021.
READ: Oba Otudeko’s stakes in Firstbank and Honeywell are worth over N10 billion
The Commercial paper will provide the flour milling business with the opportunity of refinancing and restructuring the company’s debt profile, as the company moves into a more aggressive phase of growth in its operation.
This move makes Honeywell the third flour miller behind Flour Mills Nigeria Plc and Dufil Prima Ltd to take to the Nigerian Capital Market to bridge funding gaps and restructure the existing debt profile.
READ: Four FMCG companies lost 15.2 billion in value in a single day
What you should know
- Honeywell plans to refinance some of its outstanding debts through its Commercial Paper programme, which will help the famed producer of Semolina to take advantage of the low-interest environment to pay back its existing high-interest short term loan.
- The Commercial Paper Program and the Medium-term Note Program when issued will also help Honeywell in meeting its growing working capital requirements, as well as other funding needs required to expand its operation.
- This move also reflects confidence in the Nigerian Debt Capital Market to provide necessary funds for corporate entities, in a bid to bridge the capital shortfall occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: Stanbic IBTC posts N83.2 billion profit after tax, as earnings per share prints N7.29.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc reports a loss of N31.85 million in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: Lafarge Africa Plc posts a profit of N30.8 billion.
- Dangote Cement Plc posts N276.07 billion profit in FY 2020.
- Linkage Assurance Plc forecasts a profit after tax of N446.84 million in Q2 2021.