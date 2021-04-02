NIN not mandatory for voter registration – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed that Nigerians taking part in the new voter registration drive commencing on the 28th of June do not need to produce their National Identification Number (NIN) as it is not mandatory.

This was disclosed by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu while addressing Newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

“I want to make this important clarification. NIN is not going to be made mandatory for voter registration,” he said.

“This is for a simple reason that we are operating on the basis of the law establishing INEC.

“Section 10 of the Electoral Act lists identifications to be presented by prospective registrants for the purpose of voter registration to include birth certificate, national passport, national identity card,” he added.

He said that the NIN card was only one of the means of identification provided for, under section 10 sub-section 2 of the electoral act.

“We cannot single that out and make it mandatory. All the other requirements are requirements of the law and we must apply the law appropriately.

If you have your national ID card we will register you on the presentation of the card, but we will not make it a mandatory means of identification for the exercise.

Since the law, the electoral act, does not make it mandatory, it is only one of the many means of identification required,” Yakubu said.

On voter registration:

The INEC boss said the commission is launching a Voter Enrolment Device, which would enable applicants to apply for voter registration and complete the process at the nearest registration centre for data capturing.

