JAMB sets date for 2021 UTME registration and examination, makes NIN mandatory
The JAMB has commenced the 2021 UTME and Direct Entry registration exercise.
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has commenced the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise.
The registration has been scheduled to take place in 700 centres across the country.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocols, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Abuja.
What JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol is saying in the statement
Benjamin said that all potential candidates must provide their National Identity Number (NIN) at the point of registration.
The statement from JAMB’s Public Affairs and Protocol reads, “For any person to be registered for UTME/DE, he/she must supply his/her National Identity Number (NIN).
“This is mandatory for participation in the 2021 registration exercise.
“Registration will take place in 700 centres across the country; the list is available in all the state offices of JAMB and on its website at www.jamb.gov.ng. The approved schedule for registration and examination is that the registration exercise will start on Thursday, April 8 and end on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
“Candidates are also to note that the registration for Direct Entry applicants will run concurrently with that of UTME candidates. There will be no extension of time for the sale of the UTME or DE application documents.
“Mock examination will be held on Friday, April 30 for those who indicate interest and are registered before April 24. UTME will hold from Saturday, June 5 to Saturday, June 19, 2021,’’ he stated.
The statement added that venues of the examination would be at any of the centres in the candidate’s chosen examination town with the registration fee for the 2021 application documents still N3, 500 and N500 for recommended Reading Text.
It stated that further information regarding the registration processes and requirements would be made available on JAMB’s official website and also advertised in the electronic and print media from April 5.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that about 3 weeks ago, JAMB issued a disclaimer over a fake report that the date for the registration of 2021 UTME had been fixed.
- While describing the information as a tweet from a fake account, it said that the general public will be informed when the date is fixed.
- This new announcement from JAMB lays to rest the misinformation about the registration form the exams.
FG states reason for $100 charges, others imposed on Nigerians in diaspora
The Federal Government said that the imposition of charges on Nigerians in diaspora is due to a lack of funds to run operations at the foreign missions.
The Federal Government has stated why it imposed charges and levies on Nigerians in the diaspora at their various foreign missions.
The government said that the imposition is due to a lack of funds to run operations at the foreign missions.
This was made known when the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, and the Controller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, both appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs in Abuja on Tuesday where they explained how they were addressing issues affecting Nigerians in other countries.
Onyema, at the 2-day investigative hearing organized by the committee, noted that the charges had been in existence and were only suspended.
What the Minister for Foreign Affairs is saying
The Foreign Affairs Minister said, “The $100 they (Nigerians in the US) said has been added is voluntary; it is just for those who want to have their biometrics done without an appointment. If you wait for your appointment, you will get it (done) and not pay. But if you want it the same day, then pay $100.”
Onyema also said his ministry has concluded plans to make Nigerians in the diaspora have access to a 24/7 call centre in Nigeria that would take complaints from across the world.
What the Controller General of NIS is saying
On the other hand, the Controller General of the NIS described the shortage of passport booklets as the biggest challenge facing the service.
Babandede said, “The passport is the biggest challenge. When we talk about passports, the challenges are ours; some of the challenges are with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and some are with Nigerians themselves. On our side, we have the huge challenge of scarcity of passport booklets.”
He lamented that the NIS had only 47 offices across Nigeria despite the huge population of the country.
The Chairman/Chief Executive of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, while acknowledging the presentations by Babandede and Onyema, which shed a lot of light on happenings and innovations going on in immigration, she revealed that her agency is going to set up a NIDCOM app which can be downloaded by all Nigerians in diaspora for their complaints and all.
She also said that the diaspora commission will soon launch an Internet radio, where they are going to have communication all the time with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora. So, the key thing is communication.”
What this means
- This charge by foreign missions is only experienced by Nigerians in Diaspora who wish to get express service from these missions.
- Those that still go through the normal channel of appointment will not bear this extra cost.
- Nigerian missions which have been hit by cash shortage are looking for ways to generate extra revenue for their operations.
Lagos says 40,000 residents enjoy free health insurance, launches crowdfunding
The Lagos State Government has said that the state is currently providing free health insurance to 40,000 residents.
The Lagos State Government has said that the state is currently providing free health insurance to 40,000 residents in recognition of the economic status of many Lagosians especially the less privileged.
This is as the state has also launched a crowdfunding programme and installment payment plan, all geared towards providing access for residents and ramping up facilities in the State for effective and efficient healthcare.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, while speaking at the launch of Ilera Eko Day, a symbolic social campaign designed to integrate Lagos residents into the health insurance policy of the State government, on Tuesday, at LTV Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja.
Abayomi said that the launch of Ilera Eko marked a distinct milestone in the State government’s efforts to ensure sustained access to quality and affordable healthcare to the teeming population.
On his part, Chairman of Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Adetokunbo Alakija, said Ilera Eko would be celebrated annually to mark the journey to 100% coverage of the informal sector by the State Health Scheme.
The Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who also attended the event, urged residents to sign up for the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS), saying it is in the collective interest of the State and the wellbeing of the people for all to join the scheme.
She said the scheme aptly signifies the commitment of the present administration towards promoting the human right to health and a resilient healthcare network.
Mrs. Sanwo-Olusaid, “Essentially, the Scheme, which is administered by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), is aimed at ensuring Lagosians have access to the needed healthcare without suffering financial hardship; close the gap between the demand for health spending and available public resources, as well as reduce the prolonged reliance on out-of-pocket spending by families across the State”.
“The evolution of this scheme identifies with the global clarion call to inclusive health make-up which is termed Universal Health Coverage. This was conceptualized to close glaring coverage gaps and meet the health targets agreed under the Sustainable Development Goals.’’
She noted that the harsh lessons of COVID-19 had sparked new urgency around health systems and universal health coverage, saying the focus is now shifting towards preventive healthcare as against curative health.
The First Lady said, “As we embark on this path to Universal Health Coverage, Ilera Eko is passionately calling us to take responsibility for our health. We are determined to leave no one behind. All residents, regardless of socio-economic and ethnoreligious identity, including the vulnerable, are encouraged to make the right choices by signing up for this scheme because our lives, livelihoods and future depend on it.’’
What you should know
- Under the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS), the premium for a family of 6 is N40,000 per annum, while N8,500 is for individuals within the same period.
- The healthcare services covered under the scheme include outpatient care for common ailments and conditions; maternal, newborn and child care including Caesarian Section where necessary; access to family planning counseling and services; management of uncomplicated chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, among others; access to HIV and TB testing services; minor surgeries such as incision drainage, herniorrhaphy, appendectomy, and health promotion and disease prevention.
