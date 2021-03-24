Spotlight Stories
STANBIC, GUINNESS, OANDO trigger Nigerian stocks high
The performance of the index was largely influenced by buy interest in STANBIC, GUINNESS, and OANDO which gained 9.99%, 8.76%, and 8.68%, respectively.
The Nigerian stocks ended the mid-week trading session on an impressive note. The All Share Index added 0.98% to close at 39,085.78 index points.
- Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -2.39% and N20.44 trillion, respectively.
- Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth closed positive at 1.25x on 20 advancers and 16 decliners.
- Performance across sectors improved, as the Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas, and Industrial Indexes gained +0.73%, +0.68%, and +0.65% respectively, while the Insurance and Banking sector fell by -0.56% and 0.12%.
Top gainers
- STANBIC up 9.99% to close at N48.45
- NPFMCRFBK up 9.60% to close at N1.94
- CORNERST up 8.93% to close at N0.61
- GUINNESS up 8.76% to close at N27.3
- OANDO up 8.68% to close at N3.38
Top losers
- MRS down 9.70% to close at N12.1
- WAPIC down 9.09% to close at N0.5
- WAPCO down 7.11% to close at N20.9
- AFRIPRUD down 5.45% to close at N5.2
- LIVESTOCK down 4.74% to close at N1.81
Outlook
- STANBIC (+9.99%) led the gainer’s chart today, while MRS (-9.70%) closed the top loser. The Nigerian Stock market advance to close in positive territory as buying interest was seen on stocks across the board.
- Nairametrics however, envisage cautious buying, amid improved market conditions in Nigeria’s financial market.
Business
FG states reason for $100 charges, others imposed on Nigerians in diaspora
The Federal Government said that the imposition of charges on Nigerians in diaspora is due to a lack of funds to run operations at the foreign missions.
The Federal Government has stated why it imposed charges and levies on Nigerians in the diaspora at their various foreign missions.
The government said that the imposition is due to a lack of funds to run operations at the foreign missions.
This was made known when the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, and the Controller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, both appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs in Abuja on Tuesday where they explained how they were addressing issues affecting Nigerians in other countries.
Onyema, at the 2-day investigative hearing organized by the committee, noted that the charges had been in existence and were only suspended.
What the Minister for Foreign Affairs is saying
The Foreign Affairs Minister said, “The $100 they (Nigerians in the US) said has been added is voluntary; it is just for those who want to have their biometrics done without an appointment. If you wait for your appointment, you will get it (done) and not pay. But if you want it the same day, then pay $100.”
Onyema also said his ministry has concluded plans to make Nigerians in the diaspora have access to a 24/7 call centre in Nigeria that would take complaints from across the world.
What the Controller General of NIS is saying
On the other hand, the Controller General of the NIS described the shortage of passport booklets as the biggest challenge facing the service.
Babandede said, “The passport is the biggest challenge. When we talk about passports, the challenges are ours; some of the challenges are with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and some are with Nigerians themselves. On our side, we have the huge challenge of scarcity of passport booklets.”
He lamented that the NIS had only 47 offices across Nigeria despite the huge population of the country.
The Chairman/Chief Executive of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, while acknowledging the presentations by Babandede and Onyema, which shed a lot of light on happenings and innovations going on in immigration, she revealed that her agency is going to set up a NIDCOM app which can be downloaded by all Nigerians in diaspora for their complaints and all.
She also said that the diaspora commission will soon launch an Internet radio, where they are going to have communication all the time with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora. So, the key thing is communication.”
What this means
- This charge by foreign missions is only experienced by Nigerians in Diaspora who wish to get express service from these missions.
- Those that still go through the normal channel of appointment will not bear this extra cost.
- Nigerian missions which have been hit by cash shortage are looking for ways to generate extra revenue for their operations.
Energy
Nigeria’s debt sentence: The burden of the Port Harcourt refinery
Deciding to spend $1.5 billion to rehabilitate a refinery that has sunk so much is definitely a miss for the government.
Only a couple of days ago, Fitch Ratings released its credit ratings for Nigeria, placing Nigeria at a “B” rating. For many who may not understand, a Fitch “B” rating signifies a degrading financial situation and highly speculative financial market in the country in question.
Fitch carries out sovereign credit ratings to determine a country’s ability to meet its debt obligations. Its ratings equally help to provide investors with insight into the level of risk associated with investing in a particular country. What a “B” rating does for Nigeria is signal to investors that risk levels are high, which in turn makes them either take their funds to less speculative markets or require excessive risk protection when investing in Nigeria. Consequently, the cost of funding government projects increases.
READ: NNPC reveals condition given by lender to fund PH refinery rehabilitation
About a day before the rating was released, Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council approved $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery, a refinery that was part of the trio on which the NNPC spent $396.33 million between 2013 and 2017, with no apparent result achieved. In 2019, the refineries were also reported to have lost N167 billion in a consecutive 9-month period, with Port Harcourt refinery alone losing N33.31 billion as it idled away for at least 7 months.
The confusion surrounding the means by which this proposed rehabilitation would be funded, is worrying. In Q4 2020, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari affirmed that Nigeria will work through public-private partnerships to upgrade the refineries.
Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, Kyari said, “The end result will look more like the NLNG model with clear involvement from the private sector. This is not just another promise.”
He further acknowledged during an interview on Arise TV, that the government had failed at making the refineries work over the past 25 years and with respect to the Port Harcourt refinery, admitted that the NNPC knows that “the problem is securing financing.”
READ: FG holds ground breaking ceremony of Narrow gauge, deep seaport
In mid-February this year, the Federal Government proposed selling off at least 34 national assets including the refineries, to raise money to finance the budget, an unsurprising move since the country was to spend at least 24% of its 2021 N13.5trn ($35.7bn) budget on debt servicing.
It was also going to raise an additional N4.28trn in new borrowings to fund the budget, pushing its public debt to about N35trn over a four-year period, which the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, recently revealed will hit N38trn by December 2021.
Strangely, the same government has approved $1.5 billion that it undoubtedly cannot afford, to fund a project that it has consistently failed at. With an existing deficit in the budget, there is no doubt that the funding for this project will come from more borrowing, either domestic or foreign.
READ: Three Nigerian tier-1 banks get new Fitch Rating
The problem with either of these borrowings is that they sink Nigeria further down a rabbit hole. With excessive domestic borrowing, there is a danger that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may be unable to curtail inflation if the pattern continues.
Fitch, in its most recent rating, expressed concern about this, noting that the government had borrowed up to N13.2 trillion from the CBN between 2015 and 2020, constituting 8.6% of the country’s GDP. Also, excessive foreign borrowing and unsustainable debt servicing from internally generated revenue will raise macro-economic risks significantly.
Deciding to spend $1.5billion to rehabilitate a refinery that has sunk so much money – whether in corruption and embezzlement or actual spending – without any meaningful achievement, is certainly a step in the wrong direction.
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has referred to the government’s decision as “an unwise use of scarce funds.” It is particularly distressing because when such funds are allocated to an infrastructure for which prior monies spent have not been accounted for, the possibility for mismanagement is high.
READ: FG discloses how it hopes to fund the $1.5 billion rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery
With the allocation for total debt servicing in the 2021 budget amounting to more than the sum of the allocations to education and healthcare, Nigeria is taking from its critical sectors to fund its irresponsibility.
No surprise Fitch ratings highlighted that the rating for Nigeria is constrained by “particularly weak fiscal revenue, comparatively low governance and development indicators, high dependence on hydrocarbons and continued weak growth and high inflation.”
A public-private partnership is what the refinery needs – A Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model will suffice, as the country will take on no debt, but be able to benefit from private sector financing and experience.
Floating an Incorporated Joint Venture to manage the refinery with private sector participation and a sturdy corporate governance framework is also a viable alternative not just for the Port Harcourt refinery, but other energy infrastructure in the country.
While doing this, the country should work tenaciously to diversify its revenue base, obliterate irrational spending habits like the Port Harcourt refinery allocation and move away from hydrocarbon dependence, while seeking to unify the multiple exchange windows.
