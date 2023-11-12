The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjourned the collation of Bayelsa state governorship election results, now scheduled for 12 pm on Monday (tomorrow).

INEC has stated that the decision is a result of certain elections that were not conducted yesterday being held today, requiring additional time for officials to gather and compile the results.

The electoral body specifically said the re-elections were held in Southern Ijaw and Brass local governments.

”We have to give the Presiding Officers time to reconcile and put their figures together,” an INEC official announced at the state collation officer in Yenagoa, the state capital.”

Results from six of the eight local government areas in the state namely Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia, Yenegoa, Sagbama, Nembe and Ekeremor have been collated.

The remaining local government areas are Brass and Southern Ijaw.

On Sunday night, however, Prof. Faruq Kuta, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna and the state Returning Officer for the Bayelsa election, postponed the collation.

Governor Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s main opponent is a former Minister of State For Petroleum Resources and an ex-governor of the state, Timipre Sylva.

Like Bayelsa, governorship polls were held in Imo and Kogi states on Saturday.