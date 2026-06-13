The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a suspected arms courier in Kano State over an alleged attempt to transport weapons destined for a notorious bandit leader operating in Zamfara State.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a suspected arms courier in Kano State over an alleged attempt to transport weapons destined for a notorious bandit leader operating in Zamfara State.

According to an operational report obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the suspect was apprehended on Friday in Gezawa Local Government Area following credible intelligence gathered by security operatives monitoring arms trafficking routes across the North-West.

The report indicated that the suspect was intercepted while conveying a cache of arms and ammunition from Maigatari Local Government Area in Jigawa State to Funtua in Katsina State.

The weapons were allegedly intended for onward delivery to criminal elements linked to armed banditry networks in Zamfara.

What they are saying

Items recovered from the suspect include three AK-47 rifles, four rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) tubes, RPG warheads, and two empty magazines. Security sources described the seizure as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt the supply chain of illegal arms fueling insecurity in the region.

Preliminary investigations reportedly suggest that the consignment is connected to a suspected bandit kingpin operating in parts of Zamfara State, a region that has remained a major hotspot for armed violence, kidnapping, and rural attacks.

The suspect allegedly confessed during interrogation that he was contracted to transport the weapons along the Maigatari–Funtua corridor and was promised a payment of N450,000 upon successful delivery. Investigators say this admission has provided further insight into the logistics network used by armed groups to move weapons across state lines.

Security officials noted that the arrest represents a significant breakthrough in ongoing counter-banditry operations, particularly in efforts to dismantle the supply chains that sustain criminal groups across the North-West geopolitical zone.

The report added that investigations are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the arms trafficking network, including financiers, coordinators, and potential recipients of the weapons. Authorities are also examining possible cross-border linkages that may be facilitating the inflow and movement of illegal arms within the country.

The suspect remains in DSS custody and is expected to face further interrogation and possible prosecution in line with existing laws.

What you should know

In recent months, security agencies have intensified intelligence-driven operations targeting banditry networks across northern Nigeria. These efforts have focused not only on armed groups but also on logistical enablers responsible for transporting weapons, supplies, and ransom proceeds.

Earlier reports showed that the Edo State Government had ordered the immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area following a security alert warning of a planned abduction of students.

The directive was issued in a circular from the State Ministry of Education and signed by its Permanent Secretary, Mr. Enodolomwanyi Otamere, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The decision was taken after intelligence reports from the Department of State Services (DSS) indicated a credible threat targeting schools in the area.