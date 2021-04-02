Business
BOI tasks stakeholders to jointly proffer solutions for vulnerable groups in the informal sector
The BOI has called for a stronger public-private partnership to proffer lasting solutions in the informal sector.
The Executive Director of the Bank of Industry, Toyin Adeniji has revealed that joint efforts and partnerships between the government and private sector players will help to proffer lasting solutions for the vulnerable groups in the Nigerian informal sector.
She made this statement during a conversation between key industry players and the media on ways to secure the Nigerian informal economy amidst a post-COVID reality.
Adeniji highlighted key interventions by the Bank of Industry, especially through the Government’s Economic Empowerment Program (GEEP) initiative, a channel created for effective targeting of some of these interventions.
She stressed that the government in an effort to ward off the economic impact of the pandemic on vulnerable business owners in the informal sector reduced interest rates by at least 2%.
According to her, the government also expanded the reach of its services through its technology platform to onboard additional micro-enterprises to benefit from the BOI initiatives. While survival funds, artisan grants are still being disbursed, micro-enterprises received payroll support and guaranteed offtake support from the government.
She stressed that more collaborative efforts by the government and private sector will help in reaching out to more people and vulnerable Nigerians in the country. Adeniji also stressed the need to embrace digitization to drive key solutions as the pandemic revealed in no small way the very important role of technology in creating an inclusive economy.
Contributions by private players in the industry
The Chief Executive Officer of Bankly, Ms Tomi Adejana explained that stakeholders must leverage key determinants which include digitization, collaboration and data to fully secure the informal sector, post-COVID-19.
Adejana called on the government and the private sector to continuously educate participants in the informal sector on how to build resilient financial buffers to withstand future shocks and also avoid loan sharks with predatory interest rates that drive the cycle of poverty for the vulnerable ones in the society.
Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe, Former CEO, LAPO Microfinance Bank, who spoke on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the vulnerable people in the society, explained that the pandemic was more of an economic crisis than a health crisis, looking at its impact on poor people and owners of microenterprises.
Ehigiamusoe explained that many micro-enterprises closed down as a result of the impact of the pandemic, while those that survived are still struggling and underperforming.
According to him, it is now more pertinent than ever to institutionalize programmes that have worked, so that the informal sector can actually start to build wealth and grow, rather than look to it as a fallback for hard times. He added that these programmes would allow efforts to scale beyond business credits, over to areas that require huge expenditure from lean financial resources by households at the bottom of the pyramid, like micro-insurance for healthcare and educational support.
Ehigiamusoe advised that private sector-led social interventions should be encouraged to create direct supply linkages and collaborations with micro-enterprises as well as a consideration of the concept of social business as a way to reduce poverty rates and improve economic outcomes.
Onyeka Akpaida, Chief Impact Officer, Rendra Foundation, explained that the pandemic exacerbated pre-existing gender inequalities and vulnerabilities including gender pay gaps, access to finances, education and resources, as many women-owned businesses experienced closures and drops in income levels thereby affecting their ability to support their families.
Onyeka noted that the interests and peculiarities of the informal sector are not well represented in policy formulation while existing policies are not well implemented. She said that carrying beneficiaries along, by either working directly with them or partnering with organizations who already work with them, is one of the most effective ways the right structures can be built and made to work, as this will help policymakers understand real pain points and how they can solve them.
What you should know
- The Nigerian informal sector makes up about 65% of the nation’s GDP, and in some very good years contributed as much as 90% of all the new jobs created in the country.
- The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the activities of business entities in the Nigerian informal sector, leading to a backdrop in the income of households in this sector. This further led to economic recession, widening poverty gaps, increasing inflation and unemployment rate.
- In February Nigeria’s headline inflation rate increased to 17.33%, while the nation’s food inflation rate is at 21.79%, the highest recorded in over 15 years. The Q4 2020 unemployment figures released by the NBS revealed that about 23.2 million Nigerians are unemployed, representing a 6.5% increase from 21.7 million recorded in Q2 2020.
- These results demand prompt actions and the implementation of workable policies from the government and private sector players, with the view to ensure that recovery policies address the problems in the informal sector, and also the challenges faced by vulnerable Nigerians.
NIN not mandatory for voter registration – INEC
INEC has stated that the National Identification Number (NIN) is not compulsory for voter registration.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed that Nigerians taking part in the new voter registration drive commencing on the 28th of June do not need to produce their National Identification Number (NIN) as it is not mandatory.
This was disclosed by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu while addressing Newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.
“I want to make this important clarification. NIN is not going to be made mandatory for voter registration,” he said.
“This is for a simple reason that we are operating on the basis of the law establishing INEC.
READ: FG invalidates SIM integration using BVN generated NIN, applicants must visit NIMC offices
“Section 10 of the Electoral Act lists identifications to be presented by prospective registrants for the purpose of voter registration to include birth certificate, national passport, national identity card,” he added.
He said that the NIN card was only one of the means of identification provided for, under section 10 sub-section 2 of the electoral act.
“We cannot single that out and make it mandatory. All the other requirements are requirements of the law and we must apply the law appropriately.
If you have your national ID card we will register you on the presentation of the card, but we will not make it a mandatory means of identification for the exercise.
Since the law, the electoral act, does not make it mandatory, it is only one of the many means of identification required,” Yakubu said.
READ: Here are 6 directives NCC gave MTN, Airtel, others on SIMs without NIN
The Chairman disclosed that NIN was only one of the various means of identification provided under section 10 sub-section 2 of the electoral act. He added that INEC cannot single that out and make it mandatory. However, they must comply with all the other requirements which are requirements of the law.
On voter registration:
The INEC boss said the commission is launching a Voter Enrolment Device, which would enable applicants to apply for voter registration and complete the process at the nearest registration centre for data capturing.
READ: INEC earmarks N1 billion for the resumption of voter registration in 2021
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics reported last month that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said all potential candidates must provide their National Identity Number (NIN) at the point of registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration.
- Meanwhile, earlier this week a Federal High Court in Lagos State barred the FG from blocking SIM cards not linked to National Identity Numbers in April and extended the deadline by 2 months.
Government will look into Resident Doctors’ strike in the shortest time possible – Mamora
The Minister of State for Health has stated that the issue with striking Resident Doctors will be solved within the shortest possible time.
The Federal Government has once again pleaded with striking resident doctors, promising that all their demands will be looked into by the government in the shortest time possible.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, during the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Modular Theatre Complex and Amenity Ward at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi (NOHIL), in Lagos on Thursday.
“I want to appeal to our colleagues, the resident doctors, to please bear with the government. We appreciate what they have been doing.
READ: Flying Doctors to raise $1 billion to invest in African Healthcare
“We are going to support them and resolve their issues, and we will continue to work together for the good of Nigerians,” the Minister said.
“I can say with all modesty that government is truly concerned with the welfare of the striking doctors and we are doing all within our powers to see to their welfare.
“The government team has been having meetings with them up to 12.00 a.m today and I’m sure that all their demands will be looked into by the government in the shortest time possible.”
The Minister added that the administration would continue to do its best in the provision of adequate healthcare infrastructure and personnel.
READ: FG launches Passport Express Centre to help Nigerians get passport in 72 hours
In case you missed it
- Earlier this week, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) warned that they would embark on an indefinite strike on Thursday if the Nigerian government failed to meet their demands.
- Nairametrics reported that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, had said that the FG would look at the proposals with the striking doctors, and fix adequate timelines which the government would mark off as they were being executed.
- He revealed that there had been informal meetings with the finance ministry, which had started solving some of the problems, and two committees in the National Assembly were also trying to solve the issues.
