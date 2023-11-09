Sheevolution Africa, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young girls in underserved African communities, is pleased to announce a successful partnership with Bankly, a lifestyle banking platform.

Sheevolution Africa just launched the maiden edition of her “Girl Enterprise Day – Economic Empowerment for the African Girl” on the 4th of November, 2023, a groundbreaking initiative in honour of the International Day of the Girl Child annually.

This edition was launched in partnership with Bankly providing microbusiness grants, financial inclusion access, and business funding readiness evaluation for the girls.

This one-day event was meticulously curated to equip young girls with the tools, thinking, and thrust required to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. The event featured a business masterclass by Tomi Majekodunmi, CEO of Bankly, and a panel discussion with accomplished entrepreneurs.

In addition, there was the notable business pitch competition, where over 25 girls from underserved communities, who had received rigorous business ideation, planning, and development training from Sheevolution Africa’s elite faculty had the unique opportunity to pitch their business ideas.

These girls were each awarded micro-grants of N40,000 from Bankly to facilitate their nascent entrepreneurial journeys as well as radically shift their socioeconomic realities.

“We are delighted to have collaborated with Bankly to introduce ‘Girl Enterprise Day’ on this significant date,” said Jadesola James-Omitiran, Executive Director of Sheevolution Africa. “This event symbolizes our commitment to inspire and empower the next generation of female entrepreneurs in Africa, aligning perfectly with the mission of the International of the Girl Child to promote girls’ rights and empowerment.”

Tomi Majekodunmi, CEO of Bankly, expressed Bankly’s dedication to supporting young entrepreneurs and fostering financial independence among girls.

“We take immense pride in partnering with Sheevolution Africa on the ‘Girl Enterprise Day’ to help young girls in Africa achieve their entrepreneurial aspirations.”

The “Girl Enterprise Day” is underpinned by Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 8, 10, and 17, and it signifies a significant step in advancing these goals.

By empowering young girls from underserved communities to become economically independent, Sheevolution Africa and Bankly are contributing to the creation of a just and equitable world.

About Sheevolution Africa

Sheevolution Africa is a non-profit organization committed to empowering young girls in underserved African communities by providing them with the essential thinking, tools, and thrust to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

The organization offers curated leadership development products, programs, and services to girls, including business training, digital literacy, high-impact mentorship, and networking opportunities.

About Bankly

Bankly Microfinance Bank is a lifestyle bank that provides everyday people with valuable financial solutions to move them forward through the different stages of life.

Since operations in 2019, Bankly has been the preferred choice of over 12 million individuals and enterprises in Nigeria, facilitating their financial growth through banking solutions that make business sense.

The bank is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), protected by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Company (NDIC), and registered with the National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB).