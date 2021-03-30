Business News
TalentQL Joins Techstars Accelerator, plans expansion to other African countries
TalentQL, an African talent recruitment startup, announced that it has been accepted into the TechStars Toronto accelerator program. The company will be Joining PlentyWaka and eight other startups in the class of 2021 and will be receiving $120k in funding from Techstars.
Founded in November 2020 by Adewale Yusuf, Opeyemi Awoyemi, and Akintunde Sultan, they realized that a lot of the career growth opportunities for developers were concentrated in a few key locations. TalentQL helps companies around the world, build and manage world-class remote engineering teams consisting of high-performing technical talents across the continent.
Last year, the six-month-old startup raised $300,000 pre-seed led by Zedcrest capital and now they’ll be receiving $120k from Techstars. The company plans to open an office in Kenya and also get global opportunities for African talents and drive its expansion plans in Africa.
TalentQL currently has over 100 tech skills available with more than 2,000 developers on its platform. These developers cater to clients from the U.S., Europe, Nigeria, and Kenya
What they are saying
Sunil Sharma, the managing director of TechStars Toronto said “Techstars’ investment in TalentQL gives the accelerator a chance to participate in the burgeoning tech talent space.
“The rise of Nigeria is more widely appreciated now in terms of technology sectors like finance, mobility, and e-commerce, where talented Nigerians are not only bringing innovation and disruption but are doing so rapidly and at scale, equally as intriguing is the opportunity relating to talent itself as Nigerians and Africans across the continent are contributing more to supporting tech companies across the world, and we think this is just the start.”
Business Half Hour
Cloud services are your safest bet against data and intellectual breaches – Adejumo, Cloudflex founder
The rule of keeping data within the country of origin allows Cloudflex to collaborate rather than compete with international players.
The Twitter community went up in flames last year when the official accounts of notable personalities like Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Barack Obama were hacked by individuals who managed to rip some followers of their cryptocurrency. Those accounts were suspended for some days pending investigations but what this did was to alert the world to the need for heightened cybersecurity in countries.
In Nigeria, particularly, where cybercrime has been on the increase in the last couple of years, cybersecurity is a touchy topic; especially since global laws expect that customer data should not be stored outside the company of origin and most of the cloud services companies are international. There is, however, a local cloud company providing cloud services for Nigerians in Nigeria.
Cloudflex was founded in 2016 and has focused on providing cloud support infrastructure and services for companies away from the company premises. Founder and CEO of Cloudflex, Remi Adejumo was a guest on Nairametrics Business Half Hour recently, where he explained that the company was created to provide tailored solutions for clients in the Nigerian space.
Having worked almost three decades in several institutions, the last of which was EcoBank Nigeria Plc where he was in charge of IT Infrastructure, Adejumo saw the opportunity to create a Nigerian-built cyber-security solution, “that is fully Nigerian and run by Nigerians.”
“This is not a service where one size fits all. We have our peculiarities as a market and we are designed to serve the Nigerian market. If you want to get a foreign cloud service, you could wait 6 to 8 weeks, but if you want to get one from Cloudflex, you could have it in 24 hours.” Adejumo explained.
When companies were making several adjustments to fully activate the remote-working policy at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, the importance of cloud services became more obvious. Companies needed a round-the-clock server from where the staff could access data from their homes and still work seamlessly.
The rule of keeping data within the country of origin allows Cloudflex to collaborate rather than compete with international players like Microsoft Azure and Amazon’s AWS, and use one another’s platforms.
There are a lot of security concerns about cloud services which some people think is not safe enough, but cloud-service providers would still insist that they are the safest option.
“The cloud platform is far safer than your own private server because your private server is on your premises and everyone knows where it is. From experience, 70% of breaches are done by the staff of your own organisation, and having a third party manage your own platform, means that you and your staff don’t know where it is. There is a protocol in giving access from the service provider, so security is higher. The data breach is not just financial, it is also intellectual. You can secure a building as much as you want, but as long as there is a door, somebody can still go in. That is the limit to your physical server in your office premises,” Adejumo explained.
There are also advancements in predictive learning, analysis, and reactive security, that allows the cloud systems to detect and flag activities outside the patterns until it is confirmed and validated.
Like most other startups in the tech space, funding remains a challenge. Adejumo recounts that the company started off solely on his savings and proceeds from the sales of some assets. Nigerian investors appear to still be sceptical of the tech startups and the result of this is that a lot of investment in the tech space comes from outside the country.
Cloud services will play a major role in the future of cybersecurity and Cloudflex is poised to take a space in that scene. According to Adejumo, the company is in the process of securing funds for expansion, although crowdfunding is not one of the options being considered.
Coronavirus
African Union signs deal for 400 million Johnson and Johnson single shot vaccine
AU is set to receive 220 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) single-shot vaccine through the AVAT programme.
The African Union will receive 220 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) single-shot vaccine through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT).
The was disclosed by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in a statement on Monday. They added that a potential 180 million vaccines could also be purchased after the vaccine purchase agreement was signed.
What Afrexim is saying:
- The vaccines will be made available to African countries through the African Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP), over a period of 18 months.
- The successful conclusion of the agreement was made possible by the support of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), who supported the negotiation process with Johnson and Johnson.
- UNICEF is also acting as procurement and logistics agent, while the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) was supported in terms of advice on various aspects by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
President of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, said the bank is highly honoured to have been given the opportunity by the African Union to facilitate this impactful transaction under the auspices of AVATT.
“This financing will support Intra-African trade and we have already commenced engagement with our financial partners to secure the additional funding that would support procurement if Africa decides to procure the additional 180 million doses,” he added.
In case you missed it: The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) disclosed on Sunday that it has vaccinated 513,626 Nigerians so far, representing a total sum of 25.5% of Nigeria’s vaccine proportion.
