Markets
Facebook, Google, Apple & Microsoft shares hit record high
Tech giants are surprisingly recording impressive gains despite a rotation into utility and energy-based stocks.
Social media giant, Facebook today rallied as much as 3.8% to touch an intraday record of $309.89 per share.
Strong growth from the world’s biggest economy boosted buying pressure among global investors as impressive economic data from America’s service industries coupled with an advance in cyclical industries fueled the hike in Facebook’s shares.
In addition, Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, also recorded as much as 4% amid reports that it won its supreme court case against Oracle, a case that has lingered for about 3 years.
Among other notable Tech companies, Amazon.com rose 1.9%, Apple Inc surged by 2.1%, and Microsoft Corp. was up as much as 3.1%.
Business News
U.S. 10-year Treasury Yield still showing bullish momentum
The yield on the 10-year benchmark Treasury note ticked up to 1.7181% in this morning’s trade.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury Yield showed bullish momentum early Monday as traders absorbed the outstanding job report.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark Treasury note ticked up to 1.7181% in this morning’s trade meeting some resistance but forging ahead with bullish momentum. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also rose to 2.374%. Yields are known to have an inverse relationship to prices.
The US economy witnessed job growth in March at a comparatively faster pace than the previous summer and this uptick in economic growth can be linked to an aggressive vaccination effort which has contributed to an increase in hospitality and construction jobs.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 for the month while the unemployment rate fell to 6%. Employment gains were seen to be inclusive but were especially dominant in areas worst hit by the pandemic.
The labour force continued to grow after losing more than 6 million Americans at one point last year. Another 347,000 workers came back, bringing the labour force participation rate to 61.5%, compared to 63.3% in February 2020.
Furthermore, President Joe Biden revealed the foundation and monetary recovery bundle, spending for transportation, broadband, and reasonable lodging. This arrangement will be bankrolled to some extent by a rise in the corporate expense rate to 28%.
Besides, the United states coronavirus vaccination program continues to be fast-tracked. The U.S. reported another daily record of new COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, placing the weekly average of new shots per day above 3 million.
What this means
- Yields are known to have an inverse relationship to prices, hence spicks in yield may lead to downward momentum for prices.
- Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 for the month while the unemployment rate fell to 6%.
Cryptocurrency
Why Bitcoin is still going up
Data form Glassnode suggest Bitcoin miners are hoarding the world’s most popular crypto at record levels rather than selling.
The present amount of Bitcoin held on leading crypto exchanges suggests a likely bullish bias on the price of Bitcoin as business entities and large organisations continue to accumulate the crypto asset at record levels despite the strong dollar and rising U.S Treasury yields.
Just recently, MicroStrategy a leading institutional investor of the flagship asset revealed that it had purchased an additional 253 bitcoins for $15.0 million in cash at an average price of $59,339 per bitcoin.
Microstrategy further revealed it had about 91,579 bitcoins acquired for $2.226 billion at an average price of $24,311 per bitcoin.
MicroStrategy has purchased an additional ~253 bitcoins for $15.0 million in cash at an average price of ~$59,339 per #bitcoin. As of 4/5/2021, we #hodl ~91,579 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.226 billion at an average price of ~$24,311 per bitcoin. $MSTRhttps://t.co/OMQMhA85xw
— Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) April 5, 2021
In addition, recent data form Glassnode suggests that Bitcoin miners are hoarding the world’s most popular crypto at record levels rather than selling, thereby limiting supply for the highly prized crypto asset as seen in recent days.
#Bitcoin miners are continuing to HODL. pic.twitter.com/AahRS7M9wU
— Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) April 4, 2021
The crypto analytic firm further revealed that institutional buying further reduced the amount of Bitcoin on the world’s most valuable crypto exchange amid growing institutional participation.
The report placed particular interest on the amount on Bitcoin at Coinbase, a preferred venue for accumulation by US institutional investors.
The chart shows the BTC balance on Coinbase over the past year
We can see that in December 2020, the game changed. As BTC price approached the previous cycle all-time high at $20k and market confidence grew, serious institutional accumulation commenced. This started with 37,400 Bitcoins withdrawn in December.
Accumulation at rates exceeding +130,000 BTC/month have been consistently maintained throughout this bull market.
Holders were nervous on the rally from $12k to $18k and distributed some coins (box #4).
A significant volume of coins matured/HODLed (+207k BTC/m) as price broke above last cycles ATH as shown by large green bars in Box #3.
Maturing and HODLing of coins continues today with a rate of change hitting +195k BTC/m this week.
It is fair to also note that only 21 million Bitcoins are ever going to be produced in total, and presently, there are about 18.6 million BTCs in circulation, with about 4 million BTCs already lost forever. Taking the present demand for the flagship crypto into consideration, crypto pundits argue that the price will likely continue north except global bureaucrats limit its usage.
At the time of writing this report the crypto asset was trading at $58,674.11 on the FTX Exchange with a daily trading volume of $52,206,280,871 . Bitcoin is up 0.42% for the day.
