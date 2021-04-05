Business
MTN names CWG’s Billsnpay, more Fintechs as alternative top-up channels
MTN names more alternative airtime top-up channels, as the telco plans to meet banks on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
MTN has named CWG's BillsnPay and other fintech companies as alternative airtime top-up channels, as the Telecoms company plans to meet banks on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
This was disclosed by the company in a statement issued on Monday.
The Telco giant took the decision after banks shut down the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) by subscribers across Nigeria.
Why recharging via FinTechs is better
Unlike commercial banks, recharging mobile lines or data plans via Fintech platforms (including Billsnpay) is cheaper for subscribers, as the latter offers 2% or more discount in support of the cashless policy.
The statement issued by MTN read, in part, “You can buy airtime with ease, in a flash and from any service provider of your choice. You spend less and save more because all airtime purchases attract 2% on the platforms.
The selection of alternative platforms like the Billsnpay is for the benefit of the customers who have been greatly inconvenienced by the service suspension from the banks.”
The solution seeks to transform the ‘paper-based/bank-alert-based’ transactions validation system that is common to a proper digital receipt that can be tendered in a court of law.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that banks have lifted the ban placed on MTN subscribers from recharging their lines or data plan via USSD ahead of the duo’s meeting on Tuesday.
This was confirmed by our analyst, who recharged his line using the USSD code of GTBank on Sunday.
Meanwhile, media reports have it that MTN has reached an agreement with the commercial banks, leading to the restoration of the hitherto suspended services.
The restoration of services was also confirmed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, on Sunday afternoon, through his verified Twitter handle.
South Korea’s LG Electronics to close down its mobile phone business
LG’s decision to shut down its mobile division will leave its 10% share in North America.
South Korean electronic giant, LG Electronics Inc, has said that it will be closing down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer.
This move by LG is set to make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market.
According to a report from Reuters, this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by LG on Monday in Seoul.
LG had said that its smartphone division has recorded total losses of about $4.5 billion in almost 6 years adding that shutting down that division would allow LG to focus on growth areas like electric vehicle components, connected devices, and smart homes.
The decision by LG, to shut down its mobile division will leave its 10% share in North America, where it is the Number 3 brand, to be quickly taken up by Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge.
An analyst at Hi Investment and Securities, Ko Eui-Young, said, “In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced – if not ultra-low – models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than Apple, will be better able to attract LG users.’’
LG, the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer behind Samsung and Apple, entered the market quite early with a number of cell phone innovations like ultra-wide-angle cameras and so on.
However, its setback started with its flagship models suffering from both software and hardware mishaps. This, combined with slower software updates saw the brand steadily going out of favour. Analysts have also criticized the company for its lack of expertise in marketing compared to its Chinese rivals.
Although other well-known mobile brands such as Nokia, HTC, and Blackberry are all going through a rough patch as they have fallen from lofty heights, they have yet to disappear completely.
LG’s smartphone division, the smallest of its five divisions accounting for about 7% of revenue, is expected to be wound down by July 31. In South Korea, the division’s employees are expected to be integrated into other LG Electronics businesses and affiliates, while in other countries, the employment decisions will be made at the local level.
LG Electronics shares have risen about 7% since a January announcement that it was considering all options for the business.
What this means
- LG’s withdrawal from the smartphone business had been on the horizon for some years now due to losses recorded by that division.
- The firm which was once considered a pioneer of the Andriod operating system had struggled for increased sales in the face of stiff competition from the likes of Huawei. The closing down of the division will allow the smartphone company to concentrate on their more profitable divisions.
Kidnapping operations funding Boko Haram – El-Rufai
Governor El-Rufai has disclosed that legislators along with the state police are working to fight insecurity.
The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai disclosed that the increased kidnappings in Northern Nigeria have been hijacked by terrorist groups including Boko Haram to fund their operations.
The Governor disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday, adding that the legislators are also working on state police to help governors fight insecurity.
“Bandits fighting sovereignty of Nigeria and we must treat them as such!” El-Rufai said.
But it is clear that they are terrorists, it is also clear that the kidnapping operations are substantially funding Boko Haram activities in the Northeast. Boko Haram has known the way of getting money, some of them have slipped and joined the ranks of the bandits and together, they use this to raise large amounts of money to fund Boko haram operations. It is an entire industry, but the bulk is going towards terrorist financing.
On State Police:
Governor El-Rufai disclosed that there are four bills, one to amend the constitution to remove police from the exclusive list and another to create state and federal service commissions. The third, which is to amend the police act has scaled the first reading.
He added that decentralization of the judiciary is a priority, and also, removing minimum wage from exclusive to the concurrent list because not all states have the same resources.
What you should know: Recall that Nairametrics reported in February that President Muhammadu Buhari stated that State Governors must review their policies of rewarding bandits with money while saying that they must be instrumental in improving security around schools.
