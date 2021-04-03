Business
Bank Disconnection: MTN to use Flutterwave, Opay, Kuda, other payment channels
MTN is exploring other electronic payment platforms for its customers to recharge their phones.
It is no longer news that commercial banks in Nigeria disconnected MTN customers from their banking channels, including Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) and banking apps over disagreements on commission.
As a result of the disconnection, MTN is exploring other electronic payment platforms for its customers to recharge their phones.
According to a report from Punch, these alternative channels include payment solutions platforms such as Flutterwave, Jumia Pay, OPay, Kuda, Carbon and BillsnPay.
The mobile network operator, in a statement on Saturday, April 3, 2021 issued by its Senior Manager, External Relations, Funso Aina, also said customers could recharge airtime by dialling *904# and *606#.
What MTN is saying
MTN, in its statement, said, “It will interest you to note that for the benefit of our customers who have been greatly inconvenienced by the service suspension, we now have alternative channels of accessing MTN services electronically.
“Below is the list and links to access the various alternative platforms:
“MTN On Demand is on *904# and also via https://mtnondemand.flutterwave.com;
“Barter By Flutterwave (app);
“Jumia Pay (app);
“OPay (app);
“MTN Xtratime airtime loans (*606#);
“Carbon (app);
“Kuda (app);
“BillsnPay (app and web);
“myMTN Web
“Momo agent *223#
“The Apps can be downloaded from the Playstore and the Appstore.”
In case you missed it
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that over 77 million subscribers of MTN were disconnected from all banking channels by the commercial banks, due to disagreements over banks’ commission which was reduced by the mobile network operator from an average of 3.5% to 2.5%.
- The commercial banks, in an earlier written communication with MTN, were reported to have asked for a reversal to the old commission or they would block MTN airtime in all their channels.
- All the commercial banks, except Zenith Bank which was connected directly to MTN, thereafter barred MTN from their banking channels, leaving many MTN subscribers stranded and frustrated as they were unable to recharge airtime through USSD and bank apps amid the Easter celebrations.
- However, the Federal Government, through the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, had waded into the matter and promised a resolution of the issues.
Business
Medical Special Economic Zones to be established in partnership with IFC – NEPZA
NEPZA has announced a partnership with IFC to establish Medical Special Economic Zones in Nigeria.
The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) announced it is working with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to establish Medical Special Economic Zones in Nigeria, and urged the FEC to adopt the policy framework.
This was disclosed by Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, the Managing Director of NEPZA in a meeting with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, in Abuja on Friday.
The NEPZA boss disclosed that the Medical Zones would be established across the six geo-political zones in partnership with the IFC, citing that the scheme would boost Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda and healthcare service delivery.
The NEPZA boss urged the federal government to support the project to encourage investors to the scheme and make Nigeria a Medical Tourism hub.
“The medical special economic zone remains a tool to reduce medical tourism and to reinstate buoyancy in our economy,’’ he said.
“We have lost more to TB, HIV, so our intention is to put together the kind of scheme that would holistically address the country’s healthcare challenges.
“We have been able to pick some locations and we discovered that it’s even easier for us because there are some states that have already indicated interest to host the project. Lagos, Kwara and Katsina States are waiting for the commencement of this great initiative. While Katsina is on the verge of allotting us 400 hectares of land near the airport for this scheme, we have taken delivery of large sites in Lekki, Lagos and Kwara respectively,” Adesugba added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in February 2021 that the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) announced plans in collaboration with stakeholders to launch Nigeria’s first Medical Special Economic Zone (MSEZ).
- Nairametrics also reported in November 2020 that NEPZA was thoughtfully considering setting up 15 Medical Free zones in at least 15 states of the federation which would save the country about $1billion in annual medical tourism.
Business
Crashed jet not shot down by Boko Haram – Nigerian Air Force
The Nigerian Air Force has said that the missing NAF Alpha Jet aircraft was not shot down by Boko Haram.
The Nigerian Air Force has said that the missing NAF Alpha Jet aircraft was not shot down by Boko Haram after reports of Boko Haram’s claims to have shot down the aircraft surfaced in the media.
This information was disclosed by the Nigerian Air Force in a statement on Friday night. In it, the Air Force claimed that the video released by Boko Haram was “deliberately doctored.”
What they are saying
“The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to some videos being circulated on Social Media, as well as media reports drawn therefrom, alleging that the NAF Alpha Jet aircraft, which was reported missing in Borno State on 31 March 2021 after losing radar contact, was shot down by terrorists.
One of such videos, in particular, began with sporadic shooting by several terrorists, including underaged children on motorcycles and vehicles.
It later skipped abruptly to a scene depicting an aircraft exploding mid-air, supposedly as a result of enemy action. Another part of the video showed a terrorist, who, while standing by the wreckage, claimed that they had shot down the NAF aircraft.
Although the video is still being thoroughly analysed, it is evident that most parts of the video were deliberately doctored to give the false impression that the aircraft was shot down,” the statement read.
The Air Force added that the video clip failed to show the correlation between the sporadic shooting, which even from casual observation was obviously aimed at ground targets, and the sudden mid-air aircraft explosion.
They urged Nigerians to ignore the contents of the videos making the rounds until all investigations as to how the aircraft crashed are completed.
“The NAF, on its part, remains resolute and will continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister services and other security agencies, to rid the North East of all terrorist elements,” the statement said.
What you should know
The Nigerian Air Force disclosed late Wednesday evening that one of its aircraft on a mission in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact.
Alleged reports of the video clip circulated social media, showing Boko Haram taking down a Nigerian Air Force aircraft, with the terrorists posing with the corpse of the dead pilots.
