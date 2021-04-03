Bank Disconnection: MTN to use Flutterwave, Opay, Kuda, other payment channels

It is no longer news that commercial banks in Nigeria disconnected MTN customers from their banking channels, including Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) and banking apps over disagreements on commission.

As a result of the disconnection, MTN is exploring other electronic payment platforms for its customers to recharge their phones.

According to a report from Punch, these alternative channels include payment solutions platforms such as Flutterwave, Jumia Pay, OPay, Kuda, Carbon and BillsnPay.

The mobile network operator, in a statement on Saturday, April 3, 2021 issued by its Senior Manager, External Relations, Funso Aina, also said customers could recharge airtime by dialling *904# and *606#.

What MTN is saying

MTN, in its statement, said, “It will interest you to note that for the benefit of our customers who have been greatly inconvenienced by the service suspension, we now have alternative channels of accessing MTN services electronically.

“Below is the list and links to access the various alternative platforms:

“MTN On Demand is on *904# and also via https://mtnondemand.flutterwave.com;

“Barter By Flutterwave (app);

“Jumia Pay (app);

“OPay (app);

“MTN Xtratime airtime loans (*606#);

“Carbon (app);

“Kuda (app);

“BillsnPay (app and web);

“myMTN Web

“Momo agent *223#

“The Apps can be downloaded from the Playstore and the Appstore.”

In case you missed it